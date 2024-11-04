Politics
>

Elections

Gen Z voters plan to cancel out their parents’ votes for Trump in new TikTok trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Nov 4, 2024 at 12:26 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Gen Z voters plan to cancel out their parents’ votes for Trump in new TikTok trend
63022

As I’m writing this article, we are officially only one day away from the 2024 US presidential election—an event we’ve all been talking, tweeting, and TikToking about for well over a year now. Voter turnout is paramount this election season, especially if we want to stop the evil orange man from desecrating all basic human rights. So, to not only encourage voter participation, but to also air some parental grievances, Gen Z have started a new TikTok trend that’s going viral on social media. Bonus points for the shade it throws at MAGA parents.

The trend initially started with users posting TikTok clips indicating that their goal for this year’s election was to cancel out their father’s Republican, aka Donald Trump, vote. One netizen, going by the username @cortneetryan, racked up over two million views on her video, which showed the Gen Zer dancing to the song ‘We Both Reached For The Gun’ from the musical Chicago alongside the title “My ballot on its way to cancel out my father’s!”

@cortneetryan

just doing my civic duty! Your turn!:) #vote #2024election

♬ original sound - 🌞

Following this, there was an influx of other young voters doing the same:

@the.life.of.emily.farah

Please go vote 😭❤️#trump2024🇺🇸

♬ original sound - 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐲¹⁶ ¹⁸ ³
@saraknapppers

Oh and my mom. And my sisters. 🥲 so happy for those that dont feel this way. #vote

♬ original sound - 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐲¹⁶ ¹⁸ ³

The trend then grew, with people sharing videos talking about not only cancelling out a family member’s vote, but also their husband’s:

@isabelllahayden

HARRIS 2024!! 🇺🇸💙 #vote #presidentialelection

♬ Level Up - Ciara

Now, this one saw a lot of backlash. Either from Republican women bragging about their MAGA men or from Democrats who, understandably, couldn’t even envision or imagine being married to someone who differed from them so greatly on politics:

@morganbarbierii

Im sorry what 😭 couldnt be me #trump2024🇺🇸 #trump2024 #2024elections

♬ happier than ever by billie eilish - rwn.🦇
@allemims

That Harris ad was so clever but made me so unhelievably sad #vote

♬ original sound - Ben Lapidus
@sav.__.rose

Just a reminder that your partner doesnt need to know who you truly coted for if it thre4tens your safety. #fyp #tylerthecreator #chromatica #trending #xyzbca #halloween

♬ chromakopians unite - basil
@_smoothsayer

If your husband is voting for Trump, he is actively voting against you and your rights 😬 #kamalaharris #donaldtrump #jdvance #timwalz #election2024 #vote #fyp

♬ original sound - N A T E | D A Y E

This election is arguably taking place at a time where women’s rights have never been so at risk. Indeed, Project 2025, a Trump-backed policy proposal that depicts a world not dissimilar to the Republic of Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale, directly threatens the autonomy of women across the US. So if you have a MAGA man in your household, I strongly urge you to kick him to the curb.

Now though, this viral trend has evolved into something much more inspiring and ultimately feel-good. A lot of Gen Zers have started using the trend to shout out their incredibly progressive and Kamala Harris-supporting mums and dads, specifically highlighting how important it has been having parents who proudly defend women’s rights:

@cassidyjenney

All the way from rural pennsylvania everybody #presidentialelection #kamalaharris2024🇺🇸💙 #fyp #democrats #kamala

♬ original sound - 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐲¹⁶ ¹⁸ ³
@frenchfrey21

heehee💙

♬ original sound - 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐲¹⁶ ¹⁸ ³
@maxxnbeanie

Voting for Kamala because womens rights matter. Every vote counts! #womenforchange#vote2024💙#vote2024 #KamalaHarris2024 #WomenForKamala #VoteForChange #WomenEmpowerment #KamalaForPresident #FYP #ForYouPage #Vote2024 #EqualityMatters #WomenRights

♬ original sound - 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐲¹⁶ ¹⁸ ³
@govote2024_

Forever grateful for him 💙#fypシ゚viral

♬ Piano Man (He says Bill I believe this is killing me) - Billy Joel

We even got to see vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s daughter take part in the trend. The video, which was published to the iconic Kamala HQ TikTok page, saw Walz’s 23-year-old daughter Hope write “I have to cancel out my dad’s vote. JK, my dad is literally running for vice president to protect the rights of women and girls, tackle climate change, lower costs for families, and make Kamala Harris the next President of the United States.”

TikTok has played an enormous role in activating young voters this election cycle and the importance of the conversations that the platform is both hosting and encouraging cannot be understated. 

Popular Reads

By Louis Shankar

5 essential TV shows to watch before the chaos of the 2024 US presidential election

By Charlie Sawyer

Gun safety expert warns how crucial Gen Z’s vote will be in 2024 US presidential election

By Bianca Borissova

‘Make his pockets hurt’: Why gen Z and millennial women don’t want a 50/50 split of the bill

Keep On Reading

By Bianca Borissova

‘Make his pockets hurt’: Why gen Z and millennial women don’t want a 50/50 split of the bill

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is democracy for sale? How Donald Trump plans to use election betting to declare early victory

By Abby Amoakuh

Jubilee star Dean Withers issues apology after racist and homophobic posts resurface

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Olivia Rodrigo going to feature on nemesis Sabrina Carpenter’s new album?

By J'Nae Phillips

How witchcore and whimsigoth are empowering Gen Z’s feminine mystique this Halloween

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hits back at critics following problematic commencement speech

By Charlie Sawyer

The Taliban just banned the media from airing images of anything with a soul

By Charlie Sawyer

Rats in New York City officially have greater access to birth control than US citizens do

By Abby Amoakuh

Looking for a man in finance? Good luck, you might need to get in line with the TikTok girlies

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tokyo launches official dating app with single status verification to combat Japan’s birthrate decline

By Abby Amoakuh

Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas calls out Blake Lively for using music by her alleged abuser and groomer

By Abby Amoakuh

Backpack bans amid US school shootings leave students hiding tampons in their hair and shoes

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Z women in their boysober phase are embracing the delights of audio porn

By Malavika Pradeep

Inside sprinkle sprinkle, the controversial hypergamy movement led by dating guru Shera Seven

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Liam Payne facing harassment accusations from ex-fiancée Maya Henry over obsessive contact

By J'Nae Phillips

On TikTok, Gen Z are Jane Birkinifying their luxury bags like there’s no tomorrow

By Abby Amoakuh

Unpopular opinion: Why it’s time to end pet ownership

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Romani creator Londra la Gipsy talks culture appropriation and discrimination

By Abby Amoakuh

The rise of the amlete: How women are spearheading amateur endurance sports

By Abby Amoakuh

Anti-abortion OBGYN who said 9-year-olds are fine to give birth appointed to maternal death committee