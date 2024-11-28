Culture
>

Internet culture

Unhinged podcast’s viral TikTok exposes how sexist phrases reflect men’s failures

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Nov 28, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Unhinged podcast’s viral TikTok exposes how sexist phrases reflect men’s failures
63890

If there’s anyone on this planet I’m going to trust, it’s a woman who has Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s brain (AOC) and Sabrina Carpenter’s hair. And if that woman is out here dismantling sexist societal and exposing how they actually highlight men’s failings? Well, Sign me up for her cult. Immediately.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde, girlies. This week, I’ve uncovered a viral TikTok video that sparked some serious frontal lobe development. Let’s unpack why this long-overdue conversation about reframing perspectives is gaining traction—and why it matters.

On 18 November 2024, the podcast Unhinged released a snippet from one of its most recent episodes, which has since racked up a casual 7.9 million views on TikTok. In the clip, co-host Chloe unpacks the deeply-rooted sexism in phrases often used to shame women, such as “daddy issues,” “psycho ex,” “single mum,” and “trophy wife.”

@thatsunhinged

A little reframing 🤷‍♀️

♬ original sound - Unhinged

Chloe’s approach? She switches things up. For every label, she redirects the blame where it belongs, showing that these terms often stem from societal and individual failures—not the women they’re used to criticise.

Why does a woman struggle with daddy issues? A result of abandonment and neglect by a father figure. Why does a woman become a psycho ex? Because she’s been on the receiving end of unrelenting disappointing and harmful behaviour and god forbid she dares to react accordingly.

Then we have the term single mum. While being a single parent isn’t gender-specific and there are a number of reasons as to why an individual might be raising a child or multiple children solo, more often than not, society directs all judgement towards single mums. These women are deemed lazy, unorganised, unsuitable care givers, and incapable of maintaining a healthy and prosperous relationship.

Why is the accountability not being placed on the man or individual who walked away from the situation? Single dads are seen as brave and committed, so why aren’t single mums given the same treatment?

Miss Chloe made many eye-opening points in the Unhinged clip and I have to agree with the comments section that her take prompted me to see things in a whole new light.

A lot of netizens also compared Chloe’s it girl moment to another iconic clip that originally came from a Jubilee video titled Conservative Teens vs Liberal Parents

In this video, which aimed to spark meaningful conversation between two ideological partisan groups, we met a liberal parent called Cindy. Now, Cindy is an internet queen and she went insanely viral back in 2022 when the episode aired.

The main reason for this was because of an interaction she had with conservative teen Nathan. In one conversation, Nathan asked Cindy: “Why would you say my life is privileged? You know most people who commit suicide are men. Most people who work in dangerous workplaces are men. Most people who fight in war are men.” Cindy beautifully quipped back: “And who set that system up?” Like I said, a queen.

@g1gi_goddess

And who set that system up again? 💋 || #andwhosetthatsystemup #jubilee #jubileedit #edit #andwhosetthatsystemupedit

♬ And who set that system up - GoodeDrag★

While I don’t plan on starting my own Explained By a Blonde cult anytime soon, let’s just say Chloe and Cindy would have honorary deputy leadership roles.

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Is the sex work industry unfeminist? TikTok thinks so, and so do I

By Charlie Sawyer

Bonnie Blue’s claim that all men should cheat on their wives isn’t the hot take she thinks it is

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Real estate agents are using TikTok trends to captivate Gen Z buyers

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Liam Payne facing harassment accusations from ex-fiancée Maya Henry over obsessive contact

By Abby Amoakuh

Rift between Black and Palestinian progressives deepens ahead of Democratic National Convention

By Abby Amoakuh

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan hits back at journalist who shamed her for nude scene

By Charlie Sawyer

John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg is losing it on social media and everyone’s loving it

By Charlie Sawyer

Lily Allen creates an OnlyFans account to sell feet pics for $10 per month

By Abby Amoakuh

Charli XCX secures the Gen Z girlie vote for Kamala Harris by calling her a brat

By Abby Amoakuh

Once again, the UK government fails to prioritise free specialist services for sexual violence victims

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

A long list of horrifying claims of systemic migrant mistreatment by the Greek coastguard

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Woman who protested hijab law in Iran by stripping in public has disappeared after violent arrest

By Abby Amoakuh

How French Gen Zers really feel about the recent snap election results

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz call off their engagement. Is his past divorce to blame?

By Abby Amoakuh

Looking for a man in finance? Good luck, you might need to get in line with the TikTok girlies

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Teenage boy arrested after creating graphic deepfake AI images of over 50 female students 

By Charlie Sawyer

4 important reasons why Blake Lively being controversial shouldn’t surprise anyone

By J'Nae Phillips

Team Mongolia’s viral uniforms and high-fashion collabs: How Olympic fashion is taking over TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Teenager commits suicide after falling in love and becoming obsessed with Character.AI chatbot

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Strava mule reveals shocking reason why Strava users are paying him to run for them