Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham hire a lawyer to battle misinformation amid growing family rift

It was initially speculated that a lawyer had been brought on board to manage the pair’s reputation. However, sources have stated that Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham are solely interested in stopping the spread of misinformation.

Rumours have been swirling for some time now that there might be a splinter or two in the Beckham brood. Specifically, netizens have caught wind of tensions brewing between Brooklyn Beckham and the rest of his famous family. Things have become so heated that Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have reportedly gone as far as to hire a lawyer to mitigate online speculation.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz were in London this week, they didn’t see his fam https://t.co/6ZQD0AM4qI pic.twitter.com/ZPkjQhgmVi — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) May 22, 2025

According to E! News, one of the world’s most contentious nepo couples recently hired British lawyer Jenny Afi of Schillings law firm, in a move many are labelling as highly controversial.

But while sources initially hinted that the legal assistance was brought on board to manage the pair’s crumbling reputation, E! News reported that this isn’t the case at all: “It’s not for reputation management, but to set the record straight, combat spread of misinformation.”

The rumours online which pointed to the married couple hiring a lawyer to save their reputations escalated when it was revealed that the lawyer in question previously represented Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly hired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former lawyer to help manage their public image amid ongoing tensions with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham -NY post https://t.co/bRc3V9yDzT — Chewy Veetton (@bebem00m00) June 3, 2025

However, the law firm has quickly dispelled this connection, insisting that it’s simply a coincidence. According to the publication’s source: “Ironically, the inaccurate reporting proves exactly why one hires legal counsel, to set the record straight and combat the spread of deliberate misinformation.”

It was back at the beginning of May that people first began circulating theories over an apparent Beckham feud. David Beckham’s eldest son and his wife were noticeably absent from the former footballer’s 50th birthday celebrations—a move some clearly took as purposeful.

No family member has officially commented on the rumours, instead opting for cryptic statements and messaging that’s further driven online speculation.

Now, Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham are arguably one of the most scrutinised couples out there. Hated by many, the pair have had to deal with relentless criticism and judgement. Indeed, their recent cover shoot for Glamour magazine was met with intense backlash:

Glamour Magazine calling Nicola & Brooklyn Peltz Beckham “The World’s Most Talked About Couple” is absolutely sending me into orbit. pic.twitter.com/GV03eTW16S — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) June 2, 2025

Glamour Magazine calling Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham “the world’s most talked-about couple” (a claim so objectively false it’s not even up for debate), and also giving them the cover, is such a deeply embarrassing editorial decision that it makes me want to see what… pic.twitter.com/dN95Nvg0WW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 2, 2025

One user, equally mystified by the cover shoot, wrote on X: “I’ve heard of Brooklyn Beckham just because of his name and his dad. I couldn’t tell you a single thing he’s ever done. No idea whatsoever who this Nicola Peltz person is.”

Now, while Brooklyn and Nicola aren’t exactly the most famous people on the planet, they are subject to a massive amount of disapproval and disparagement—a lot of which is almost always unprovoked. Moreover, it’s deeply unfair that a number of individuals have taken to the comments section on Brooklyn’s Instagram to try and blame Nicola for the supposed rift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

One user wrote: “Tell me you’ve been Meghan Markle’d without telling me,” while another put: “Devastated for Victoria, cruel to so publicly denounce your parents, a good wife would be trying to reconcile you not divide you.”

No-one really knows what’s going on behind closed doors, but jumping on the blame game will likely only further deepen the divide, not solve it.