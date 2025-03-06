Culture
>

Internet culture

We asked men on the street: Would you rather share your emotions with a tree or a woman? Their answers said a lot

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 6, 2025 at 10:40 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

We asked men on the street: Would you rather share your emotions with a tree or a woman? Their answers said a lot
66484

In April 2024, SCREENSHOT posed a poignant question to its social media followers: “Would you rather be stuck in the forest with a man or a bear?” The video racked up an insane 2.4 million views and subsequently sparked a massive conversation online—one that highlighted the critical importance of recognising and centring women and femmes’ thoughts and feelings on gender-based violence. More recently, our team hit the streets once again, this time asking men: “Would you rather share your feelings with a tree or a woman?”

@screenshothq

The question of being stuck in a forest with a man or a bear is circulating on TikTok right now and sparking some interesting conversation.... we know what our answer would be 🐻🌳 #manvsbear #tiktok #tiktoktrend #trending #challenge #streetinterview #voxpop

♬ Terror Music (Scary Song) - IMPERIUM RECORDS
@screenshothq

“Trees, they listen and they don’t judge” 🌳😳 We took to the streets to see if men would rather tell their feelings to a TREE over a woman. #voxpop #streetinterview #mentalhealthawareness #london

♬ original sound - SCREENSHOT

The answers were mixed, with some choosing a tree and others a woman—I’d argue that nothing overtly controversial was said. In all honesty, it was the statements from netizens in the comments section below the video that left me gagged beyond belief.

Before we get into the nitty gritty of it all, I’d like to preface this by saying that I strongly encourage and support male vulnerability. Yet, there have been conversations prompted by this viral question that are incredibly worthy and important—particularly regarding men’s mental health. That being said, it’s also raised some highkey dodgy sexist discourse, a lot of which feels as though it would sit very comfortably on a subreddit for incels

So, without further ado, this is Explained By a Blonde, and this is my hot take on the viral question: “Would you rather share your feelings with a tree or a woman?”

Now, at the centre of this question is a raw and relevant conversation regarding men’s emotions and the need for open and honest communication. As seen by some of the participants in our video, there are clearly men out there who don’t believe that women can be receptive and open to their feelings.

One user in the comments section noted “a tree won’t judge me,” while another said “a tree can’t use that information against me.”

A user posted this same question into the AskMen subreddit and it prompted very similar responses. One individual wrote: “Tree. I’ve tried sharing my emotions with the few women I had in my life, but it 100% bit me in the ass every single time. Last time, I got the response ‘I’m not your therapist. Go get help.’ That was when I expressed my feelings on the fact that I felt alone, and could not solve that problem.”

Another user stated: “The tree, because a tree does not have to see you in a provider/protector role and if you share your emotions to a tree, it will not affect the way the tree sees you. The tree will not dig up what you shared years ago as ammo against you in a fight or to gossip about you in a breakup in an effort to make them look better. Trees will not get tired of listening to you after 10 seconds and try to steer the conversation about them. Trees are much better than women in those aspects.”

It’s important for everyone to know that their feelings are valid and important. And while this question may have evoked some well-meaning discussion, there has also been a worrying uptake in sexist and misogynistic rhetoric. We saw the same thing happen with the man vs bear conversation, which resulted in a lot of really negative and harmful discourse—primarily from men who refused to be active listeners to women’s fears and instead deemed the entire thing dehumanising.

It’s well known that incelism is on the rise, with these young men being directly linked to extreme violence and hate speech.

@novaramedia

The involuntary celibate community (aka ‘incels’) are often thought to be rightwing, white supremacist, and prone to violence. But how much of that is true? Ash Sarkar is joined by #WilliamCostello – a researcher whose work focuses on the psychology of incels – to discuss what we get wrong about incels, what incels get wrong about women, and the catastrophe that is modern dating culture. This is an old episode of our series Downstream, which you can watch on YouTube. #history #politics #worldpolitics

♬ original sound - Novara Media

I’m not saying that we can’t have discussions about men’s feelings without it always leading to dangerous rhetoric. However, it’s evident that gender-based animosity—particularly on certain social media platforms—has the potential to result in more serious repercussions.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why women pick the bear: The horrific case of Gisele Pelicot and her decade-long abuse

By Charlie Sawyer

Would you rather be stuck in a forest with a man or a bear? Unpacking our viral TikTok video

By Bianca Borissova

#NotAllMen play a part in it but #AllWomen are affected. Here’s why all men need to get involved

Keep On Reading

By Bianca Borissova

#NotAllMen play a part in it but #AllWomen are affected. Here’s why all men need to get involved

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Asteroid 2024 YR4 might be heading to Earth, and Gen Z have a lot to say about it

By Abby Amoakuh

Lewis Hamilton and Sharon Stone support Millie Bobby Brown after she calls out disgusting media misogyny

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Melania Trump’s pro-choice memoir a plot to boost Donald Trump’s 2024 election bid?

By Abby Amoakuh

From rodent boyfriends to frog princes: Gen Z are not done with categorising men as animals

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

12 Maryland students arrested for allegedly luring and assaulting a gay man in Grindr scheme

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Student expelled after criticising how her school dealt with unrapeable list scandal

By Abby Amoakuh

British Bond actress reveals director’s attempt to force unscripted sex scene

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Simone Margett

Are we finally ready for a queer royal? Netflix’s Red, White & Royal Blue and Young Royals say yes

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

FBI investigators uncover shocking evidence related to racist text messages to minorities

By Charlie Sawyer

The Apprentice star Sebastian Stan warns Trump’s criticism may spark new wave of violence

By Abby Amoakuh

Leaked voice note of Molly-Mae Hague talking about Tommy Fury’s infidelity goes viral on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Conspiracy theorists claim Los Angeles wildfires were started on purpose to make way for SmartLA 2028 agenda

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Will Nara Smith’s alleged Trump vote mark the end of her tradwife influence?

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

What are Pit Viper sunglasses? From their 90s roots to their controversial fanbase

By Abby Amoakuh

Nara Smith and Ballerina Farm’s collaboration sparks online debate with tradwife conspiracy theories

By Abby Amoakuh

Would you drink mayonnaise? New viral Japanese drink by Lawson divides the internet

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Beyoncé dragged into Jay-Z and P Diddy assault allegations debate as controversy heats up online

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Bad Bunny’s album is a love letter to the iconic white plastic chair at family gatherings