Gavin Casalegno cancelled? The Summer I Turned Pretty fans turn on him amid cast drama

Irrespective of whether or not you’re #teamJeremiah, it’s clear that fans do not vibe with Gavin Casalegno. And things have gotten even more heated with the release of. season three of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’.

If there’s one thing Gen Z girlies can’t seem to get enough of, it’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. And with the first episode of season three scheduled to drop on Amazon Prime on Monday 16 July, attention has turned to leading man Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher in TSITP. Fans of the series have never been the biggest supporters of Casalegno, and a number of netizens on social media have been predicting that this very well might be the 25-year-old’s last appearance on the silver screen.

Irrespective of whether you’re #teamConrad or #teamJeremiah, it’s pretty clear that the consensus online is heavily anti-Gavin. And it’s not hard to understand why. In 2023, the actor was called out by his fans for liking anti-feminist and anti-vaccine posts on X.

It later transpired that Casalegno had also liked a video by Jordan Peterson, a psychologist and media commentator known for his highly inflammatory opinions regarding gender expression and climate change. Indeed, Peterson has been investigated by professional organisations before regarding his highly homophobic and transphobic rhetoric.

not gavin casalegno liking a clip on ig from that jordan peterson video 🤢 — kate hates it here (@scarletazula) July 5, 2022

Casalegno is very open about his religion and relationship with his faith, so this (coupled with the X scandal) has prompted a number of fans to speculate that the actor might align closely with conservative and Republican politics.

Some users even said they were getting “Tom Felton vibes” from Casalegno. Which, given the backlash Felton recently received for his comments regarding the JK Rowling controversy, definitely can’t be a good thing.

Is anyone else getting Tom Felton vibes from Gavin Casalegno — mrs worldwide (@daniellemxfad) June 15, 2025

Consequentially, everyone seems pretty gassed about the prospect of not seeing Casalegno on their screens anytime soon:

gavin casalegno unemployed era starting soon THANK GOD! — tar !! 🍂 (@painesprings) June 12, 2025

gavin casalegno in every tiktok comment like it’s a full-time job… which makes sense since no one’s hiring his ass in anything after season 3 🤫 trust me when i say those comments aren’t gonna manifest casting calls pic.twitter.com/ERuooPKkxV — calliope ☀️ (@calliesconrad) June 15, 2025

after season 3 is over gavin casalegno is either gonna start a cameo or he’s gonna start podcast about being christian or both — the little mess fer made (@feeldifficult) June 14, 2025

Videos on TikTok showing fellow cast members Lola Tung and Christopher Briney looking visibly annoyed at Casalegno have definitely fuelled the flames online.

Right now, there are no public future projects Casalegno is attached to. So, maybe X is right on this one.