London teachers warn of alarming rise in homophobic slurs in schools

A recent surge in homophobic language among schoolchildren has raised alarm bells across the UK. According to a new survey, ¾ of nine- to 11-year-olds have encountered such derogatory terms at school.

A recent investigation done by young people’s charity Just Like Us, reveals a troubling increase in the use of homophobic language among children, with three-quarters of nine to 11-year-olds reporting they’ve heard such language at school. The survey also revealed that a shocking 78 per cent of primary school students and 80 per cent of secondary school pupils admit to hearing homophobic slurs, particularly the word “gay” being used as an insult regularly.

Over 31,000 UK students, including 4,307 children aged nine to 11, were questioned and the results paint a very worrying picture of how homophobic language has permeated the lives of young people. A significant number of children point to social media, particularly TikTok, as a source of exposure to this derogatory language, with a number also expressing a lack of understanding regarding the meaning or impact of the words they repeat.

TikTok, which has come under fire for hosting content that spreads harmful stereotypes, claims that its community guidelines strictly prohibit hateful slurs based on sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity. However, despite these policies, children are still encountering, and imitating, derogatory language from viral trends on the app.

According to a study conducted by Western Sydney University, Australian high school students have revealed that over 90 per cent of LGBTQIA+ students encounter homophobic language at school, with more than one in three facing slurs daily. Despite these alarming experiences, only 6 per cent of gender and sexuality-diverse students reported that teachers nearby consistently intervened, with some even noting that adults sometimes participate in the bullying.

The findings also showed that nearly 30 per cent of respondents had either witnessed or experienced physical harassment targeting gay, lesbian, and bisexual students.

How is social media and school environments failing LGBTQIA+ students?

Web-based non-profit Media Matters found that engaging with even a single video containing anti-LGBTQIA+ undertones triggered a flood of similar content on users’ feeds. These FYPs, curated by TikTok’s algorithm based on viewer interactions, have quickly become inundated with harmful material. Common themes included videos that glorify violence against LGBTQIA+ people and celebrate homophobic language or actions.

The report warns of the potential real-world consequences of such content, pointing to research linking increases in violent rhetoric with spikes in physical violence.

Unfortunately, TikTok’s troubling content moderation issues extend beyond promoting hate speech. A 2020 investigation by The Intercept revealed that TikTok moderators were instructed to suppress and censor certain posts, including those featuring individuals deemed “ugly” or “obese,” as well as videos filmed in settings perceived as impoverished. This policy was part of an effort to maintain a polished image on the platform, raising concerns about discrimination and the app’s role in reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

Look, I’m not here to start a whole hate train against TikTok specifically. Let’s be real—social media in general has been pretty terrible when it comes to protecting users and respecting their rights. Whether it’s Twitter (aka X), Instagram, or YouTube, all of these platforms have a history of dropping the ball. Honestly, they could all take a hard look in the mirror. But in this particular case, the spotlight is on TikTok because it’s predominantly used by a younger audience. That makes the issue even more concerning, given how easily harmful content can reach kids and teens. We know that social media platforms as a whole have been guilty of this kind of behaviour before, but when you’re dealing with such a young demographic, the stakes are even higher.

To better understand the dangers facing primary and secondary school children regarding this issue, SCREENSHOT sat down with a secondary school geography teacher who wished to remain anonymous. Here’s what she had to share when asked about the topic:

How frequently do you observe or hear homophobic language used by students in her school?

“Homophobic language is something we encounter on a weekly basis at school. It’s become far too common in students’ everyday conversations.”

What steps schools should take to address and combat this issue effectively?

“Teachers need to call out and sanction homophobic language. It is essential schools develop procedures that address the problem of homophobic bullying so that students and staff are confident that incidents are recorded and acted on appropriately.”

“However, without education, students will not always understand the impact of their words. This education can be through whole-school approaches, like RSE. But also, educating individuals through pastoral conversations after incidents occur.”

In your opinion, how do social media platforms influence the behaviour and language of students regarding homophobia?

“Social media has most definitely caused a rise in inappropriate language among young people. We saw this through the rise in conversations surrounding Andrew Tate. This required the education of all staff members to know what to listen out for, call out and report. This just highlights one of many inappropriate influencers online that students will be exposed to, and as a result, influence their behaviour and language with their classmates.”

As I delved further deeper into the investigation, I also spoke with another teacher who specialises in Drama and English at the secondary level and has also noticed an alarming rise in homophobic language within her school. Here’s what she had to say:

Have you personally noticed an increase in the use of homophobic language, such as the derogatory use of the word “gay,” among your students? If so, how frequently does it occur?

“In the school I am currently working in, homophonic language is one of the main issues we are facing at the moment. It is especially common for year 8 to year 10 students to use the word “gay” as a joke. Phrases like “this is so gay,” and “that’s gay” I hear at least once a week in my lessons. Many students face pressure to fit in and using certain language can be seen as a way to gain acceptance or appear ‘cool’ in front of their peers.”

Do you feel that teachers and staff are adequately trained or supported in dealing with these types of incidents? What additional resources or support would be helpful?

“Personally I feel additional training for teachers will be beneficial. Additional clear consistent anti-bullying policies should be implemented in all schools. Schools with well-defined, strongly enforced policies on homophobic language create safer environments for students and provide teachers with clear guidelines on how to respond. These policies must outline the procedures for reporting incidents, the consequences for students who use discriminatory language, and the support available for those affected.”

As we dig deeper into the chilling rise of homophobic language among kids, it’s clear we can’t just shrug this off as “kids being kids.” With 78 per cent of primary students and 80 per cent of secondary students hearing slurs at school, we’re facing a serious issue that can’t be ignored. Teachers are on the front lines, navigating this toxic environment while calling for real change. Our chats with educators reveal a desperate need for schools to step up and tackle this head-on, not just with policies but with genuine conversations that resonate with students.

And yes, teachers are actively working to create respectful classroom environments, but there’s a broader conversation to be had—one that centres on not only schools but also the influence of media and societal norms shaping student behaviour.