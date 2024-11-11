Politics
Nick Fuentes doxxed after coining disturbing your body, my choice phrase on X

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Nov 11, 2024 at 11:53 AM

While liberal women across the US mourned their autonomy following Donald Trump’s presidential win in the 2024 US presidential election, conservative men publically gloated and triumphed over their divine victory. Nick Fuentes, an extremist, Christian Nationalist, and arguably king of all the douchebags, decided that this was the perfect time to coin a new catchphrase: “Your body, my choice.” Some bold words from a man who openly identifies as an incel and spends the majority of his time in a dingy basement.

It was on 6 November, just one day after the election, that Fuentes took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his new pro-abortion phrase with the internet. And while sometimes it’s easy to ignore the right-wing commentator’s statements online—primarily because watching him try to constantly outdo his own racism, sexism, and homophobia can often feel quite tedious—this particular really hit home for thousands of women, not only in the US but around the world.

Conservative men have been emboldened by Trump’s win and are taking to social media in hoards to spread hateful messages of misogyny. According to Vanity Fair, some women have reported receiving private DMs on X with men saying things such as “stupid c*nt” and “Your body. My choice. Dumb Whore.”

Moreover, as reported by Newsweek, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) tracked some of the comments associated with Fuentes’ original post and found a number of other misogynistic remarks including “get back to the kitchen” and “repeal the 19th,” referring to the right to vote.

It’s likely that the spike of interest there’s been in South Korea’s 4B movement is directly associated with American women’s anger and frustration regarding not only the election results but also the ways in which men are inserting themselves into the most intimate aspect of their lives. 

Now, following Fuentes’ metaphorical sexist call to action—and knowing that verbal sparring isn’t really going to make much of a difference in the grand scheme of things—netizens decided to do the most disruptive thing they could think of: dox him. And look, while I’m typically not in favour of sharing someone’s personal information and address online without their consent, I think we can all agree that all social civility goes out the window when it comes to Fuentes.

Fuentes’ crude exploitation of “my body, my choice,” is just another example of how not only objecting to women’s rights but actively hating women in general has become a cornerstone of the right-wing movement. And with Trump now officially in power for the next four years, I can’t even bear to think about how much worse things might get.

