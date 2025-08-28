Netflix is predicting your next favourite show based on your zodiac sign

Netflix unveils a new tool that claims it can predict which film or television show you’re going to love based on astrology. Is it really written in the stars? Or has our obsession with zodiac signs reached new levels?

If you’ve ever watched your dinner go cold instead of finding the perfect TV show to grace your screen while eating, then you’ve likely experienced streaming fatigue. It’s the tiredness caused by the overwhelming amount of television and films at our fingertips, where you find yourself scrolling endlessly through the options presented by your chosen streaming platform instead of landing on something to watch.

Streaming fatigue starts in the thumb, as you click down, down, down, across, across, across, and back to the start again, waiting for a show to jump out at you. It extends to your brain, numbing your decision-making abilities, and eventually leads you to panic-select the same TV series you’ve already watched five times.

With so many options, streamers are looking for new ways to curate the experience for viewers. But how can they help watchers when there is an endless amount to choose from? Is highlighting a selection of TV shows and films someone might enjoy based on the month they were born the answer?

Netflix thinks so. It’s launched a tool to help predict a series or movie you might love—all based on your zodiac sign. Netflix’s Astrology Hub uses your sun sign to spotlight content you’re likely to enjoy depending on whether you’re an Aquarius, Scorpio or Cancer.

Announcing the new feature, the streamer said in a statement: “At Netflix, our team of curators on the member experience team create these themed collections to help members discover something fresh, fun and timely.” Your Zodiac Watchlist allows Netflix subscribers access to viewing recommendations for all 12 star signs—plus some extras for when Mercury retrograde hits or you want to find meaning in the stars.

To create the playlists, it seems Netflix has analysed the personality quirks of people based on the stars on the date they were born. The Astrology Hub loosely brands the zodiac signs with character traits that can be attributed to them. It labels Virgos as “always hustling,” which happens to be Netflix’s star sign.

They launched the new feature just in time for the start of Virgo season, and just before Netflix’s own birthday. It was founded on 29 August 1997, and is set to celebrate its 28th this year. According to astrology app Co-Star, as a Virgo, Netflix is destined to be a “perfectionist.” It says that Virgos are “known for their attention to detail, which helps them find patterns where there are none.”

And now the streaming giant has made its own pattern when it comes to predicting the shows viewers will love and engage with.

Which films does Netflix recommend you watch based on astrology?

As a Libra, my assumption was for my recommended Netflix watches to be lover-girl shows. While it is correct in stating that “Libras Play Fair in Love and War,” its choice of shows being Peaky Blinders, Ozark, and Designated Survivor, don’t quite tickle my interests.

So, what does Netflix recommend for the other star signs? Well, for its own zodiac sign, it’s Animal Kingdom, The Queen’s Gambit, and Now You See Me for Virgos. Scorpios “Revel in Mystery” and so will enjoy Wednesday, Untamed, and You.

Sagittarians “Bring Adventure” with Lost, The Witcher, and Jurassic Park. Capricorns “Activate Boss Mode” watching Suits, Hostage, and Dept. Q. “Otherworldly” Aquarians like Stranger Things, Resident Alien, and Venom: The Last Dance. Pisces “Manifest the Dream” watching A Star Is Born, XO, Kitty, and Groundhog Day. Aries love “Chaos and Competition” so will love Squid Game, Love Is Blind, and Building the Band.

Taurus is the “Life of the Party,” and so are Nonnas, Mamma Mia!, and Dazed and Confused. Geminis “Spill the Tea” just like in Bridgerton, Shameless, and Sex and the City. Cancers “Will Cry If They Want To,” so it’s emotional dramas for them with Gilmore Girls, Ginny & Georgia, and Grey’s Anatomy. And Leos have “Main Character Energy” so it’s got to be Emily in Paris, The Crown, and The Age of Innocence.

While astrology has been trending for a while, Netflix is new to the zodiac world. But exactly what proportion of users are going to buy into this? A recent report revealed that 80% of Gen Z and millennials believe in cosmic guidance, 58% check their horoscopes at least once a week, and 72% rely on astrology to make important life decisions. Based on this, I guess it’s pretty likely some of the recommendations will land.

Although I have to admit, I’m doubtful Netflix’s suggestion that Libras will love Mr & Mrs Smith will see the film enter my new Top Ten. But it is a fun way to look at curated media. Maybe we just need to look at our Moon and Rising signs, too.