Politics
>

LGBTQI rights

Toddler suspended from nursery for transphobic behaviour sparks UK-wide outrage

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 2, 2025 at 12:36 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Toddler suspended from nursery for transphobic behaviour sparks UK-wide outrage
67278

A UK toddler has been suspended from nursery school for allegedly displaying “transphobic” behaviour. This decision has caused outrage among many, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who doesn’t support such measures. Likewise, author JK Rowling, who’s also an infamous TERF, has also slammed the decision, calling it “totalitarian insanity.”

The incident reportedly occurred during the 2022-2023 school year, when the 3 or 4-year-old child was suspended from a state primary school for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.” However, the exact details of the situation were not shared.

As first reported by The Telegraph, a Downing Street spokesperson stated: “Obviously, the Prime Minister would not support those sorts of measures. But equally, I don’t know the specific incident.” They added, “Pupils and staff should never be subject to abuse, but any action taken to tackle behaviour should also be proportionate.”

The Department for Education (DfE) reported that, during that academic year, 94 primary school students across the UK were suspended or expelled for transphobic or homophobic behaviour, with ten of those children being just 7 years old or younger.

These findings are also showing that children as young as five are being expelled from schools due to a surge in violent behaviour. During the 2022-2023 academic year, 3,599 young children in reception and nursery were either suspended or expelled for physically assaulting adults. An additional 1,890 were excluded for attacking their peers, according to figures obtained by The Telegraph.

However, many people, including prominent advocates for children’s rights, expressed disbelief over the suspension. Helen Joyce, director of advocacy for Sex Matters, called the situation “unforgivable,” adding, “Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended for so-called transphobia or homophobia is one such example.” She also pointed out that 13 children as young as 4 or 5 had been suspended or permanently excluded for similar reasons.

A DfE spokesperson defended the decision, stating, “All pupils and staff should feel safe and protected at school and should never face violence or abuse.”

Meanwhile, no surprise here, JK Rowling couldn’t resist weighing in. She tweeted, “If you think small children should be punished for being able to recognise sex, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them.”

The suspension of a toddler for allegedly displaying transphobic behaviour sheds light on a deeper issue: the responsibility of parents in shaping their children’s views. At such a young age, children are simply reflecting on what they hear and see at home. It’s not just about what they learn in school; it’s about what they absorb from the adults around them.

The rise in homophobic language and behaviour isn’t something that appears in a vacuum. It’s often a direct result of attitudes modelled at home.

Popular Reads

By Francesca Johnson

The Harry Potter cast is returning to Hogwarts and JK Rowling is not invited

By Charlie Sawyer

Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin slam sexist journalist during recent conference

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

London teachers warn of alarming rise in homophobic slurs in schools

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

London teachers warn of alarming rise in homophobic slurs in schools

By Yair Oded

YouTube does not consider homophobic harassment a violation of its policy

By Alma Fabiani

Racism is in the air, literally: how segregation affects the weather

By Abby Amoakuh

Sydney Sweeney calls wedding off and consciously uncouples from fiancé Jonathan Davino

By Abby Amoakuh

Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson to leave US amid rumours of his ties to Trump administration

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Lauren Handy, the woman who kept the remains of five foetuses in her refrigerator?

By Abby Amoakuh

Enough founder Katie White and experts debate whether self-swab DNA kits are a breakthrough or a risk to rape justice

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Could you go an entire year without spending money? Unpacking TikTok’s No Buy 2025 movement

By Charlie Sawyer

Health experts urge male college students to stay away from honey packets that enhance sexual performance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

US women turning to South Korea’s radical 4B movement after Trump’s election win

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Lily Phillips announces pregnancy hours after Bonnie Blue teases having cravings

By Abby Amoakuh

Amandla Stenberg faces colourism backlash for role in Children of Blood and Bone

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

How incel TikTok accounts are rebranding to avoid getting banned

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Benson Boone Mormon? The singer opens up about how religion has shaped his life

By Abby Amoakuh

The White Lotus star Sam Nivola speaks out about gay incest scene amid calls for boycott

By Abby Amoakuh

Aimee Lou Wood urges fans not to copy her teeth as DIY teeth filing trend rises on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

The Girl’s Spot London female-only gym faces backlash after CEO reveals it will exclude trans women

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Conspiracy theorists claim a fake Melania Trump voted in Florida on election day

By Charlie Sawyer

Bear attack on Rolls-Royce exposed as insurance scam using human in costume

By Charlie Sawyer

Casey Anthony is officially back in the spotlight. And she’s calling herself a legal advocate on TikTok