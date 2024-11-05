What is the ricezempic diet TikTok trend, and is it really Gen Z’s dupe of Ozempic?

Many believe that ricezempic mimics Ozempic’s ability to leave you feeling more satiated for longer and therefore suppress your appetite. But should we be taking the trend with a pinch of salt?

Fashion isn’t the only realm on TikTok that sees a constant stream of trends run rampant. The lifestyle and wellness spheres are just as susceptible to micro-trends as fashion is—most often in the form of diets and weight loss hacks. One of the most recent ones making the rounds on the app is referred to as ‘ricezempic’. As its name implies, many think it has effects similar to those of the popular type 2 diabetes medicine, Ozempic. PopSugar even went as far as to describe the trending diet as “the latest Ozempic dupe.” And as I’m sure you’ve already guessed by now, unlike the pricey prescription medication, ricezempic can be made with just a few ingredients at home. So, what’s the origin of this trend, and why is it being referred to as the budget version of Ozempic? Let’s get into it.

What is ricezempic?

While there are a few different variations out there, most recipes use just rice and water to make this homemade drink. Similar to the oatzempic diet that picked up traction this summer, ricezempic is made by simply soaking unwashed rice in water. After removing the rice, the result is murky, starchy water; some TikTokers add lime juice to the leftover liquid and then drink it. Those touting the diet recommend consuming it first thing in the morning, before eating anything else, for the best outcomes.

Many believe that ricezempic mimics Ozempic’s ability to leave you feeling more satiated for longer and therefore suppress your appetite. Ozempic is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, meaning it mimics the GLP-1 hormone that the body naturally produces after eating. On the other hand, the homemade ricezempic drink just contains resistant starch. Some believe it also keeps you feeling fuller for longer—but experts disagree.

Does the ricezempic diet work?

In an article for The Conversation, Lauren Ball, a professor of Community Health and Wellbeing at The University of Queensland, and Emily Birch, an accredited practising dietician, define resistant starch as “a type of dietary fibre (also classified as a prebiotic).” While there isn’t much evidence that it’ll make you feel full for longer, the pair note that it does have proven health benefits. For example, Ball and Birch share that “studies have shown consuming resistant starch may help regulate blood sugar, aid weight loss and improve gut health.”

However, cloudy rice water isn’t the only or even the preferred way to consume resistant starch. Ball and Birch explain that this type of starch is found in many common foods, including chickpeas, cooked and cooled potatoes and, of course, cooked white and brown rice.

The pair also point out that “half a cup of uncooked white rice (as per the ricezempic recipe) contains around 0.6 grams of resistant starch,” as opposed to the recommended daily intake of 15 to 20 grams for optimal benefits. And while Ozempic and its effects remain active in the body for around seven days, Ball and Birch state that “consuming one cup of rice provides a feeling of fullness for only a few hours.” Needless to say, rice water isn’t the best way to reach your resistant starch goals, if that’s what you’re aiming for.

In short, ricezempic should not be considered a dupe of Ozempic. Consuming this murky water at the start of the day will likely result in a peak in your blood sugar, as confirmed by Dr Claire Merrifield, medical doctor and medical director at Selph. But, in conversation with Women’s Heath Mag, she describes this increase as “the equivalent of eating a mouthful of potato.”

Ricezempic isn’t the first harmful diet trend on TikTok and it definitely won’t be the last. An April 2024 study conducted by MyFitnessPal and Dublin City University (DCU) revealed that out of the 2,000 millennial and Gen Z TikTok users who participated in the survey, 57 per cent of respondents said they had been influenced by or frequently tried nutrition trends they saw on the platform.

Using AI to analyse more than 67,000 on the app, researchers at DCU reported that only 2.1 per cent of nutrition content on TikTok is accurate. While this doesn’t come as a shock, it’s notable that many netizens are still drawn to or seeing the content on their feeds regularly.

Additionally, 67 per cent of respondents who’d been influenced by TikTok nutrition trends told the survey that they tried at least one of the viral ideas a few times weekly—while another 31 per cent reported adverse effects from a trending diet.

With that in mind, take what you see about ricezempic on TikTok with a grain of salt. Speaking to CNET, Dr Kubanych Takyrbashev also pointed out that dieting trends like this may lead to restrictive or disordered eating. “Unreal expectations [are] created when one food or drink is being promoted as a magic bullet for weight loss. Disappointment or frustration sets in when results do not pan out,” he explains.

It’s also worth noting that after viewing ricezempic content for this article, I’ve noticed more content about restrictive and disordered eating on my TikTok FYP, which is likely a negative knock-on effect. At the end of the day, everyone’s body has different dietary and health needs—and a starchy glass of water isn’t likely to fill your cup.