Politics
>

Human rights

Campaigners call for gamers who carry out virtual rape in the metaverse to be charged as real-life sex offenders

By Abby Amoakuh

Published May 7, 2025 at 02:17 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Campaigners call for gamers who carry out virtual rape in the metaverse to be charged as real-life sex offenders
68040

Following several disturbing reports of women and young girls being virtually raped in the metaverse, experts and campaigners are now calling for action: they are demanding that gamers who carry out assaults through technological devices in online spaces are investigated and charged just like real-life offenders. This noteworthy demand asks policymakers to consider the real-world implications of sexual violence in virtual spaces and sheds a renewed light on the impunity of online attackers.

Professor Clare McGlynn, a law expert and campaigner against online abuse at Durham University, who SCREENSHOT interviewed last year, recently called the metaverse a “ticking time bomb.”

The expert also warned that the number of sex attacks within the virtual space are set to “explode” in the coming years, in the absence of any tangible legislation.

McGlynn’s comments recapture the horror and outrage that rippled through the UK after it was reported that the police were investigating an unprecedented case of a 16 year-old being gang raped in the metaverse. Anonymous players perpetrated the attack while she was wearing a virtual reality headset within an immersive game.

Due to the fact that many other players frequently wear other sensory devices, such as interactive gloves and bodysuits to experience physical touch in the 3D games, players could be exposed to experiencing the full force of an assault while traipsing the metaverse. 

Unfortunately, this case only represents the tip of an iceberg that continues to mount with numerous cases and allegations of sexual assault online.

In a research paper titled ‘From Virtual Rape to Meta-rape: Sexual Violence, Criminal Law and the Metaverse’ published in the Oxford Journal of Legal Studies, McGlynn found that an increasing number of “meta-rapes” are going unpunished.

Next to citing a number of cases, the professor also explored how the victims suffered the same psychological trauma as a real-life victim, underscoring the urgent need for regulatory action.

“Women users increasingly report non-consensual touching, image-based sexual abuses and novel forms of gendered harm, often trivialised and inadequately addressed by current laws,” the abstract reads.

The paper was co-authored with Carlotta Rigotti, a postdoctoral researcher in digital law and gender at Leiden University.

The two experts suggested: “Contrary to conventional approaches, [the] current criminal laws could apply to some forms of meta-rape. We also propose strengthening and future-proofing criminal law, with laws proscribing intimate intrusions. By reframing our understanding of meta-rape, we aim to address the prevalence and impact of these gendered and sexualised harms, providing robust avenues for victim redress and promoting safety and autonomy in emerging virtual spaces.”

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK police investigating case of 16-year-old girl’s virtual gang rape in metaverse

By Alma Fabiani

Woman speaks out after being ‘gang raped’ in Facebook’s metaverse

By Monica Athnasious

Another female researcher reports being virtually raped in Facebook’s metaverse

Keep On Reading

By Monica Athnasious

Another female researcher reports being virtually raped in Facebook’s metaverse

By Malavika Pradeep

After rape in the metaverse, people are debating if online teabagging is sexual assault

By Abby Amoakuh

Explicit search results for Sydney Sweeney reveal dangerous content moderation on X

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channel 4’s Go Back to Where You Came From is a disturbing social experiment that completely misses the mark

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Student expelled after criticising how her school dealt with unrapeable list scandal

By Abby Amoakuh

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs turns off comments amid Chris Hughes romance rumours

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Bhad Bhabie accuses Alabama Barker of stealing her boyfriend in since-deleted post

By Abby Amoakuh

Holly Scarfone reveals Scott Disick allegedly pressured her to get a boob job and BBL

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

FBI investigators uncover shocking evidence related to racist text messages to minorities

By Abby Amoakuh

MrBeast faces new backlash as fans demand refunds for disastrous Las Vegas immersive experience

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Sex Education actor found guilty of 26 sex offenses, including abuse of minors

By Charlie Sawyer

Why are people so upset about JoJo Siwa’s $900 Dream VIP package on her upcoming tour?

By Charlie Sawyer

Is the sex work industry unfeminist? TikTok thinks so, and so do I

By Kit Warchol

Is Dry January sexist? A look into the gendered politics behind Gen Z’s favourite wellness trend

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why are so many women dying in jail? Reports point to inadequate medical care and systemic neglect

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno accused of repeatedly cheating on his wife

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

James Toback hit with landmark $1.68 billion jury award after 40 women accused director of sexual abuse

By Abby Amoakuh

Gracie Abrams claps back at fans after they petition to replace Dora Jar as her opening act

By Charlie Sawyer

The Girl’s Spot London female-only gym faces backlash after CEO reveals it will exclude trans women

By Abby Amoakuh

Channel 4 documentary heavily criticised for producing nonconsensual deepfake of Scarlett Johansson