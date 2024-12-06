Would you drink mayonnaise? New viral Japanese drink by Lawson divides the internet

Go to any decent supermarket and you’ll be able to find ready-to-drink meals, cocktails, iced coffee, protein shakes, bubble tea, and… condiments? We’ve seen some wacky food and drink trends over the years, put Japan is raising the bar to new heights with drinkable mayonnaise, which understandably received mixed reactions in the country and abroad. So here’s an overview of the latest drink hype, and why the internet is so divided about it.

How did drinkable mayonnaise become a trend is Japan?

Well, mayonnaise is already a popular condiment in the country, aside from its massive cult following worldwide.

From adding a squirt on sushi or dipping a slice of cheesy pizza into it, mayo has had a secure place on every meal table for decades. In light of this, this newest rendition of the iconic drink maybe isn’t as weird as it might seem at first glance.

But when Japan’s Lawson’s convenience store unveiled its newest creation, the internet still went wild.

For further reference, the beverage is priced at ¥198, which is roughly €1.25. It comes in a 200-millilitre cup and looks like a thick white-coloured beverage at first look, with a light yellow taint. The ingredients are listed as milk-based foods, mayonnaise-flavoured seasoning, oil, lemon juice or vinegar, and processed whole eggs, so this is what to look out for if you’re ever interested in picking this drink up.

But the taste, well, that’s a entirely different story.

How does the internet feel about the mayonnaise drink?

Netizens are less than pleased, to phrase it lightly. In fact, many curious, eager and experimental netizens who tried the drink have described it as “aweful,” “digusting,” “atrocious,” and an overall assault on their tongues.

However, tastes famously vary. Despite the lack of endorsements, netizens report that it’s hard to get a hold on the new beverage because it’s constantly sold out.

The sour and sugary drink also has some people claim that “it’s not as bad as they say on the internet.”

So the only question left is would you try it?