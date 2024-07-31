From Roblox to reality: How COACH’s Find Your Courage connects with Gen Z’s core values

Images courtesy of COACH

COACH launched the ‘Find Your Courage’ Spring 2024 collection on virtual platforms like Roblox’s Fashion Famous 2 and ZEPETO. Offtrend was invited to the exclusive New York launch event to experience it firsthand.

By now, you’ve probably heard about Gen Z’s penchant for TikTok trends and aesthetics, from cloudwear and kidcore to more recent ones like the girl-coded takeover of blokecore and the Jane Birkinifying of luxury bags. And if there’s one luxury fashion company that has seamlessly tapped into those trends (and with it, their key demographic), it’s COACH, with its viral Tabby bag and its innovative offshoot, Coachtopia.

COACH’s latest showcase of its clear understanding of Gen Z’s needs and wants? Its recent debut in gaming and virtual worlds with a vibrant new collection. On 19 July 2024, COACH launched the ‘Find Your Courage’ Spring 2024 collection on popular virtual platforms including Roblox’s Fashion Famous 2 and Fashion Klossette, as well as the immersive avatar-based social app ZEPETO.

To celebrate the launch, COACH’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City hosted a special pop-up event from 19 July to 21, and Offtrend was lucky enough to be invited. We sent YouTuber and fashion expert Liya Hizkias to the event to speak with some of the guests, asking them everything Find Your Courage-related—from what they wore that evening to which fashion item makes them feel confident.

The event was a dazzling celebration of fashion and technology, dedicated to aiding younger generations in the exploration and discovery of their identities. Notably, Roblox creators IBella, Leah Ashe, and LanasLifee were in attendance, adding their unique flair to the occasion.

Find Your Courage invites users to immerse themselves in COACH’s digital universe, allowing them to style their avatars in the brand’s latest designs and accessories. The collection introduces users to a virtual character named Imma, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery across five themed worlds that explore different facets of self-expression.

By venturing into the realms of gaming and virtual worlds, COACH is not just keeping up with the trends but is also meeting Gen Z where they are most active and engaged. This approach allows the brand to foster a sense of community and belonging among its younger audience—a move which, let’s be honest, has been attempted by many other brands ever since the metaverse became Mark Zuckerberg’s latest obsession, and even after Meta’s Founder realised that his version was a flop.

But what’s interesting in COACH’s approach, the brand paired virtual influencer imma with celebrity ambassadors Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Youngji Lee, Kōki and Wu Jinyan, who, as I’m sure you’re aware, are very much real beings. The effort, an extension of its previous ‘The Courage to Be Real’ campaign, looks to engage younger consumers around the complexities of identity and the changing definition of what it means to be “real,” themes of self-expression often found in marketing targeting Gen Z.

COACH’s Find Your Courage is more than just a collection; it’s a strategic step into the future of fashion, where the digital and physical worlds collide in ways that resonate deeply with Gen Z. By embracing virtual influencers, engaging real-life ambassadors, and creating immersive experiences, COACH is not only staying relevant but also leading the conversation on modern identity and self-expression.

As the brand continues to evolve with the changing tides of culture and technology, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide a safe, inclusive space for the next generation to explore their style and individuality. In a world where the lines between reality and virtual reality are increasingly blurred, COACH’s commitment to authenticity and innovation positions it as a trailblazer in the industry—one that understands and champions the diverse, dynamic spirit of Gen Z and their younger counterparts.