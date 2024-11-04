Gen Z voters plan to cancel out their parents’ votes for Trump in new TikTok trend

Images courtesy of TikTok

The trend has now also gained so much traction that some Gen Zers have started using it to shout out their incredibly progressive dads, highlighting how important it has been having a parent who proudly defends women’s rights.

As I’m writing this article, we are officially only one day away from the 2024 US presidential election—an event we’ve all been talking, tweeting, and TikToking about for well over a year now. Voter turnout is paramount this election season, especially if we want to stop the evil orange man from desecrating all basic human rights. So, to not only encourage voter participation, but to also air some parental grievances, Gen Z have started a new TikTok trend that’s going viral on social media. Bonus points for the shade it throws at MAGA parents.

The trend initially started with users posting TikTok clips indicating that their goal for this year’s election was to cancel out their father’s Republican, aka Donald Trump, vote. One netizen, going by the username @cortneetryan, racked up over two million views on her video, which showed the Gen Zer dancing to the song ‘We Both Reached For The Gun’ from the musical Chicago alongside the title “My ballot on its way to cancel out my father’s!”

Following this, there was an influx of other young voters doing the same:

The trend then grew, with people sharing videos talking about not only cancelling out a family member’s vote, but also their husband’s:

Now, this one saw a lot of backlash. Either from Republican women bragging about their MAGA men or from Democrats who, understandably, couldn’t even envision or imagine being married to someone who differed from them so greatly on politics:

This election is arguably taking place at a time where women’s rights have never been so at risk. Indeed, Project 2025, a Trump-backed policy proposal that depicts a world not dissimilar to the Republic of Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale, directly threatens the autonomy of women across the US. So if you have a MAGA man in your household, I strongly urge you to kick him to the curb.

Now though, this viral trend has evolved into something much more inspiring and ultimately feel-good. A lot of Gen Zers have started using the trend to shout out their incredibly progressive and Kamala Harris-supporting mums and dads, specifically highlighting how important it has been having parents who proudly defend women’s rights:

We even got to see vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s daughter take part in the trend. The video, which was published to the iconic Kamala HQ TikTok page, saw Walz’s 23-year-old daughter Hope write “I have to cancel out my dad’s vote. JK, my dad is literally running for vice president to protect the rights of women and girls, tackle climate change, lower costs for families, and make Kamala Harris the next President of the United States.”

TikTok has played an enormous role in activating young voters this election cycle and the importance of the conversations that the platform is both hosting and encouraging cannot be understated.