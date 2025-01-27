Disturbing signs reading HELP in Los Angeles go viral on X. What do we know so far?

On Sunday 26 January 2025, disturbing images which showed large-scale signs communicating messages such as “help” and “traffico” began circulating on X, formerly Twitter. Visible from Google Maps, the location of the signs has since been confirmed as near the Union Pacific railroad yard in Los Angeles. Netizens have been flooding social media with potential explanations, with theories ranging from protests against local displacement to concerns regarding human trafficking.

It’s unclear who first shared the images on social media, but over the past 24 hours, online interest in the messages has exploded. According to The Express Tribune, the signs appear to have been constructed out of debris and building site materials.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: This disturbing message was spotted on Google Maps in Los Angeles, California, with the words “Help” and “Traffico” written in the debris, surrounded by shipping containers. It has been confirmed that the lot next to this location is a shipping yard which has… pic.twitter.com/swvBnSogXu — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 26, 2025

Guys, This is fucking horrible. On Google Maps, you can spot a location near the shipping containers around Los Angeles, where the word "HELP" is written repeatedly on the ground.

This was likely done by victims of human trafficking. Location: 34°03'18"N 118°13'30"W pic.twitter.com/q93nx4kkFh — voRia (@voriaa) January 27, 2025

As each hour passes, new theories have begun to emerge online. Some individuals believe that the signs were erected by a local homeless person while others have suggested that it might be a political art statement.

California is a well-known hot spot for human trafficking. According to the State of California’s Department of Justice, in 2018, 1,656 cases of human trafficking were reported in the state. Of those cases, 1,226 were sex trafficking cases, 151 were labour trafficking cases, and 110 involved both labour and sex trafficking.

Moreover, authorities have reportedly already rescued 84 victims of human trafficking in the region in 2025, reiterating the seriousness of this ongoing issue.

Naturally, this wouldn’t be an online debate without a group of self-righteous internet boys inserting themselves into the conversation. YouTube and influencer group the FaZe clan took a trip to the location to try and find some of the signs themselves.

the FaZe Boys took a trip the the viral location in LA that spelled out “HELP” on Google Maps and saw a drone flying around with mysterious writing all over the ground 👀 pic.twitter.com/zdyggF34J8 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 26, 2025

the FaZe Boys were forced to leave the viral “HELP” location in Los Angeles after a man told them to leave or “something bad” would happen to them 👀 pic.twitter.com/X4Pkaix8wE — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 26, 2025

From the videos shared online, it looks like the group did come across a number of the “help” signs before allegedly being encouraged to leave the area by a passerby.

There’s a likely chance we’ll never know exactly why they placed those signs there and for what purpose, but one thing’s for sure, they’ve definitely caught the attention of thousands online. We’ll update everyone as soon as we receive more information.