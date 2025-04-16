Euphoria fans freak out as major storyline for season three gets leaked

Although the storylines for the forthcoming season have been kept under close wraps, some early paparazzi snaps have seemingly leaked a central plot point.

After a long three-year hiatus, TV phenomenon Euphoria is set to return in all its hyper-stylised glory with its much anticipated third season. Hurray. The programme recently resumed production and fans are already picking apart all of the early filming snippets for clues about what the next season will look like. And one of these is currently sending shockwaves through the internet: are Cassie Howard and Nate Jacobs getting married? Here is all the evidence fans were able to collect and dissect.

Will Euphoria season three contain a wedding?

Although storylines for Euphoria have been kept under wraps, some early paparazzi pics and celeb spottings have shown Cassie actor Sydney Sweeney in a wedding dress, walking down a white aisle that has the initials ‘C’ and ‘N’ on it.

These bombshell snippets are the biggest indicator so far that season three will not only feature Nate and Cassie still together, but as a newly-wed couple.

And it would make sense considering that showrunner and director Sam Levinson confirmed a five-year time jump since we’ve last seen the junior students.

🚨 ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 LEAK: Sydney Sweeney in a wedding dress filming ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 with Alanna Ubach 👀#EUPHORIA #EuphoriaSeason3 pic.twitter.com/EmqLS1pcSt — EUPHORIA Season 3 NEWS (@euphoriacentral) April 16, 2025

What do fans think about season three’s likely wedding?

In light of how tumultuous and emotionally abusive Cassie and Nate’s relationship has been—namely the gaslighting, lying, and cheating that only the internet’s most beloved sociopath Nate Jacobs is capable of—the news naturally sent fans spiralling.

The majority responded with disbelief and argued that the snippets were most likely portraying a dreamscape of fantasy of one of the characters rather than a genuine storyline.

Damn she’s really ending up with Nate? No wayyy!! — Qtee Foxx (Top 0.4% OF)🦊🇸🇪 (@QteeFoxx) April 16, 2025

This better be part of a dream sequence or a flashback or something… — 𝑲𝒖𝒓𝒐𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒏🦇 (@kuroitsune) April 16, 2025

it’s got to be a scene where she’s dreaming because no fucking way — onii 𐚁 (@__Onixivy_) April 16, 2025

Considering how much showrunner and director Sam Levinson likes to experiment with daydreaming and fantasy sequences, it’s certainly not an unlikely theory.

What is going to happen with Rue in Euphoria season three?

Next to pictures of Cassie as a bride, fans were able to get their hands on photos of Rue and Maddie at a diner restaurant, on top of pics of Rue in an argumentative altercation.

Zendaya & Alexa Demie filming ‘Euphoria’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/ab5TIABPEY — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 6, 2025

Zendaya and Priscilla Delgado filming an argument scene for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3. https://t.co/TrEjdNUQiR — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 28, 2025

It indicates that some of the friendships fans have become so invested in will still be thriving outside of High School, although Rue still doesn’t seem to be able to shake off drama.

It needs to be stressed that this is all speculation and educated guesses at this point. What actually transpires in season three will unfortunately only reveal itself in 2026.

However, we will keep you posted on any further clues to the cast and the plotlines.