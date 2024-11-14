Is the Ask for Angela scheme a fraud? New shocking investigation exposes dangerous failings

A recent BBC investigation has discovered that, despite significant investment, dozens of bars and pubs across London involved in the ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme have provided staff with zero appropriate training.

As a woman living in London, there are a few things you can always count on when you step into the restroom of a bar, restaurant, or pub. You’ll likely face a long queue, maybe spot some discarded eyelashes on the floor, and without fail, you’ll find an ‘Ask for Angela’ poster. The flyer promises that if you ever feel unsafe or threatened, simply saying those words to a staff member will alert them to assist you discreetly and swiftly. For many women, this initiative offers a comforting sense of security—something we hope never to need, but are grateful to know is there.

But what if I told you that this so-called promised protection wasn’t actually guaranteed? Is the multi-million-pound initiative, rolled out to protect women (and anyone feeling vulnerable) far from operational in many venues? This is the harsh reality uncovered by a recent BBC investigation, and it’s deeply concerning.

The Ask for Angela scheme, launched in 2016 by Hayley Crawford, was designed to provide a lifeline for individuals feeling unsafe in bars, clubs, or pubs. Staff were trained to respond to the code word “Angela,” discreetly assisting the person to safety, whether that meant reuniting them with friends, calling a taxi, or involving the authorities. Participating venues prominently display posters and stickers to advertise their involvement, creating a sense of security for those entering. The scheme has even expanded internationally, from Canada to the Netherlands.

Is Ask for Angela a fraud?

Despite its widespread implementation and heavy promotion, the BBC’s undercover investigation has revealed a shocking truth—that many venues fail to uphold the scheme. Secret filming by undercover researchers in 25 London venues found that more than half did not respond appropriately to the code word “Angela,” despite advertising their participation.

In one instance, at The White Bear in Hounslow, the manager was completely unaware of the scheme. “Nobody called Angela here. 100%. I’m the manager—I know my staff,” he told the undercover bargoer. Other venues responded with similar confusion or dismissal, leaving individuals potentially stranded in unsafe situations.

Out of 25 venues tested, 13 failed to provide the promised support. And, it’s important to note that this wasn’t limited to small, independent businesses. Chains like Greene King, JD Wetherspoon, and Simmons were all among those whose staff either didn’t recognise the code word or failed to respond appropriately.

The findings are especially troubling given the significant public investment in Ask for Angela. Funded by councils and police authorities, including the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) and the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund, the scheme has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds. Some councils, such as Westminster and Camden, even include participation in Ask for Angela as a condition for granting alcohol licences.

Despite these efforts, high staff turnover in the hospitality industry and inconsistent training appear to undermine the scheme’s effectiveness. Sylvia Oates, the director of Ask for Angela, told the BBC: “It’s a real concern that premises have got the poster up, and then if somebody asks for Angela, it’s not successful.”

Women’s safety campaigners, such as Jamie Klingler from Reclaim These Streets, argue that the scheme’s failure to deliver is more than disappointing, it’s dangerous. “If ‘Ask for Angela’ is at a bar, you’re like, ‘OK, they’ll have my back’. To find out [the flaws], it’s putting women at risk,” Klingler warns.

The BBC’s findings have prompted calls for the scheme to be made mandatory, with stronger enforcement mechanisms such as fines for non-compliance. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the findings as “shocking and unacceptable,” vowing to follow up with the venues identified in the report and reminding business owners of their responsibilities.

As public authorities and hospitality leaders grapple with the fallout, one thing is clear: safety schemes like Ask for Angela must be more than a sticker on a bathroom wall. For now, the project stands as a stark reminder that the fight for women’s safety is far from over.