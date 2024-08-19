Politics
>

Human rights

Children as young as eight are strip-searched every 14 hours by police in England and Wales

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Aug 19, 2024 at 01:24 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Children as young as eight are strip-searched every 14 hours by police in England and Wales
60870

New data uncovered by the Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, highlights the alarming frequency of strip searches conducted on minors by police in England and Wales. The report reveals that, over the past five years, police have conducted strip searches on minors,  approximately every 14 hours, with one record case involving an eight-year-old child.

The investigation found that between January 2018 and June 2023, 3,368 strip searches of children were conducted by 44 police forces across England and Wales. This inquiry was prompted by the case of Child Q, a 15-year-old Black schoolgirl who was wrongly accused of possessing drugs and strip-searched in London, Hackney in December 2020, during which no appropriate adult was present despite her being on her period.

This incident has led to misconduct proceedings against three Metropolitan Police officers and calls for a review of police strip-search powers.

The commissioner’s comprehensive report, released on Monday 19 August 2024, revealed that an appropriate adult was not confirmed as present in nearly half of the searches conducted between July 2022 and June 2023. During this same period, almost 90 per cent of these searches were related to drug suspicions, while only 6 per cent were linked to weapons or blades.

Alarmingly, nearly half of the searches led to ‘no further action,’ raising questions about their necessity, with only a quarter resulting in arrests. In 6 per cent of cases, the search outcome was not recorded at all.

The report also noted an increase in the proportion of searches involving children aged 15 or younger, rising to 28 per cent between July 2022 and June 2023, compared to 23 per cent in the previous four years.

Racial disparities were also evident, with Black children being four times more likely to be strip-searched between 2022 and 2023 compared to national population figures. However, this marks a decrease from the previous rate of six times more likely between 2018 and 2022.

Additionally, police forces were found to be twice as likely to record additional characteristics of vulnerability, such as whether a child is in care, has a medical condition, or is a victim of sexual exploitation, during searches conducted in custody compared to those carried out under stop and search protocols.

Dame Rachel de Souza acknowledged some improvements in how police conduct and record strip searches but emphasised that many unnecessary and unsafe searches are still occurring. She expressed cautious optimism about overcoming systemic challenges but stressed the need for urgent work to reduce the number of these intrusive searches.

Echoing de Souza’s concerns, Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Mariner, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for stop and search, agreed that a much higher threshold should be required before subjecting a child to such an invasive procedure, stating: “Two years on from the shocking case of Child Q, we are seeing progress being made. I welcome this shift, and I am cautiously optimistic about the potential to overcome entrenched systemic challenges, but there is still urgent work to be done: too many strip searches carried out are unnecessary, unsafe and under-reported.”

Popular Reads

By Malavika Pradeep

Children are using fake IDs to sell explicit videos on OnlyFans

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Children as young as 14 participate in feral cat-killing competition, leaving over 300 animals dead

By Charlie Sawyer

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ is the slasher film here to ruin your childhood

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ is the slasher film here to ruin your childhood

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The appalling racist children’s songs you won’t believe ever existed

By Sam Wareing

Alaskan elementary school accidentally served floor sealant instead of milk to a dozen children

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What does the US Supreme Court’s decision to abolish mass protests in three states mean for democracy?

By Abby Amoakuh

Channel 4’s Queenie is a love letter to messy Black women in their quarter-life crisis

By Charlie Sawyer

King Charles’ first official portrait since coronation inspires conspiracy theories about satanic links

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Was the alleged assassination attempt on Trump staged? Conspiracy theorists think so

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Black woman charged by Met Police for directing racially abusive terms towards footballer on X

By Charlie Sawyer

O.J. Simpson dies at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer 

By Charlie Sawyer

25-year-old Republican politician tells Americans not to be weak or gay in campaign video

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Where is P Diddy? His private jet’s tracking suggests he’s fled the US

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Raven-Symoné tells fans to stop sending death threats to her wife Miranda amid online hate

By Charlie Sawyer

Poison seller who promoted death kits on suicide forums tracked down by BBC

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Dementia diagnosis for Trump? Experts weigh in as Anderson Clayton emerges as Biden’s secret weapon

By Charlie Sawyer

How much does it cost to attend the 2024 Met Gala? Why this year’s event is set to be the messiest one yet

By J'Nae Phillips

On TikTok, Gen Z are Jane Birkinifying their luxury bags like there’s no tomorrow

By Charlie Sawyer

Mystery girl behind Nigel Farage milkshake saga sparks online theories

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

US politics this week: Biden continues to use TikTok after signing ban and Trump rises among Black voters

By Abby Amoakuh

Tories delete ad attacking Sadiq Khan after using New York footage instead of London’s

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Release date, cast list, and more: everything you need to know about The Last of Us season 2