Here’s how the Trump administration has already worsened the humanitarian crisis in Sudan

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 2, 2025 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 3 minutes

On 24 January, 2025, the US State Department announced a freeze on funding for most foreign aid programs, marking a significant shift in American foreign policy. Following an executive order from President Donald Trump, the freeze will last at least 90 days and has deeply impacted international humanitarian efforts. Among the most affected areas is Sudan, where US aid was vital for programs like Emergency Response Rooms (ERRs) that ran communal kitchens for those displaced by Sudan’s civil war. USAID funding, which provided nearly two-thirds of the financial support for these kitchens, was pivotal for keeping them operational.

The decision to slash foreign aid is part of a broader campaign led by President Trump and allies like Elon Musk to reduce federal spending. In the case of USAID, these cuts have led to the cessation of almost 80 per cent of the emergency food kitchens that once helped millions of Sudanese citizens.

The freezing of this funding has exacerbated an already devastating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where millions are displaced, facing starvation and lacking access to basic healthcare.

What is happening in Sudan?

Since the outbreak of Sudan’s civil war in April 2023, the country has been in turmoil. The conflict pits the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), both of which once were allies but turned against each other following a 2021 coup. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced over 12 million people, and led to what the UN has described as the “world’s largest hunger crisis.” The violence has ravaged Sudan’s infrastructure, leaving many citizens without food, water, or shelter.

The war is rooted in deeply entrenched ethnic divisions, with the SAF and RSF fighting not only for control but also along racial and ethnic lines. As reported by Aljazeera, the SAF is primarily composed of Nile Valley Arabs, while the RSF is made up of Arab militias from the Darfur region, adhering to an Arab-supremacist ideology that has fueled ethnic cleansing. The Sudanese public, however, has remained largely united in its desire for a democratic civilian government rather than military rule from either faction.

Sudan’s population and the international response

To put it into perspective, the population of Sudan is nearly as large as that of the United Kingdom, which stands at 68.35 million. With over 50 million people, Sudan is the third-largest country in Africa. Positioned at the crossroads of Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, it boasts a rich mix of cultural and ethnic diversity. Yet, this diversity has fueled tensions, especially amid the ongoing conflict. The international community’s response to the crisis has been disappointingly limited, with many nations providing little assistance despite the scale of the disaster.

In the face of these dire conditions, the US has historically played a crucial role in providing humanitarian aid. However, the recent freeze on foreign aid, driven by President Trump’s push to “reduce government size,” has significantly hindered aid programs in Sudan.

To make matters worse, the UK has also announced cuts to its foreign aid budget. Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that by 2027, the UK will reduce its aid contribution to 0.3 per cent of its Gross National Income (GNI), further straining support for crisis-stricken nations like Sudan.

Why this is no longer just a civil war, but a proxy war

As reported by Foreign Policy, Sudan has long been a bridge connecting the Middle East and Africa, with abundant natural resources that make it a strategic prize. The ongoing conflict has now taken on a regional dimension as Gulf heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the UAE use the war to cement their hegemonic status in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia backs General Burhan’s forces, while the UAE supports Hemeti’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), turning Sudan into a battleground for influence between these two regional giants.

Both countries view control of Sudan as a means to strengthen their influence over the region—Saudi Arabia sees a military victory for Burhan as a reinforcement of its dominance in the Arab and Islamic worlds, while the UAE seeks to weaken Saudi control through RSF gains. This growing competition is making Sudan’s war not just a civil conflict but a proxy war with the future of the Gulf balance of power at stake.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s decisions have further complicated the situation. While the US suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the war in Yemen, the Trump administration chose to supply the UAE with its most advanced fighter jet, the F-35. If this sale proceeds, it would make the UAE the first Arab country to receive the cutting-edge aircraft.

SCREENSHOT sat down with Azza Ahmed Abdel Aziz, a Sudanese social and medical anthropologist. She explained that the emergency response rooms (ERRs) have been running communal kitchens, tirelessly working to provide food to the displaced since the conflict began: “The warring parties have used humanitarian aid as leverage in the war, making it increasingly difficult to ensure relief reaches those in need.”

The researcher also mentioned that the international community has struggled to establish effective humanitarian corridors, but added, “OCHA and MFS have commended the work of the emergency response rooms, recognising their crucial role in supporting vulnerable populations during this crisis.”

Elon Musk and Donald Trump cut aid while raking in billions in government handouts

As the wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk is now leading the charge to dismantle critical programs that could save millions of lives, including those in Sudan. The irony is staggering. Musk, a figure known for his immense wealth and influence, has personally benefited from at least $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits over the years, as reported by The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the tech CEO is pushing for cuts to humanitarian aid. The disconnect between the elite, their pursuit of power, and the suffering of the world’s most vulnerable populations is a chilling reflection of the growing divide in our world. Especially when their actions are fueling the same humanitarian disasters they pretend to address.

