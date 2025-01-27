Culture
>

Internet culture

Disturbing signs reading HELP in Los Angeles go viral on X. What do we know so far?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jan 27, 2025 at 12:36 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Disturbing signs reading HELP in Los Angeles go viral on X. What do we know so far?
65491

On Sunday 26 January 2025, disturbing images which showed large-scale signs communicating messages such as “help” and “traffico” began circulating on X, formerly Twitter. Visible from Google Maps, the location of the signs has since been confirmed as near the Union Pacific railroad yard in Los Angeles. Netizens have been flooding social media with potential explanations, with theories ranging from protests against local displacement to concerns regarding human trafficking.

It’s unclear who first shared the images on social media, but over the past 24 hours, online interest in the messages has exploded. According to The Express Tribune, the signs appear to have been constructed out of debris and building site materials.

As each hour passes, new theories have begun to emerge online. Some individuals believe that the signs were erected by a local homeless person while others have suggested that it might be a political art statement.

California is a well-known hot spot for human trafficking. According to the State of California’s Department of Justice, in 2018, 1,656 cases of human trafficking were reported in the state. Of those cases, 1,226 were sex trafficking cases, 151 were labour trafficking cases, and 110 involved both labour and sex trafficking.

Moreover, authorities have reportedly already rescued 84 victims of human trafficking in the region in 2025, reiterating the seriousness of this ongoing issue. 

Naturally, this wouldn’t be an online debate without a group of self-righteous internet boys inserting themselves into the conversation. YouTube and influencer group the FaZe clan took a trip to the location to try and find some of the signs themselves. 

From the videos shared online, it looks like the group did come across a number of the “help” signs before allegedly being encouraged to leave the area by a passerby.

There’s a likely chance we’ll never know exactly why they placed those signs there and for what purpose, but one thing’s for sure, they’ve definitely caught the attention of thousands online. We’ll update everyone as soon as we receive more information.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Conspiracy theorists claim Los Angeles wildfires were started on purpose to make way for SmartLA 2028 agenda

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires

By Abby Amoakuh

Kylie Jenner labelled as tone deaf for using private jet excessively during LA wildfires

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Kylie Jenner labelled as tone deaf for using private jet excessively during LA wildfires

By Abby Amoakuh

Democratic National Convention 2024: The Obamas bring the house down and Gus Walz proudly cries

By Abby Amoakuh

Misogynists are using AI to both sexualise tradwives and turn normal women into domestic servants

By Abby Amoakuh

Sex scenes in Netflix’s It’s What’s Inside pose questions about sexual consent during body-swapping

By J'Nae Phillips

How shitposting and lo-fi aesthetics are winning Gen Z over

By Abby Amoakuh

How mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado tricked the world with hidden 2-year weight loss transformation

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Will the underconsumption core TikTok trend change influencing for good?

By Charlie Sawyer

Vegan festival in New York compared to Fyre Festival by angry plant-based mobs

By Charlie Sawyer

Reality TV show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives addresses #momtok phenomenon and uncovers shocking swinging scandal

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Selena Gomez opens up about the heartbreak of not being able to carry her own children

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Can you copyright an aesthetic? Two influencers go to court over clean girl trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Interview with Lazo, the TikTok viral app exposing cheaters and testing relationships

By Abby Amoakuh

Sharing images of Liam Payne’s body hours after his death could mark the end for TMZ

By Charlie Sawyer

Drake’s recent hairstyle has fans thinking he’s going through a midlife crisis 

By Joe Pettit

Why the internet made a CEO’s killer its new sex symbol

By Abby Amoakuh

Unpopular opinion: Merit-based scholarships are just another privilege perk

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Americans are learning mandarin and fleeing to RedNote and Lemon8 ahead of controversial TikTok ban

By Abby Amoakuh

From rodent boyfriends to frog princes: Gen Z are not done with categorising men as animals

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

12 Maryland students arrested for allegedly luring and assaulting a gay man in Grindr scheme

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Unpacking Vybz Kartel: the dancehall legend’s music, prison sentence, and controversial legacy