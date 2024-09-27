Culture
>

Internet culture

Woman charges her boyfriend $50 every time he stays over for a very unexpected reason

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Sep 27, 2024 at 12:36 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Woman charges her boyfriend $50 every time he stays over for a very unexpected reason
61855

Meet Budget with Kim, a content creator with a flair for frugality, who recently went viral online after she revealed that not even her boyfriend was safe from her money-saving strategies. You see, the TikToker has devised a pretty ingenious plan: she charges her boyfriend $50 (£37) every time he spends the night at her place. Yes, you read that right. But before you rush to share your judgment, hold off until you find out the real reason behind her payment scheme.

Turns out, this isn’t a cold-hearted cash grab. Kim’s got something much sweeter up her sleeve—or, more accurately, tucked away in a money binder. She’s saving up every single one of those $50 charges to treat her boyfriend to the ultimate surprise: a luxury holiday. And, naturally, she spilled the beans on TikTok.

@budget.with.kim

You can find the box in my profile 💕

♬ original sound - Budget with Kim

“I charge my boyfriend $50 every time he stays over,” the creator explains in her voice-over. “This is to cover any expenses like rent, groceries, or bills that I will have to pay.”

Of course, this is where her plan takes a more romantic turn. Instead of using the money to cover immediate expenses, the budget content creator has been secretly stashing it all into a savings binder that holds 100 pockets. Once all the pockets are filled, she’ll have saved a hefty $10,000. And the grand reveal? Kim is planning to use the money to take her boyfriend on a surprise trip to Mexico.

“This week, he stayed home twice so I made an extra $100, which I will put in this binder,” she detailed. “It comes with 100 pockets where you stuff the dollar amount based on the number on the pockets. And once you finish it, you will have saved $10,000.”

Kim’s been hard at work filling those pockets for the last two months, and she’s just about there. If all goes according to plan, she’ll whisk her boyfriend away to a sun-soaked Mexican holiday by Christmas—presumably with no nightly fees involved. “I’m so excited and we’re almost there!” the creator gushed in the now-viral video.

But of course, the internet had a lot of thoughts about her scheme. Despite the creator’s well-intentioned plan to surprise her boyfriend, some TikTok users weren’t exactly feeling the romance. One viewer pointed out, “So you’re surprising him with a holiday that he paid for? How kind of you!” While another, clearly frustrated with their own love life, added: “So you’re telling me that people like this are in relationships but I still can’t find someone.”

@maximbadyofficial

I charge my boyfriend $50 to stay over. Credit = Jessies.savings.journey

♬ original sound - Maximbady

Kim, however, seems unbothered by the mixed reviews. For her, it’s a win-win: she’s covering expenses and giving her partner the trip of a lifetime. Sure, it’s a little unconventional, but in a world where grand romantic gestures are often expensive, why not let your boyfriend pay his own way—literally?

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Woman sues her boyfriend after he decides not to take her to the airport

By Alma Fabiani

Woman who left her 221 dogs fester in their own faeces charged with animal abuse in Japan

By Abby Amoakuh

Hot rodent boyfriends are so yesterday. Get ready for the era of hunky beefcakes

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Hot rodent boyfriends are so yesterday. Get ready for the era of hunky beefcakes

By Malavika Pradeep

30 CURSED cakes that will leave you in tears

By Alma Fabiani

Female baker arrested in Egypt for making cupcakes with penis decorations

By Charlie Sawyer

From Alix Earle to bougie private chefs, Gen Z are taking over the Hamptons this summer

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, the scientist set to become Mexico’s first woman president?

By J'Nae Phillips

From blokecore to shirred jerseys, football’s girl-coded makeover holds a deeper message

By Abby Amoakuh

Andrew Garfield is dating a professional witch and the internet can’t handle it

By Charlie Sawyer

Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring with late boyfriend to murder his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos

By Charlie Sawyer

Hospitalisations, parasite outbreaks, vomiting bugs, and sewage spills: UK water is officially not safe to drink

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

What is Americana style? From problematic roots to Beyoncé’s modern reinterpretation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tampons contain arsenic, lead, and other toxic metals, study confirms

By Abby Amoakuh

German firm called out for selling vaginal tightening gels, vulva bleach and fake hymens

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Lingerie brand Honey Birdette under fire for incredibly tone-deaf campaign tied to Israel-Gaza war

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why women pick the bear: The horrific case of Gisele Pelicot and her decade-long abuse

By Abby Amoakuh

Brooke Schofield faces backlash after resurfaced tweets show her defending Trayvon Martin’s killer

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Zers are locked into career echo chambers. Here’s how to get out of them

By Abby Amoakuh

US hospitals now required to get explicit consent for pelvic exams to combat gynaecological violence

By Abby Amoakuh

Anti-abortion OBGYN who said 9-year-olds are fine to give birth appointed to maternal death committee

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tory MP Gillian Keegan asked to justify arresting homeless people for their smell

By Abby Amoakuh

Top internet reactions to Donald Trump’s conviction in hush money case