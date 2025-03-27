Why are people so upset about JoJo Siwa’s $900 Dream VIP package on her upcoming tour

JoJo Siwa’s ‘Dream VIP package’ gives fans exclusive access to the singer before the concert begins, with the opportunity to help the singer ‘set up’ and choose her song selection.

67111

If JoJo Siwa has one fan, it is me. If JoJo Siwa has zero fans, I am dead. I will defend that girl until my last breath. From her Dance Moms era to every time she made the internet cringe, I’ve always been a stan. So, naturally, when I saw people complaining about some of the VIP packages included in Siwa’s upcoming concert experience, I knew it was my duty to jump in on the conversation.

On Monday 24 March 2025, Siwa announced that she would be going on a North American tour. Speaking with Access Hollywood, the singer broke down the different kinds of packages fans could purchase.

Specifically, Siwa unveiled a very new and exciting “Dream VIP package.” Tickets that fall under this bracket will cost fans over $900 compared to the $400 price of the “Ultimate VIP” package or the $200+ “VIP Meet & Greet” package.

According to Siwa, people who purchase the dream experience will arrive while the team is preparing for the show. “You’re gonna get to kind of help us set it up and make sure things are right and test out the drum with me or the DJ booth with me,” the singer explained.

While the package also includes perks such as helping Siwa with her song selection and being able to watch the show from a “designated audience area of [their] choice” netizens on X weren’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of paying almost $1,000 to become part of the road crew.

guys for the low price of 900 dollars you can attend jojo siwas tour as a vip & help set up the stage as part of your experience😍 — cassie ☆ (@cassiesontour) March 26, 2025

Jojo Siwa having a $900 vip ticket package where you can help set up the stage… girl what kinda shit is that 😭 pic.twitter.com/SfucVkJniS — 𝐻𝑜𝓁𝓁𝓎𝓌𝑜𝑜𝒹★ (@katyspeppurmint) March 26, 2025

Me at the VIP tour for JoJo Siwapic.twitter.com/ABsfVIupOa https://t.co/8SxXVYg0aT — lukaz(MAYHEM era) (@lukeevuittonn) March 27, 2025

what kind of drugs is joja siwa on to sell a $900 vip which includes setting up the stage. U AREN'T BEYONCE. — carissa || MAUR DAY 🩵 (@EFFORTL3SSLY) March 26, 2025

Everyone felt a certain type of way about this. Even Nathan Sykes, solo artist and former band member in The Wanted, wrote on X: “I think JoJo Siwa is amazing but I’m not sure the idea of helping the crew set up a show would stick for my VIP package moving forward.”

The performer’s tour is scheduled to begin on 10 July at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas. Other stops will include Orlando, Nashville, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles before her last show on 9 August in Anaheim, California.

Siwa’s never been one to shy away from controversy or criticism, so I can’t imagine that this initial backlash is going to slow her down. And the real Siwa fans, the ones who’ve been here all this time, will likely be thrilled at the prospect of becoming a part of the ‘Karma’ singer’s personal crew.