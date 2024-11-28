Unhinged podcast’s viral TikTok exposes how sexist phrases reflect men’s failures

In the trending podcast video, which currently has 7.9 million views, one of the co-hosts Chloe talks about how certain labels used by society to shame women actually point to the failings of men.

If there’s anyone on this planet I’m going to trust, it’s a woman who has Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s brain (AOC) and Sabrina Carpenter’s hair. And if that woman is out here dismantling sexist societal and exposing how they actually highlight men’s failings? Well, Sign me up for her cult. Immediately.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde, girlies. This week, I’ve uncovered a viral TikTok video that sparked some serious frontal lobe development. Let’s unpack why this long-overdue conversation about reframing perspectives is gaining traction—and why it matters.

On 18 November 2024, the podcast Unhinged released a snippet from one of its most recent episodes, which has since racked up a casual 7.9 million views on TikTok. In the clip, co-host Chloe unpacks the deeply-rooted sexism in phrases often used to shame women, such as “daddy issues,” “psycho ex,” “single mum,” and “trophy wife.”

Chloe’s approach? She switches things up. For every label, she redirects the blame where it belongs, showing that these terms often stem from societal and individual failures—not the women they’re used to criticise.

Why does a woman struggle with daddy issues? A result of abandonment and neglect by a father figure. Why does a woman become a psycho ex? Because she’s been on the receiving end of unrelenting disappointing and harmful behaviour and god forbid she dares to react accordingly.

Narcissists claim their exes are crazy because it’s easier than admitting they cheated on them repeatedly, lied to them daily, gaslit them constantly, bankrupted them financially, took away all their friends and family, then abandoned them once they’d drained them completely — Elizabeth Shaw – Overcoming Narcissist Abuse. (@CoachElizabethS) June 25, 2024

Then we have the term single mum. While being a single parent isn’t gender-specific and there are a number of reasons as to why an individual might be raising a child or multiple children solo, more often than not, society directs all judgement towards single mums. These women are deemed lazy, unorganised, unsuitable care givers, and incapable of maintaining a healthy and prosperous relationship.

Why is the accountability not being placed on the man or individual who walked away from the situation? Single dads are seen as brave and committed, so why aren’t single mums given the same treatment?

When people use the term, “single parent” disparagingly, they always mean, “single mom,” because in our society, women are simultaneously expected to be caregivers and perceived as individually inadequate, incapable, and negligent for believing otherwise. — feminist next door (@emrazz) July 3, 2021

Miss Chloe made many eye-opening points in the Unhinged clip and I have to agree with the comments section that her take prompted me to see things in a whole new light.

A lot of netizens also compared Chloe’s it girl moment to another iconic clip that originally came from a Jubilee video titled Conservative Teens vs Liberal Parents.

In this video, which aimed to spark meaningful conversation between two ideological partisan groups, we met a liberal parent called Cindy. Now, Cindy is an internet queen and she went insanely viral back in 2022 when the episode aired.

The main reason for this was because of an interaction she had with conservative teen Nathan. In one conversation, Nathan asked Cindy: “Why would you say my life is privileged? You know most people who commit suicide are men. Most people who work in dangerous workplaces are men. Most people who fight in war are men.” Cindy beautifully quipped back: “And who set that system up?” Like I said, a queen.

While I don’t plan on starting my own Explained By a Blonde cult anytime soon, let’s just say Chloe and Cindy would have honorary deputy leadership roles.