Politics
>

Human rights

Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez killed during TikTok livestream in alleged femicide

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 15, 2025 at 12:55 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez killed during TikTok livestream in alleged femicide
68097

A 23-year-old beauty influencer has been tragically killed while live streaming on TikTok. Valeria Marquez was in her beauty salon in Guadalajara, Mexico when a man entered the building and allegedly fatally shot her. While this story is already horrific in nature, the very fact that Marquez was live at the time of the shooting brings another layer of devastation for her followers and family members.

According to BBC, there is little known about the assailant, however, authorities are investigating the crime as a femicide. Violence against women and girls is a global issue, and a particularly severe one in Mexico. 

A report published by Vision of Humanity on Tuesday 13 May 2025 dissected how the femicide that exists in Mexico is “deeply rooted in machismo, impunity and socio-cultural norms that perpetuate discrimination against women.”

While the report explained that there had been some significant improvements in respect of greater political participation for women on a national level (which has subsequently helped strengthen protections for women and brought greater attention to these ongoing issues), there is still such a long way to go. Indeed, Marquez’s story highlights this.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Valeria Marquez (@v___marquez)

A specific statistic worth noting is that “in 2015, femicides represented 19.8 per cent of female homicides, however this proportion had increased to 24.2 per cent by 2024.”

Videos circulating on social media show Marquez sitting in her salon and clutching a large stuffed animal while talking to her followers.

Moments later, the gunman enters and begins firing, subsequently killing the creator. The live is then stopped by someone else in the salon.

Local reports have alleged that the man who entered the shop with the intention to kill Marquez approached her under the guise of wanting to give her a gift.

There have been a number of situations over the years where women in the public eye, particularly individuals with large social media followings, have faced public harassment, violence, and in extreme cases, murder. In 2016, singer Christina Grimmie was shot and killed while signing autographs for fans after a gig in Florida.

Tributes have been pouring in for Marquez on social media. Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that they are deep in motion regarding the investigation.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside the awful Instagram accounts exploiting stolen content to create AI Down syndrome models

By Abby Amoakuh

Chappell Roan faces backlash from TikTok moms for likening motherhood to hell

By Abby Amoakuh

Explaining the viral TikTok trend cute winter boots and its unexpected ties to US censorship

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Explaining the viral TikTok trend cute winter boots and its unexpected ties to US censorship

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TV host Andy Cohen faces cancellation over substance abuse, harassment, and exploitation allegations at Bravo

By Charlie Sawyer

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto accused of sexual assault in viral TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Calls for Gisèle Pelicot to be named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year after Trump takes title

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channel 4’s Go Back to Where You Came From is a disturbing social experiment that completely misses the mark

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Latino boycott of Coca-Cola goes viral after TikTok claims the company reported workers to ICE

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Comedian Druski issues statement following serious abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit

By Abby Amoakuh

A femicide crisis is silently unfolding in Germany. We asked experts to weigh in on the reasons why

By Charlie Sawyer

Health experts urge male college students to stay away from honey packets that enhance sexual performance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why does ChatGPT shut down when you ask it about a man called David Mayer? We investigate

By Charlie Sawyer

Why I never considered reporting the man who flashed me to the police

By Charlie Sawyer

Casey Anthony is officially back in the spotlight. And she’s calling herself a legal advocate on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Did Tim Cheese murder John Pork, and how is Simon Claw involved? The lore, explained

By Charlie Sawyer

UK government’s new murder prediction tool draws comparison to Tom Cruise film, Minority Report

By Abby Amoakuh

Enough founder Katie White and experts debate whether self-swab DNA kits are a breakthrough or a risk to rape justice

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s why Coca Cola is the most boycotted brand on the planet

By Abby Amoakuh

The women in male fields TikTok trend is for the girlies who want to outsmart men at their own game

By Abby Amoakuh

YouTuber Yung Filly faces new allegations of rape and assault in Magaluf after British tourist comes forward

By Abby Amoakuh

What is soaking? Everything you need to know about the Mormon sex loophole

By Charlie Sawyer

Resurfaced Frenemies clip proves Trisha Paytas manifested SNL appearance