The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno caught in political drama

Image by Erika Doss courtesy of Prime

The air of awkwardness between The Summer I Turned Pretty cast, especially Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno, could’ve been put down to the sexual tension they play on screen, but it looks as though the divide is actually about politics.

68657

We’ve all been there—at the pub, a party, or even the family dinner table—locked in a heated debate with someone whose political views couldn’t be more different from ours. In today’s echo chambers, it’s easy to assume everyone thinks like us, especially on issues like women’s rights, voting habits, or the latest brand boycott. But what happens when that clash of values plays out between two of your favourite TV stars?

Now imagine having to spend nearly every day with that person for years while pretending to be madly in love with them on screen. That’s the reality for The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno, who fans recently discovered don’t exactly see eye to eye when it comes to politics.

In TSITP, Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Tung) is a teenager battling her feelings for Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

While the show leans heavily into sexual tension, off-screen it’s a different kind of friction. During press interviews, fans have noticed some seriously awkward (and at times uncomfortable) interactions between the trio. The vibes? Definitely off.

Is there off-screen tension between The Summer I Turned Pretty stars?

In a recent episode of Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test series, the tension got a little too real. Lola Tung was asked about her song of the summer and picked Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’. When asked if the track applied to any TSITP characters, she said yes. Then came the follow-up: Does it apply to any of the actors? Another yes.

Clips from the Vanity Fair interview were later shared on TikTok, where things really took off. One post, using moments from the video, was captioned “this interview was so awkward,” and the comments did not hold back either. One viewer summed up the general vibe with: “she hates Gavin loll.”

The political divide between the TSITP’s Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno

While Lola Tung probably doesn’t hate her co-star Gavin Casalegno, there’s clearly some off-screen friction between the two. TikTok creator @spilltheteawithmera has been documenting the tension, sharing clips that highlight awkward moments and subtle digs between the pair.

In a series of three videos, the creator breaks down how fans are only just starting to clock the fact that the cast doesn’t exactly seem besties off-screen, especially when it comes to Tung and Casalegno. She points out that the tension may stem from Tung “being very outspoken about where she stands politically on her Instagram,” adding, “we love a queen that is outspoken on what she believes in.” Preach.

But @spilltheteawithmera points out that Casalegno has also been outspoken about what he believes in. The actor has previously received backlash for liking anti-feminist and anti-vaccination posts, as well as transphobic content.

Under the TikTok video linked above, one user commented: “I feel like people are only trying to make the tension because they know people are on opposing political parties, when in life there is more to talk about than politics?” @spilltheteawithmera agreed, noting that while political differences can cause friction, it doesn’t automatically mean there’s drama.

But she also points out that Tung is very politically active—she’s attended protests, including ones following the overturning of Roe v. Wade—while Casalegno hasn’t publicly posted about it at all. Differing beliefs don’t automatically mean two people dislike each other, but when someone like Tung is so vocal about her views, it’s easy to imagine how things might get tense with someone who sits on the opposite side of those issues.

In a third video, @spilltheteawithmera highlights a recent Instagram Story from Tung, where she shared a post about the Israel-Hamas war. She explains that Tung has been vocal in her support of Palestine from early on, regularly using her platform to speak out. In contrast, Casalegno hasn’t posted about the war at all, according to @spilltheteawithmera.

Tung and Casalegno may be trying to put their differing views aside as they promote season three of TSITP, but that will likely be where their friendship ends. While it’s true that people can have different views and remain mates, when two people have such conflicting beliefs, they will likely never see eye to eye. My guess is they will continue to keep it professional, as many great politicians do.