Woman charges her boyfriend $50 every time he stays over for a very unexpected reason

A TikToker has sparked debate online after revealing she charges her boyfriend $50 every time he spends the night at her house—but there’s a twist behind her thrifty strategy.

Meet Budget with Kim, a content creator with a flair for frugality, who recently went viral online after she revealed that not even her boyfriend was safe from her money-saving strategies. You see, the TikToker has devised a pretty ingenious plan: she charges her boyfriend $50 (£37) every time he spends the night at her place. Yes, you read that right. But before you rush to share your judgment, hold off until you find out the real reason behind her payment scheme.

Turns out, this isn’t a cold-hearted cash grab. Kim’s got something much sweeter up her sleeve—or, more accurately, tucked away in a money binder. She’s saving up every single one of those $50 charges to treat her boyfriend to the ultimate surprise: a luxury holiday. And, naturally, she spilled the beans on TikTok.

“I charge my boyfriend $50 every time he stays over,” the creator explains in her voice-over. “This is to cover any expenses like rent, groceries, or bills that I will have to pay.”

Of course, this is where her plan takes a more romantic turn. Instead of using the money to cover immediate expenses, the budget content creator has been secretly stashing it all into a savings binder that holds 100 pockets. Once all the pockets are filled, she’ll have saved a hefty $10,000. And the grand reveal? Kim is planning to use the money to take her boyfriend on a surprise trip to Mexico.

“This week, he stayed home twice so I made an extra $100, which I will put in this binder,” she detailed. “It comes with 100 pockets where you stuff the dollar amount based on the number on the pockets. And once you finish it, you will have saved $10,000.”

Kim’s been hard at work filling those pockets for the last two months, and she’s just about there. If all goes according to plan, she’ll whisk her boyfriend away to a sun-soaked Mexican holiday by Christmas—presumably with no nightly fees involved. “I’m so excited and we’re almost there!” the creator gushed in the now-viral video.

But of course, the internet had a lot of thoughts about her scheme. Despite the creator’s well-intentioned plan to surprise her boyfriend, some TikTok users weren’t exactly feeling the romance. One viewer pointed out, “So you’re surprising him with a holiday that he paid for? How kind of you!” While another, clearly frustrated with their own love life, added: “So you’re telling me that people like this are in relationships but I still can’t find someone.”

Kim, however, seems unbothered by the mixed reviews. For her, it’s a win-win: she’s covering expenses and giving her partner the trip of a lifetime. Sure, it’s a little unconventional, but in a world where grand romantic gestures are often expensive, why not let your boyfriend pay his own way—literally?