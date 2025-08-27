Taylor Swift is engaged to the boy on the football team, Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram, sending the internet wild, stating that “your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Lover girls everywhere are in a weird state of flux; with the news dropping that Taylor Swift is officially set to be wed, there are happy tears and link drops in the group chat, as well as panic over who is going to write their breakup songs now.

In true engaged couple style, Swift and boyfriend of two years Travis Kelce shared a collab post on Instagram with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

From Kelce putting Swift on blast on his podcast show New Heights—dropping in how he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on—to proposing with a Lover-esque backdrop, their relationship has been watched with eagle eyes from the beginning.

Now that the two are officially engaged, fans aren’t resting until they’ve unpicked all of the lore and discovered every Easter egg around the pair’s announcement.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged—and the internet is finding every Easter egg

The announcement is packed with Swift symbolism, as she so enjoys doing. One fan noted how she previously sang, “I hate it here so I will go to the secret garden in my mind,” and Kelce ended up proposing in what looked exactly like a secret garden.

Other fans are doing the math. They’ve linked tracked 26 of The Tortured Poets Department, which is ‘The Prophecy,’ to the date Swift and Kelce got engaged (26 August 2025), and concluded that Swift has ended up changing her own prophecy.

Their engagement was also announced 13 days after the podcast came out, which saw Swift announce her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, and 13 is Swift’s lucky number, with 13 x 2 = 26. Kelce is also apparently Swift’s 13th boyfriend and this all happening in August is adding extra layers due to Swift’s song named after the month.

Fans have also noticed that in the last show of The Eras Tour that Kelce attended, Swift did a surprise song mash-up of ‘The Prophecy’ and ‘This Love.’ The Easter eggs and love run deep between these two, and if they aren’t ‘it’ for life, then what hope do the rest of us have?

Who will write all the sad, lover-girl songs now that Taylor Swift is engaged?

With the speed at which the news broke in the group chat, fans are joking that “the way my phone was blowing up, you’d think I was the one who got engaged.”

the way my phone was blowing up you’d think I was the one who got engaged — t ❤️‍🔥 (@swiftslorelai) August 26, 2025

In what is deemed as a ‘win’ for the hopeless romantics out there, Swifties are sitting in wedding dresses like Monica, Rachel and Phoebe in Friends, waiting for more news about the upcoming big day, with others joking that the Swift and Kelce wedding will be the closest thing the USA gets to a royal wedding.

every swiftie in the world right now pic.twitter.com/7g5sNIf18T — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) August 26, 2025

But lover girls everywhere are also in a bit of a panic, wondering who is going to write their breakup songs now? With the TS11 album, The Tortured Poets Department, made up of 31 songs all about heartbreak, fans are happy but worried that it means Swift will likely never write a collection of songs like that again.

@ken.eurich on TikTok says in a video: “I really am happy for Taylor Swift, but what does this mean for the rest of us? For all of the girls who love really sad, gut-wrenching, heartbreaking music, what does it mean for us? Is she still going to put out tragic songs? I sure hope so.” Me too, to be fair. Some of us are still falling for performative males and adopting black cat boyfriends.

@ken.eurich She can be happy but I need her sad bops 🫩🫩 ♬ original sound - Ken Eurich

But the single girls aren’t done with dreaming just yet. One user wrote: “The Taylor Swift engagement is hitting so hard for us because it gives us hope that we will someday get there. The girl who wrote all the songs we cry over boys to finally has her happily ever after, and so will we.”

Taylor Swift fans are linking engagement lore to The Summer I Turned Pretty

It seems there is more than one fandom that never sleeps. Swifties are finding new ways to connect the dots between Swift and The Summer I Turned Pretty. The two have become interlinked due to the sheer number of Swift songs approved for the show. The main one being the use of the track ‘Red’ in the trailer, it has come to be one of the most poignant Easter eggs when it comes to colour symbolism and the love triangle between the main characters. “Losing him was blue, like I’d never known,” referring to Belly’s relationship with Jeremiah, “but loving him was red,” for Conrad.

One user on X jokingly said that “Jeremiah Fisher could never,” comparing the size of Swift’s ring with the one he bought for Belly. Another says that Swift’s ring is a “direct attack on Belly, btw.”

jeremiah fisher could never pic.twitter.com/goBPqJ99DH — giuli ✴︎ TSITP SPOILERS (@giulsforgiuls) August 26, 2025

And it continues on TikTok, one user is acting out Belly and Jeremiah discovering the news that Swift is engaged, “No, not that Taylor,” referencing character Taylor Jewel in the show. @ieucooke mocks the size of Belly’s diamonds and asks in a tongue-in-cheek way what kind of ring Conrad said he would buy his future wife.

Another user on TikTok links how Swift is marrying “the guy on the football team,” like the lyrics of her song ‘Fifteen,’ and says, you know who else is a football player? Conrad. Claiming that this means Conrad and Belly are ‘End Game,’ another song from Swift’s back catalogue.

Whether TSITP’s Belly and Conrad are endgame or not is left to be seen as the final episodes of the last season air, but what is clear is that Swift and Kelce are loved up like high school sweethearts—and their wedding day should be a public holiday.