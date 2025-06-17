Culture
Gavin Casalegno cancelled? The Summer I Turned Pretty fans turn on him amid cast drama

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 17, 2025 at 12:18 PM

If there’s one thing Gen Z girlies can’t seem to get enough of, it’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. And with the first episode of season three scheduled to drop on Amazon Prime on Monday 16 July, attention has turned to leading man Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher in TSITP. Fans of the series have never been the biggest supporters of Casalegno, and a number of netizens on social media have been predicting that this very well might be the 25-year-old’s last appearance on the silver screen.

 

Irrespective of whether you’re #teamConrad or #teamJeremiah, it’s pretty clear that the consensus online is heavily anti-Gavin. And it’s not hard to understand why. In 2023, the actor was called out by his fans for liking anti-feminist and anti-vaccine posts on X.

It later transpired that Casalegno had also liked a video by Jordan Peterson, a psychologist and media commentator known for his highly inflammatory opinions regarding gender expression and climate change. Indeed, Peterson has been investigated by professional organisations before regarding his highly homophobic and transphobic rhetoric.

Casalegno is very open about his religion and relationship with his faith, so this (coupled with the X scandal) has prompted a number of fans to speculate that the actor might align closely with conservative and Republican politics.

Some users even said they were getting “Tom Felton vibes” from Casalegno. Which, given the backlash Felton recently received for his comments regarding the JK Rowling controversy, definitely can’t be a good thing.

Consequentially, everyone seems pretty gassed about the prospect of not seeing Casalegno on their screens anytime soon:

Videos on TikTok showing fellow cast members Lola Tung and Christopher Briney looking visibly annoyed at Casalegno have definitely fuelled the flames online.

Right now, there are no public future projects Casalegno is attached to. So, maybe X is right on this one.

