Is Benson Boone Mormon? The singer opens up about how religion has shaped his life

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 12, 2025 at 12:26 PM

Benson Boonethe singer of The Beautiful Things, has opened up about his upbringing as a Mormon, revealing how his relationship with the faith left him feeling disconnected. In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, the 22-year-old singer shared how, despite his religious background, he never fully felt the same spiritual connection others seemed to experience within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Boone admitted that while others around him would speak about their personal revelations and deep spiritual experiences, he never felt connected to those same emotions: “Growing up, I would hear people talk about these incredible experiences they had, but I just didn’t feel it the same way,” he says. “It was confusing and frustrating for me.”

The artist’s struggle to reconcile his feelings with those of his peers led to a sense of isolation. “I was always too scared to talk about it because I didn’t want to admit that I wasn’t feeling what everyone else was feeling,” he recalls. It wasn’t until he opened up to a close friend that Boone realised he wasn’t alone in his confusion. His friend, too, had felt the same way, which provided the 22-year-old with a sense of relief.

Ultimately, Boone chose to take his own path when it came to religion: “I don’t want to be tied to just one religion. I have my own beliefs. Some come from this religion, some from that one, and some are from no religion at all.”

Despite stepping away from his Mormon roots, Boone’s parents have been supportive. “They have their own beliefs, but when it comes to religion, they want me to figure it out for myself,” Boone shared. “Whatever I believe is right, they’ll support me.”

Boone isn’t the first artist to speak out about his experience growing up Mormon. In fact, several big names from Hollywood have opened up about their struggles with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera to Chelsea Handler—yes, you read that right—they’ve all shared their own complex relationships with religion.

For Boone, his decision to step away from the Mormon faith was a deeply personal one, but like many others, his roots still influence him in ways he can’t ignore. While he’s forged his own path, embracing a more individualistic spiritual journey, the imprint of his upbringing also remains part of who he is today.

