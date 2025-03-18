Culture
Is Millie Bobby Brown pregnant? Fans speculate after star spotted buying diapers and baby supplies

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Mar 18, 2025 at 01:13 PM

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently addressed the ongoing rumours that she’s pregnant. Fans evidently became convinced of the star’s upcoming foray into parenthood after the actor was spotted buying nappies and other baby supplies. After starting the month with shutting down offensive and misogynistic remarks about her appearance, Brown is now setting the record straight on whether she and her husband Jake Bongiovi have a little bun in the oven.

For context, the 21-year-old actor married Bongiovi in May 2024. Ever since then, the couple has been enjoying their marital bliss on a rural farm filled with over sixty animals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

And on their farm, they had some donkeys, and some dogs, and some goats, and a little pregnancy, The Electric State star just confirmed!

“My donkey is pregnant,” she announced. “Betsy and Bernard got together, had a great night out, and now she’s preggers,” the actor explained in an interview with BBC Radio 1.

The couple’s farm includes a large and ever-growing number of animals, including 35 dogs and some rescue goats.

“Jake had to kind of draw the line at some point because we were bringing in these goats that sleep in our bed and they were in diapers,” the Enola Holmes star elaborated on the SmartLess podcast. “People started thinking I was pregnant because I was buying bottles and nappies and all the things.”

So Brown clarified that the controversial purchases were in fact just for the baby goats.

“They were basically babies,” she continued. “And so I would sleep with them and Jake. They would be in the middle and they are so cute. Then they reach around, like, eight weeks old, and they’re full grown and have horns, and they’re wanting to go outside.”

Still, the actor did share some details about her family planning.

“Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family,” she contemplated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

“For me personally, it’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married’. So that was his thing. And my thing was, ‘I really want a family’. I really want a big family. I’m one of four; he’s one of four. So it is definitely in our future.”

Sounds like Mrs Brown Bongiovi is definitely open to buying some nappies for her own offspring soon.

