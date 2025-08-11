Culture
>

Entertainment

We finally know why Conrad and Belly broke up in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

By Eliza Frost

Published Aug 11, 2025 at 11:52 AM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Is this the real reason why Conrad and Belly broke up in The Summer I Turned Pretty?
68682

Fans have been waiting patiently for an episode on The Summer I Turned Pretty from Conrad Fisher’s perspective, and creator Jenny Han has delivered. Conrad narrated the latest instalment of season three, episode five, and it was everything viewers had hoped for and more. It gave us an insight into Conrad’s thoughts and feelings, and a small glimpse of what goes on in his mind behind the ‘black cat boyfriend’ demeanour.

As the story nears its ending, fans are getting extra animated about the love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung) and Fisher brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

In episode five of season three, the latest weekly episode to drop on Amazon Prime Video, there is one specific car scene that’s got everyone talking. We see Belly and Conrad driving around, running errands for Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding, but fans are saying this could be “the most important conversation in the entire show” because Conrad finally gave viewers the context they needed about why he and Belly broke up.

Why did Conrad and Belly break up in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

TikTok user @karanailedit explains what we’ve learned from Conrad’s narration; he thinks Belly “deserves the world,” and he admits that he has previously struggled to “look weak” in front of her. But in the car scene, he begins to open up to her, including about losing his summer job.

During this episode, we also see a flashback from when the pair were together, showing Conrad’s consistent ‘protective’ nature over Belly’s feelings. In the scene, Conrad tried to talk with Belly about his mum Susannah’s illness deteriorating, but chose not to in order to protect her, as he didn’t want to ruin the part of her that believed Susannah would get better and everything would be fine.

The flashback shows that, actually, Belly had no idea what was going on with Conrad or Susannah ahead of the prom scene in season two, which saw the two ultimately break up. Despite what was going on for him, Conrad knew how special the prom was for Belly and wanted to show up, but he felt he was constantly disappointing her and that she deserved better than that—she deserved the world.

@karanailedit

Living for the self discovery and growth that took place in this car 🙏🏻 #tsitp #thesummeriturnedpretty #bellyconklin #tsitpseason3 #thesummeriturnedprettyseries #conradfisher #jennyhan #tsitps3

♬ Cherry - Harry Styles

But Conrad’s past mistakes, the one he made at work and the one with Belly at prom, are mirrored. He tells her, “That day at work, I was so scared that I was gonna fuck up. And then I did.” This is exactly what happened during the prom scene. He was so worried about making the night perfect for Belly, but his one mistake meant the two ended up breaking up, just like his one mistake at work got him fired.

At work, Dr Namazy called Conrad out for not knowing his limits, and his friend Agnes previously told him that he needs to learn to deal with his emotions before they come back and bite him. So it definitely shows a lot of growth from Conrad considering that he’s actually opening up to Belly in this episode.

His POV voiceover also makes it clear he still wonders about his mistake with Belly. Conrad is asking himself “what if?” throughout this whole episode. “What if I hadn’t fucked it up four years ago?” “What if I hadn’t pushed her away like I always do?” The questions could be a premonition that Conrad might continue to open up and talk about his emotions, and Belly will realise he loved her then and still does now.

Belly 'lied' about her reak-up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty

We also need to talk about that peach scene. This scene highlights again how much of an unreliable narrator Belly is throughout the whole series. She remembers a lot of events incorrectly, including Conrad having a peach allergy, yet he remembers every detail—Belly’s birthday, the debutante ball dance steps, and even that his mum had peonies in her wedding bouquet just like the ones Belly asked for in the flower shop.

@karanailedit

I literally neeed belly to realize all the ways her relationship with conrad was real and that he never stopped loving her 😭 #thesummeriturnedpretty #tsitp #bellyconklin #tsitpseason3 #thesummeriturnedprettyseries #conradfisher #jennyhan #tsitps3

♬ Wild Horses - 2009 Mix - The Rolling Stones

But some say Belly’s misinterpretations of events aren’t her fault. One user on X gave the example of the narrative that Belly “intentionally lied” to Susannah by saying Conrad broke up with her as “so ridiculous” because that’s “genuinely how Belly interpreted that moment.” In the prom scene, she thinks Conrad is breaking up with her, so she calls it out and says through tears, “Should I just call it?” And so she does. She breaks up with him.

While we as viewers may see all that Belly is blind to, we’ve been left to watch their miscommunication in frustration for three seasons now. But fans are saying that her misremembering is going to come to a self-realised head soon, with Belly recognising that what she thought to be true isn’t so clear, that her ‘dream’ relationship with Conrad was in fact reality. And it might be how the two come back to each other. Let’s see how the next episodes play out… 

Popular Reads

By Eliza Frost

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 proves we’ll never be over love triangles

By Eliza Frost

All the Easter eggs from the first episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

By Eliza Frost

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno caught in political drama

Keep On Reading

By Eliza Frost

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno caught in political drama

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything there is to know about the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Abby Amoakuh

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno blasted over liking sexist and transphobic posts

By Abby Amoakuh

South Asian creators call out influencers for cultural appropriation after seeing scandi scarves at Coachella

By Charlie Sawyer

Australian actor Joseph Zada cast as Haymitch Abernathy in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

By Charlie Sawyer

Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez killed during TikTok livestream in alleged femicide

By Charlie Sawyer

New study confirms Bacterial Vaginosis can be sexually transmitted, backing what women have long suspected

By Alma Fabiani

How PUBG MOBILE’s Ptopia Design Project and World of Wonder are changing the game

By Abby Amoakuh

Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre becomes centre of conspiracy theories after revealing she has days to live

By Abby Amoakuh

Gisèle Pelicot trial prompts French politicians to incorporate consent in rape law after years of resistence

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Lauren Handy, the woman who kept the remains of five foetuses in her refrigerator?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why do Gen Zers think KFC is using human meat? Unpacking the controversy behind the chain’s latest ad

By Charlie Sawyer

Bianca Censori to become the new face of SKIMS? Sources hint at Kim Kardashian alliance

By Abby Amoakuh

I sat down with two professional matchmakers to solve Gen Z’s dating fatigue

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Hannah Berner under fire for microaggressions in Megan Thee Stallion interview

By Charlie Sawyer

3 conspiracy theories trending online following Netflix’s American Murder: Gabby Petito docuseries

By Abby Amoakuh

New video game that allows men to r*pe female family members triggers backlash amid incel concerns

By Charlie Sawyer

Chris Brown is facing over 10 years in prison. Here’s how his violent past has led him here

By Charlie Sawyer

The #MeToo movement is at risk. How the Harvey Weinstein retrial risks doing unimaginable damage 