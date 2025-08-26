Culture
>

Entertainment

Gavin Casalegno calls out Team Jeremiah bullying in The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom

By Eliza Frost

Published Aug 26, 2025 at 10:27 AM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Could Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty take the title of the internet’s most hated boyfriend? While the debate between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah has always divided fans, it’s definitely got more intense during the show’s final episodes. 

TSITP has seen Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung) battling her feelings for Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) for three seasons now. It’s a love triangle that is as complicated as it is messy, with fans devoted to their choice of brother. 

Casalegno hints that he has experienced bullying from viewers who are wholeheartedly against Team Jelly (Jeremiah and Belly). He says that it’s been difficult to “carry the emotional negativity” due to the passionate and opinionated fandom.

Gavin Casalegno quits social media due to Team Jeremiah hate from The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom

In an interview with The New York Times, Casalegno was asked what it feels like to embody one of the internet’s most hated boyfriends. “They tend to dislike [Jeremiah], yes,” he says, adding: “I don’t check Instagram anymore, so I really haven’t seen that much hate. The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny. I think it’s important to also understand and realise that this is a fictional story—and it’s also not me.”

Casalegno continues: “I don’t think there’s a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens. And I think that’s why Amazon did a good job of stepping in and being like, ‘Hey, no bullying.’ Though, not really going so well.”

Just before the third season started, an official statement was released as a “PSA to the summer community.” It said that Cousins is a safe place and to “keep the conversation kind this summer,” adding that they have a zero-tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. But it seems that Casalegno is still experiencing negativity from those on Team Connie Baby.

Why do so many viewers hate Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Jeremiah has done some questionable things throughout the series, however, and that could be why so many viewers hate or strongly dislike the character. For one, he cheated on Belly in Cabo, twice. He went off on one about how “cacao is the bean” when it came to his non-negotiable wedding cake, and Jeremiah stopped Belly from going to Paris for her semester abroad so she can stay with him at college—but he has yet to tell her that he’s accepted a job at his dad’s firm and will be doing online classes anyway. 

@alphaussy

Nagging about dark chocolate cake is crazy 💀💀🙏🏼 #jeremiahfisher #supersenior #tsitp3 #tsitp #tsitpepisode5 #thesummeriturnedpretty

♬ Villager - elias

And in the latest episode, fans are pointing out his lack of empathy when it comes to yet another love triangle between Taylor, Steven, and Denise. User @dordreads explains how Conrad’s immediate reaction was to question Steven pursuing Denise in front of Taylor, thinking that it wouldn’t be a kind thing to do. Whereas Jeremiah was singing “Steven and Denise sitting in a tree, K I S S I N G” right in front of Taylor’s face. 

@dordreads

can he even spell empathy? #thesummeriturnedpretty #conradfisher #jeremiahfisher #tsitp #conrad

♬ original sound - bellaoggioni

One user on X posted that they are “watching The Summer I Turned Pretty and I hate Jeremiah,” along with an edited photo of the Burn Book from Mean Girls, insinuating that Jeremiah is a “fugly slut.” That’s probably not the Cousins kindness that was encouraged. But is it just for a character like Jeremiah?

Team Jelly does have some fans in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Even if some viewers think Jeremiah is the worst character, he still has some fans. Viewers are creating edits to show how great he was to Belly in the earlier seasons, coming to her defence and being someone who would do anything for her. 

@myst1cfallsvx

#tsitp — team jeremiah in s1-s2 and team conrad in s3. | sorry for not posting!! | #thesummeriturnedpretty #fyp #jeremiahfisher #conradfisher PS SINCE WHEN ARE ONLY 5 HASHTAGS POSSIBLE??

♬ original sound - 𝙇𝙭𝙪𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙯 🫶🏻

Sending Casalegno bullying messages online is a fandom step too far. The actual actor doesn’t deserve hate over a role they have played, but it is important to note that supporting one side of rivalling love interests has been around since movies began, it’s seen in films like Casablanca up to modern day Challengers. So the battle between Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad is unlikely to disappear overnight, but, as fans, let’s just make sure it’s a good, clean fight as the last episodes of the series drop. 

