TikTok’s airport tray aesthetic trend says a lot about Gen Z’s quest for control and creativity

The latest trend taking social media by storm has a whole lot to do with the security line at an airport. That’s right, airport plastic trays are officially every Insta girlie’s newest fashion obsession.

A recent study identified that the most germ-ridden spot in an airport was the plastic trays used at the security stations. Yep, those infamous trays that trigger anxiety as you scramble to gather your belongings seconds before your flight departs, are actually the most contaminated items you’ll encounter at the airport. So, given their dubious hygienic reputation, why have these objects become influencers’ most treasured aesthetic accessories?

Recently, the ‘airport tray aesthetic’ has taken over social media, particularly TikTok, where users have been posting videos and image carousels featuring cutesy items meticulously arranged on these trays. The trend has already garnered over 16 million related posts on the app, reflecting its widespread appeal and growing popularity.

Travellers are carefully curating the contents of their trays, showcasing items like shoes, scents, accessories, custom dental grillz, headphones, hats, and artsy books against the backdrop of these often dull, grey trays. These decoratively arranged compositions are then photographed and shared with followers, creating a unique and increasingly popular genre of travel content.

What’s the TSA tray aesthetic?

Sometimes referred to as the ‘TSA tray aesthetic’ in the US, this trend spans various styles. Some compositions are minimalist, featuring neatly placed items like pastel-coloured flasks and hair clips, while others are more eclectic and chaotic, showing off items such as a sticker-covered laptop and hot pink bucket hat. Reactions to these posts vary; some people see them as a waste of time or a humblebrag about luxury items, while others view them as a form of creative self-expression.

@natbco *Aesthetic* TSA tray photos, wherein people neatly arrange their belongings in x-ray bins, are blowing up. Some people take them at the airport, others are recreating them at home with their own bins. I asked a spokesperson for #TSA whether they have any issue with the photos. They said as long as you’re not holding up the line at security, you’re probably be fine. Thoughts?? ♬ original sound - Natalie B. Compton

Who started the airport tray aesthetic trend?

One notable creator of this trend is Piper Taich, a professional graphic designer who has shared multiple tray compositions on TikTok. The Chicago-based content creator’s posts feature a mix of items like adidas trainers, an Olympus camera, pink mules, and a lime green bag. For Taich, the airport tray aesthetic is about “expressing yourself and having fun.” As someone who directs photoshoots professionally, she enjoys applying her skills to these tray compositions, treating them as a form of concept photography.

The creator also clearly exemplifies how the trend has evolved, choosing not to just arrange her items at the airport but actually replicate the experience from home. Taich purchases identical grey trays from Amazon and meticulously stages her setup, using scanned and edited old flight tickets to complete the scene. This careful curation allows her to craft perfectly composed photos that showcase her style and creativity, regardless of whether or not she’s actually about to fly.

And of course, brands have jumped on this trend faster than you can say “boarding pass, please.” In particular, sustainable fashion and skincare companies have spotted the lucrative potential. After all, what better place to flaunt that eco-friendly moisturiser?

And it’s clear that other publishers have also noticed the trend blowing up online. For example, digital media company Travel Noire jumped on the “airport tray aesthetic” story, highlighting young travellers who carefully curate and arrange their trays with a mix of personal items and stylish accessories.

Speaking with The Guardian, J’Nae Phillips, Senior Insights Editor at Canvas8 and SCREENSHOT contributor, pointed out that the airport tray aesthetic is the latest form of digital flexing, much like the #foodstagram trend was not so long ago.

Phillips explained: “This phenomenon is an evolution of #foodstagram and aesthetically pleasing foodie pics posted online, where curated food displays signalled a certain lifestyle and sense of taste. Security tray photos go one step further than this, blending the thrill of travel with conspicuous consumption, allowing people to construct and broadcast their aspirational identities in a way that feels current and fresh.”

Is the airport tray aesthetic rude?

This trend does raise some practical concerns. How will fellow travellers react if you take ten minutes to arrange your tray just as they’re rushing to catch their flight?

Indeed, not everyone online has embraced this trend with open arms. Reactions vary widely, with some netizens expressing frustration. One X user vented: “I hate the world and everyone in it,” while another lamented: “Just when you thought airport security couldn’t get any slower, you may get stuck behind a photo shoot too.”

Just when you thought airport security couldn’t get any slower, you may get stuck behind a photo shoot too.



Influencers are trending with art directed airport tray aesthetics https://t.co/fRW0q996BV



🧳 #AirportTray #AirportTrayAesthetic #AirportLife #Packing ✈️🌎 pic.twitter.com/0Go11LhNRI — Sean Stillmaker (@SeanStillmaker) September 3, 2024

The ‘airport tray aesthetic’ is part of a broader evolution in visual storytelling on social media. In the past, people have used unlikely backdrops such as plates, shelves, and bedside tables to showcase their personal style. Now, the airport tray has become the latest canvas for creativity.

As these trends become increasingly popular, some content creators like Chelsea Henriquez, known as Chelsea As of Late on TikTok, have pushed back against this criticism. Henriquez has even posted a tutorial showing how she goes through security and then takes the tray to a separate area to set up her shot, ensuring she doesn’t inconvenience other travellers.

@chelseaasoflate It also speaks volumes that anything social media/creator related is always painted as silly and frivolous by the media but there are people (myself included) who have been able to make an entire career out of this is. This is a whole INDUSTRY now but since it’s mostly women-led its often depicted as vapid😌PS: if it brings you joy to set up your little airport trays and you’re not bothering anyone please go ahead and do it! ♬ original sound - chelseaasoflate

Henriquez also addresses the broader backlash against social media trends. In a recent video addressing the TSA tray aesthetic backlash, the influencer captioned the clip: “[The criticism] speaks volumes that anything social media/creator related is always painted as silly and frivolous by the media but there are people (myself included) who have been able to make an entire career out of this is.” Henriquez also noted how much of this criticism likely stems from the fact that the social media industry is predominantly led by women.

So, whether you see this trend as a form of art or a mere distraction, it’s clear that these plastic trays have become an unlikely symbol of modern Gen Z travel culture.