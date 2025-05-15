Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez killed during TikTok livestream in alleged femicide

Videos circulating on social media show Marquez sitting in her salon and clutching a large stuffed animal while talking to her followers. Moments later, the gunman enters and begins firing.

68097

A 23-year-old beauty influencer has been tragically killed while live streaming on TikTok. Valeria Marquez was in her beauty salon in Guadalajara, Mexico when a man entered the building and allegedly fatally shot her. While this story is already horrific in nature, the very fact that Marquez was live at the time of the shooting brings another layer of devastation for her followers and family members.

According to BBC, there is little known about the assailant, however, authorities are investigating the crime as a femicide. Violence against women and girls is a global issue, and a particularly severe one in Mexico.

A report published by Vision of Humanity on Tuesday 13 May 2025 dissected how the femicide that exists in Mexico is “deeply rooted in machismo, impunity and socio-cultural norms that perpetuate discrimination against women.”

While the report explained that there had been some significant improvements in respect of greater political participation for women on a national level (which has subsequently helped strengthen protections for women and brought greater attention to these ongoing issues), there is still such a long way to go. Indeed, Marquez’s story highlights this.

A specific statistic worth noting is that “in 2015, femicides represented 19.8 per cent of female homicides, however this proportion had increased to 24.2 per cent by 2024.”

Videos circulating on social media show Marquez sitting in her salon and clutching a large stuffed animal while talking to her followers.

Moments later, the gunman enters and begins firing, subsequently killing the creator. The live is then stopped by someone else in the salon.

🧵 HILO ACLARANDO TODO LO QUÉ PASÓ CON LA INFLUENCER VALERIA MÁRQUEZ. #ValeriaMarquez pic.twitter.com/kufZ3yTBnc — 𝑨 (@exxxcitadd) May 15, 2025

Local reports have alleged that the man who entered the shop with the intention to kill Marquez approached her under the guise of wanting to give her a gift.

There have been a number of situations over the years where women in the public eye, particularly individuals with large social media followings, have faced public harassment, violence, and in extreme cases, murder. In 2016, singer Christina Grimmie was shot and killed while signing autographs for fans after a gig in Florida.

Tributes have been pouring in for Marquez on social media. Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that they are deep in motion regarding the investigation.