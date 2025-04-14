Culture
Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi face backlash for starring in ad promoting Dubai

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Apr 14, 2025 at 01:22 PM

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi face backlash for starring in ad promoting Dubai
Actor Millie Bobby Brown has built a strong reputation for being a philanthropist, animal lover, and an outspoken advocate on gender inequality and LGBTQAI+ rights. The Stranger Things star has rarely held back when it comes to her dedication to fostering a culture of equity, mutual respect, and conscious living. So, netizens were surprised when the multi-hyphenate starred in an ad with her husband Jake Bongiovi to promote the United Arab Emirates’s metropolis, Dubai. Here is a breakdown of the backlash.

On 10 April 2025, the ad titled Dubai: Find Your Story ft. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi aired on YouTube and most other social media platforms, such as X, Instagram and Facebook.

It featured the couple discovering a magical script that takes them on a roundtrip through the infamous luxury city.

And Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism clearly went all out on this marketing campaign: Next to hiring the ‘It couple’, it enlisted Academy-Award winner Armando Bo to write and co-direct this short film, aiming to highlight the city’s diverse and vibrant culture alongside its futuristic architecture.

Still, the clip did not exactly instil the travel bug in Gen Zers. Instead, many took to social platforms to express their shock and disapproval that the actor would choose to partner with the emirate.

For context, the UAE has long held a conflicting reputation for numerous reasons: While it is a luxury refugee and haven for some, much of this opulence rests on a significant wealth disparity within the country. The general population’s political rights and civil liberties are also highly restricted, with the Middle Eastern nation scoring among the lowest worldwide for freedom of expression, media freedom, and LGBTQAI+ rights. In fact, queerness is currently criminalised in the region.

Most controversially, the UAE has just been accused of “support and complicity” in genocide at the International Court of Justice for funding paramilitary forces in Sudan’s Darfur region. The country has long been tied to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which are currently perpetrating violent attacks, including mass rapes, on different ethnic groups in Darfur. The UAE rejected the accusations and called them a “cynical PR stunt.”

Still, the state has recently been investing in much PR to boost its reputation. This includes becoming an influencer paradise, recruiting A-listers to boost its profile, and even rebranding itself as a world leader in climate change.

Many likened her advertisement to the controversy her castmate Noah Schnapp incited after he expressed his support for Israel in the dawn of the Israel-Hamas war.

Others argued that the Electric State star seemingly hadn’t educated herself enough before taking on the sponsorship.

Nevertheless, the general consensus seemed to be a disappointment.

 

“Aren’t you a UNICEF ambassador? Why would you be endorsing the UAE, given what they’re doing to Sudan?” one comment under the ad on the actor’s Instagram page read.

Another person critiqued: “Disappointed on Millie’s part. Dubai is founded in a way that is contrary to ecology while exploiting people to build and modernise this ‘country’. I didn’t think she’d be able to promote and advertise a state like that, especially after the values she seemed to have.”

“Are you serious? Promoting such a shameful place while advocating for UNICEF. Be real,” someone else commented.

“Hope you visited one of those private Zoos as well? I hate to be so angry about this, but you are a woman who rescues animals, [and] supports human rights, BUT supports Dubai in the same breath. Horrible, when did this happen?! Such a fan for a long time, but this is horrible,” another netizen said.

Neither Millie Bobby Brown nor Jake Bongiovi have commented on the controversy yet.

