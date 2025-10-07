Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel defends the couple’s age gap relationship

Jackie Apostel had the perfect response to being questioned about the nearly 10-year age gap between her and boyfriend Cruz Beckham.

There definitely isn’t a swag gap between couple Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel, but there is a slight age gap in their relationship. Cruz is 20 years old, and Jackie turns 30 later this month, making it almost 10 years between them.

This has meant their relationship has come under the spotlight, but in a recent Instagram post by Victoria Beckham from her Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week show, songwriter Jackie hit back at those questioning the couple’s age gap.

Jackie Apostel defends age gap relationship with Cruz Beckham

One user commented on the post: “Why is a 29-year-old dating a 20-year-old[?] That’s just weird.” She quickly replied, saying it’s “because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome.” Proving to people that, sometimes, age really is just a number.

The pair have apparently been together since June 2024, with the New York Post reporting in September last year that Cruz and Jackie were seen exiting a hotel in Paris together.

Victoria Beckham also came out in support of the couple. She commented on Apostel’s Instagram dump of Paris, which includes a photo of Cruz and her brushing their teeth in a bathroom, writing: “So pretty!! Xxx.”

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were absent from Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was noticeably missing from the family photo posted to Victoria’s Instagram page, and users are joking that he was replaced by Anna Wintour. Comments include: “Not Brooklyn being replaced by Anna Wintour,” “It’s Anna in the family photo for me,” and another said that “Anna is the new Brooklyn.” This may be the Beckham’s next Christmas photo, but rumours of a family feud between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckhams have been circulating for a while.

Each time Brooklyn and Nicola miss a family event, talk of this feud growing emerges. It apparently started due to Romeo Beckham’s relationship with London-based model and DJ Kim Turnbull. The model supposedly dated Brooklyn for a short time years ago, thereby prompting tension between the brothers. There are reports of things becoming so heated that Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly gone as far as to hire a lawyer to mitigate online speculation.

Apparently addressing the rumoured family drama, Brooklyn told the Daily Mail last month how he deals with the conversations about his personal life and family, saying: “There’s always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

That doesn’t seem quite like a conclusion to the Beckham family feud, but at least Cruz and Jackie seem to be loved up, despite people questioning their age gap.