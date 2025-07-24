All the Easter eggs from the first episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Image courtesy of IMDb

Fans are watching TSITP season three with eagle eyes as the love story between Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad unfolds. These are all the Easter eggs we’ve clocked so far.

We’re right in the throes of the latest season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, watching the love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung) and Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) play out.

At this point in season three, Belly and Jeremiah have just got engaged, Steven has been in a car accident and is recovering, Conrad was fired from a medical job he badly wanted, and the group has attended a memorial for Susannah.

While that is the topline of the plot so far, it is within the smaller details that fans are finding excitement. Whether it’s the detective dramas or real-life crime shows we’re all watching now, or creator Jenny Han taking inspiration from Taylor Swift, but hunting for Easter eggs in TSITP has become a competitive sport. And this is everything we’ve spotted so far… Beware of spoilers.

The use of reds and blues in TSITP season 3

The use of Taylor Swift’s song ‘Red’ in the trailer has come to be one of the most poignant Easter eggs when it comes to colour symbolism. “Losing him was blue, like I’d never known,” referring to Belly’s relationship with Jeremiah, “but loving him was red,” for Conrad.

The use of red and blue can be found in Belly’s clothes and belongings. When things are going well with Jeremiah, her dresses are blue, her bedsheets, and her bikini top. But when things are bad, like when she finds out he cheated on her, red pops up everywhere: her sunglasses, her pyjamas, and even the flowers in the background of Belly and Jeremiah’s proposal scene. Conrad is everywhere, ‘lurking‘.

Conrad and carrots

In one scene where Laurel and Belly are looking at old photographs, and she says to her daughter, “Remember when Conrad told you if you ate enough carrots, you’d get X-ray vision and you believed him?”

Well, earlier in the episode, Taylor gets out a wedding planning book that she and Belly created as kids, which featured a carrot cake in the vision. And going back to the books, Jeremiah actually calls it an unconventional wedding cake flavour…

That restaurant scene

Rather than an Easter egg prediction, fans are commenting that the scene in the restaurant in episode three hints at what kind of man Jeremiah truly is.

After finding out that Laurel is paying for lunch, Mr Fisher, or Adam as he tells Belly to call him now, orders the most expensive thing on the menu—the surf and turf. Belly clearly panics and orders a starter for her main, before her fiancé Jeremiah copies his dad. Picking up on Belly’s discomfort, Conrad orders the cheapest thing on the menu. Fans say it shows how caring he is, whereas Jeremiah, on the other hand, is oblivious.

One user commented: “And that’s why Susannah always wanted Belly with Conrad… cause she married a Jeremiah.”

The scribbled-out crossword

After Belly and Conrad’s night in Cousins, he leaves her a note, left on top of a crossword puzzle. He’s filled in and then rubbed out the answer to “P.S. I [blank] love you.” Leaving Belly to re-fill in the word ‘still.’ It then pans down to the crossword book lying open on the kitchen side, and the reflection makes it look like the infinity symbol, which is synonymous with Conrad and Belly. The love is still there between them.

Recreating the Cousins' picture

During a scene at Susannah’s memorial, the four ‘children’ take a photo that they’ve been taking throughout their childhood. A line-up of Jeremiah, Belly, Conrad, and Steven. We see Belly instinctively look up at Conrad, just as she did in flashbacks, before turning back to Jeremiah. One TikTok user says it shows that “their connection is infinite because it wasn’t necessarily intentional, [Belly] gravitates towards [Conrad].”

Foreshadowing music choices in season 3

The use of music throughout the episodes is also a source of Easter eggs. A personal favourite is when Sabrina Carpenter‘s ‘Manchild’ plays while Belly is getting ready to tell everyone about her and Jeremiah’s engagement. “I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherfucker.”

Then, following the restaurant scene, we see Conrad left standing alone in the car park following the engagement news and Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’ plays. “This is my final fit, my final bellyache with no alarms and no surprises…” Despite Conrad likely suffering from a bellyache digesting the news, users on TikTok recommended an alternative song, Taylor Swift’s ‘right where you left me,’ which includes the line: “Help, I’m still at the restaurant.”

Last Christmas

The first episode of season three is titled ‘Last season.’ The aim of the episode is to catch viewers up on the past four years; we see where Steven is working now, hear about Taylor’s time in New York, and we find out more about Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship.

But episode two is titled ‘Last Christmas,’ and despite being the episode where Belly and Jeremiah get engaged, the title points to a brief meeting between Belly and Conrad. It leads viewers to wonder, if the engagement is meant to be the central theme of this episode, why is the flashback considered the main event in the title?

Could there be a plot twist at the end of TSITP?

With one episode to be released each week, it’s going to be a long, hot summer of wondering for TSITP fans—especially because of hints that the ending might differ from the books. In an interview with AP Entertainment, author Jenny Han explains that she is not the type of person who, when reading a book, watching a show or enjoying a movie, wants to know the ending. “I like to be surprised,” she says.

She goes on to say that she is “protective” of the audience experience. Han wants viewers to lean into the TSITP plot, and for them to know that “there will be things that take you by surprise, and hopefully in a good way.” Han explains that it has been 16 years now since the books came out, and she wonders how she can make the story better. So all of our Easter egg hunting may be for nothing. That won’t stop us searching, though.