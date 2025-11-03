Culture
Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accuses Stranger Things co-star David Harbour of harassment and bullying 

By Eliza Frost

Published Nov 3, 2025 at 12:02 PM

Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly accused her Stranger Things co-star and on-screen dad, David Harbour, of “harassment and bullying” on set.

The fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show is due to premiere later this year, but Brown allegedly filed a claim against Harbour before the new episodes were filmed, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The fresh allegations come at a time when Harbour has also been in the headlines as a result of ex-partner Lily Allen’s new album, West End Girl, which largely focuses on their break-up

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly files harassment and bullying claims against Stranger Things co-star David Harbour

A source told the Mail on Sunday that Brown “filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Harbour stars as ex-police chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, who adopts Brown’s character Eleven. He is said to have faced an internal inquiry following the complaints, of which the outcome is not yet known, but the newspaper notes there were no claims of sexual impropriety.

Netflix apparently declined to comment about any investigation, but, as per the newspaper, it is understood that Allen—whose new album points towards Harbour cheating—apparently was there for her husband throughout the inquiry. With a source telling the Mail on Sunday that “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time.”

However, X account @FirstCuriosity posted that the two actors still follow each other back on Instagram, and @dailyharbour also posted a recent interview the Stranger Things cast did with Empire. In it, Brown is quoted: “David [Harbour, who plays Hopper] and I connected on another level. He always looked out for me, and I always annoyed him like a daughter or a younger sister. I was always trying to climb all over him and he was always rolling his eyes and laughing at me.” 

Fans are saying this is proof enough that Harbour and Brown have a good relationship, a view that appears to contradict the Mail on Sunday report of harassment and bullying allegations. 

First episode drop for final season of Stranger Things will be released on 26 November

Season five of Stranger Things will have eight episodes, and it is set to be released on Netflix in three parts, with two volumes made available on 26 November and 25 December, and the finale on 31 December.

According to the paper, a Netflix source said the final season of Stranger Things is going to be a “theatrical event,” and added that: “Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life.”

