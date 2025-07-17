The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 proves we’ll never be over love triangles

Image by Erika Doss courtesy of Prime

With the first episodes from the latest season of TSITP out now on Amazon Prime, everyone is talking about Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. But what keeps us hooked on the trio’s somewhat messy relationship?

Love is a shape with many sides, and in the case of The Summer I Turned Pretty, it’s a triangle.

With the first two, long-awaited episodes of season three now available on Amazon Prime Video, fans are flocking to screens to catch up with the love story between the show’s protagonists.

Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung) is a teenager battling her feelings for Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). It’s messy and complicated as she’s torn between (what I would predict is) her head (Jeremiah), and her heart (Conrad).

Iconic love triangles on screen

The latest TSITP season is set four years after season two, seeing the characters exit their teens and enter the world of college and work. With it comes a similar debate: which ‘team’ are you on? #teamJeremiah or #teamConrad.

But choosing sides in love is not new; before being Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad, we had Team Edward or Team Jacob in Twilight, there also was the battle for more than just tennis in Challengers, and fans made their predictions over who Katniss would pick between Peeta or Gale in The Hunger Games.

As Lauren Sarner writes for the New York Post,“trends come and go, but love triangles are a pop culture staple.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s love triangle: team Jeremiah or team Conrad?

Normally, love triangles on screen show a female lead at the centre as viewers watch her choose which path to walk: the dangerous, thrilling path, or the stable ‘golden retriever boyfriend’ route.

In TSITP, Belly’s feelings for Conrad are an overwhelming love, as your first love often is, whereas Jeremiah is a ‘safe’ option. We have seen in seasons one and two how each relationship has formed, broken, and come back together again to make a new shape. But what is consistent is the battle Belly seems to face internally.

Spoiler warning: we end the first two episodes of season three with Jeremiah proposing to Belly—and she says yes. So, at the moment, she is very much leaning towards team Jeremiah.

Whether fans agree with her decision is up for debate, but they are truly invested in the characters and continue to question who Belly will end up with.

Who will Belly choose in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Writing on X, user @yearningdon says: “I lowkey don’t understand how people pick sides watching The Summer I Turned Pretty when it’s so clear she loves Conrad and is meant to be with him. She literally the entire relationship with Jere convinces herself she loves him.”

Another user joked on X, posting a meme of Belly and Conrad giggling, with Jeremiah cast aside, saying it was “the plotline of The Summer I Turned Pretty season three in a nutshell.”

But not everyone is team Conrad. Over on TikTok, one user has made a compilation video showing why they are team Jeremiah, showing all of the supportive things he has done for Belly throughout the seasons.

Another user says she “won’t change her mind” on being team Jeremiah, saying that “Conrad is so bad for Belly and you guys aren’t realising it.”

But, actually, we fans realise a lot. For the sake of maintaining an air of mystery in regards to how the season ends, let’s just pretend we haven’t read the books. After all, picking up on the cues and clues throughout the episodes makes for a more interesting watch.

How Taylor Swift’s lyrics play into the TSITP love triangle

One of the first ‘clues’ about the love triangle that fans picked up on was when the season three trailer was first released. We all went crazy over the use of Taylor Swift’s song Red playing in the background. “Losing him was blue, like I’d never known,” over clips of Belly and Jeremiah, before cutting to “but loving him was red,” as Conrad opens the door.

And eagle-eyed viewers have seen how the colours of blue and red play out in Belly’s clothing in these first two episodes. Commenting on a video showing Belly wearing blue or red in different scenes, a user explains how the lyrics are “exactly what’s happening in the episodes, it starts with Belly and Jeremiah and Belly is wearing mostly blue when she’s with him, and when things start going south with Jeremiah, and Conrad steps in, Belly’s wearing mostly red.”

The extremes of The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom

Viewers pick up on it all: clothing, subtle hints, and what they believe to be predictions. Fans are truly invested in the TSITP love story, but it is a little intense at times, according to Tung. She told Teen Vogue: “I think we see with a lot of these love-triangle stories, people want the leading girl to end up with someone.”

“When people have an attachment to the characters, they want to see it come together at the end. I’m so grateful that they care so much, but people get a little scary about it. Please don’t threaten to kill someone if something doesn’t go your way—I promise you, it’s not that serious. Jenny [Han] is so smart and she cares so much about the story and making it the best story that it can be. It will be okay.”

So, while viewers fight over which boy Belly should end up with, Tung has another idea.

What about team Belly?

As much as we are obsessed with finding out who Belly ends up with in the end, she could end up picking the third option in the triangle: team Belly.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Tung says: “I think the boys can be a big part of her life, and they are. But ultimately, I’m Team Her, because it’s her life and her decision.”

As we wait on tenderhooks for episodes to drop each week, and our alliances may falter between the Fisher boys as we watch the story unfold, one thing is for sure: Belly will do what is right for her. And that’s a pretty good character trait to model any future love triangles on.