The Future
>

Dating

Better in Person: The no-BS anti-fuck boy dating app that claims to transform your love life

By Fleurine Tideman

Published Sep 10, 2024 at 06:23 PM

Reading time: 5 minutes

Better in Person: The no-BS anti-fuck boy dating app that claims to transform your love life
61392

Have you ever heard of that Greek myth where the dude pushes the same boulder up a hill, day after day, as some kind of eternal damnation? Well, that exactly sums up how I feel about dating apps. Despite knowing better, I keep going back to them, fully aware that it won’t lead anywhere. A few swipes intended to boost my self-esteem when I’m feeling low result in anxiety-inducing notifications—Brad* asking me to play 21 questions (never do it, girlies), and Jacob* telling me I have the kind of face he’d “like to sit on.”

So when I was informed about “an anti-fuck boy” dating app that supposedly got you past the agonising chatting stage and to an actual date with a reviewed human being, it’s safe to say that I was curious. I was done hearing more controversial opinions about upside-down pineapples; I just wanted basic human decency.

But is Better in Person just the Fyre Festival of dating apps? Is there substance to back up the big marketing campaigns and bold claims? SCREENSHOT spoke to Jenly Crespo, CFO (Chief of F**cboy Operations) for Better in Person, to find out.

@alexacurtisunfiltered

Lol

♬ original sound - Noah

What is Better in Person?

Recently launched in the US, Better in Person describes itself as the “no-BS dating app.” It aims to remove catfishing, pen pals and fuckboys from dating. Just like Bumble or Tinder, you can swipe through available users to find your next date. However, instead of simply liking someone, you request a date and then have the option to either chat briefly or jump straight into planning your meet-up. Initially, the app offered 20 users a day to swipe through, but this has since decreased to 12 per day.

So the obvious question is, what makes this app different from the 8,000 dating sites which have launched in the last ten years and ultimately failed to bring us true love? Here’s what Better in Person has to say about it:

– You can report shady behaviour, labelling them as a “F**kboy,” “Treasure Hunter,” “Flake,” or “Other” with real consequences.
– Dishonest daters will be flagged. After three strikes, offenders are slapped with a public profile warning banner. They must “delete the app or submit an apology video from [their] mother.” I’m not sure if that’s a joke or an actual requirement, in all honesty.
– You can apparently “flag yourself” with up to 100 tags, including “Proud Narcissist,” “Broke as Hell,” and “Daddy Issues” to be real about your baggage.
– AI-assisted date planning. As if AI isn’t carrying the load enough, it will plan your dates using Yelp and even book it all for you.
– Your follow-through rate is measured. If you’re not going on dates, your score will go down. All members must maintain a follow-through rate of 33 per cent to continue using the app.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James Ward (@shorepointsnj)

Better in Person: The no-BS anti-fuck boy dating app that claims to transform your love life

What about fuckgirls and girls who fuck girls?

One of the first things that strikes me about the app is the frequent use of the term fuck boy—look, I know this is a popular term nowadays. There is even a show called FBoy Island where ‘good’ and ‘bad’ men compete for a woman. While it’s all fun and games, I think it is such a reductionist term. Not to whip out my psychology degree on y’all, but good and bad is not a linear scale. Someone might act like a fuck boy to one person, and then be great to another. This crappy behaviour might be prompted by insecurities or the crappy behaviour they’re receiving. Or, most importantly: they might not be a boy, or man, at all! As a bisexual woman, I feel the need to specify that women can be awful when it comes to dating too.

Jenly clarified that the app defines a fuck boy as genderless. She said: “It has no gender and anyone can be reported as a fuck boy. We have had women be reported, but it’s very rare.” That being said, it should also be noted that on the app’s website, Better in Person defines it as: “A f*ckboy pretends to want a relationship but is just trying to get in your pants. This deception leaves women feeling used and tricked, and makes it harder for honest guys to be trusted.”

I’m still uncertain whether the apology video from someone’s mother is meant to be a joke, but I’ll be a spoilsport and admit that, if it’s true, I’m not a fan. We should be past the time of making women responsible for men’s behaviour, even their sons. Also, why isn’t a father responsible for their child’s behaviour in the same way? On the other hand, I applaud Better in Person’s use of videos to verify users and avoid the dreaded catfish or Photoshop situations.

Jenly specified that the app works the same way for same-sex couples: “When you sign up, you can pick a gender and which gender you are interested in. The LGBTQ+ community is about 2 per cent of the app, so for a larger user base, they will have more success on apps dedicated to their community or the big generalist apps (e.g. Bumble).”

Better in Person: The no-BS anti-fuck boy dating app that claims to transform your love life

Get them to the date

According to Jenly, the dating app’s unique selling point (USP) is getting users to meet up quickly. Previous research by Hinge showed that “62% of Hinge daters feel ready to schedule a date after three days, but only 34% of users actually do this,” dubbing it the ‘Phone Zone.’ Jenly claims that “on major dating apps today, 9 out of 10 matches never meet up. So then, what’s the point?”

Better in Person is for “people who are intentional and want to meet. You get more info upfront and it even goes as far as helping to plan your date.” It sounds like the app is dedicated to skipping the painful slow talk and weeding out those who are not serious about dating. It ensures profiles are more detailed so that by the time you request a date, you already know more about the person than you would on other apps.

I had wanted to speak to users, but due to some mix-ups and time constraints, this wasn’t possible. Turning to social media, I couldn’t find a single user of the app, despite its successful launch. I checked out their reviews on the App Store, and it currently holds a decent 4.1. Users seem keen on the concept, calling it “unfiltered and real.” One user complained that they had paid for the full features only to have access to no users. Better in Person is headquartered in Los Angeles, which has a population of almost four million, and yet not a single person is on this hot new dating app? This seems like a flaw that should hopefully go away with an increased user base over time.

Another review mentioned that during their first chat with someone, they were consistently hassled to pay for a date. “I talked to someone for over an hour and had 59 prompts for choosing a restaurant,” the user reviewed. I guess I would feel a little reluctant to pay for a date immediately, but then again, as Jenly puts it, “If you’re looking to chat for a while before meeting in person, we’ll be upfront and say that this is not the app for you.”

Standing out both online and offline

Most of the attention for this app has been scoured up through flashy, viral-worthy guerrilla marketing, like seaplanes, billboards, and IRL fuck boys. It’s an interesting way to promote a “no-fuck boys” app, but hey, they are pretty to look at.

Perhaps some of that budget would’ve been better spent on Better in Person’s social media presence, which is currently a puzzling void. Its TikTok and Instagram accounts feature the same odd videos. Two scripted video ads by a man and three videos of an elderly man claiming he “used to be a fuck boy.” Also, the app’s Instagram only follows two accounts: Sunbzy, and The Rock. You do you, boo…

Better in Person is available for free on the App Store, and predicting a release on Android in Q1 of 2025. It’s a gutsy brand and a reaction to the online discourse surrounding dating right now. While Bumble’s last rebrand wasn’t the success it’d hoped for, Better in Person seems bold and ready to carve out its own spot in the market. I worry that it doesn’t have much to support its claims and that it might have blown all of its budget on shirtless male models, but I’m also curious to see where the app goes next. Personally, I’m far more interesting online, but if you believe you’re better in person, give it a go.

Popular Reads

By Valerie Estrina

Everything dating apps don’t want you to know (from a former dating app employee)

By Alma Fabiani

Fourplay is the double dating app that lets you meet twice the singles in half the time

By Malavika Pradeep

A brutal analysis of TikTok’s ‘Dating Wrapped’ trend and gen Z’s obsession with slideshows

Keep On Reading

By Malavika Pradeep

A brutal analysis of TikTok’s ‘Dating Wrapped’ trend and gen Z’s obsession with slideshows

By Malavika Pradeep

Reverse catfishing is the questionable dating trend helping people find ‘meaningful’ connections

By Alma Fabiani

Micro cheating: what is it and does it really count?

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

What is Americana style? From problematic roots to Beyoncé’s modern reinterpretation

By Charlie Sawyer

It’s giving gyatt: Unpacking Gen Alpha’s favourite viral internet slang trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Piers Morgan responds to Shakira’s claim that the Barbie movie is emasculating

By Charlie Sawyer

Will the TikTok ban push Gen Z into the arms of Donald Trump?

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

How celebrity podcasts are influencing a new era of tabloid journalism

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Bobbi Althoff, the podcaster who’s rumoured to have had an affair with Drake?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

World’s bravest rapper, Toomaj Salehi, sentenced to death in Iran for supporting women’s rights

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why women pick the bear: The horrific case of Gisele Pelicot and her decade-long abuse

By Abby Amoakuh

Fans campaign for Jonathan Majors’ Marvel comeback after actor avoids prison in domestic violence case

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Princess of Dubai goes viral after challenging tradition by using triple talaq to divorce husband on Instagram

By Abby Amoakuh

Sydney Sweeney’s boobs have feminists divided: Where does liberation start and objectification end?

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump turns to son Barron and right-wing influencer Bo Loudon to secure conservative Gen Z vote

By Charlie Sawyer

Who TF Did I Marry TikTok saga is being turned into a TV show by White Lotus star

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Hollywood actor reveals Andrew Tate inspired his psychological thriller Speak No Evil character

By Abby Amoakuh

Kanye West announces launch of Yeezy Porn, an adult entertainment business

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Trump rambles about Hannibal Lecter and Kristi Noem’s dead dog, while Biden taunts him

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Miriam Margolyes angers adult Harry Potter fans after saying they need to grow up