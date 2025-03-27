Culture
>

Entertainment

Why are people so upset about JoJo Siwa’s $900 Dream VIP package on her upcoming tour

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 27, 2025 at 12:35 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Why are people so upset about JoJo Siwa’s $900 Dream VIP package on her upcoming tour
67111

If JoJo Siwa has one fan, it is me. If JoJo Siwa has zero fans, I am dead. I will defend that girl until my last breath. From her Dance Moms era to every time she made the internet cringe, I’ve always been a stan. So, naturally, when I saw people complaining about some of the VIP packages included in Siwa’s upcoming concert experience, I knew it was my duty to jump in on the conversation.

On Monday 24 March 2025, Siwa announced that she would be going on a North American tour. Speaking with Access Hollywood, the singer broke down the different kinds of packages fans could purchase.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Specifically, Siwa unveiled a very new and exciting “Dream VIP package.” Tickets that fall under this bracket will cost fans over $900 compared to the $400 price of the “Ultimate VIP” package or the $200+ “VIP Meet & Greet” package.

According to Siwa, people who purchase the dream experience will arrive while the team is preparing for the show. “You’re gonna get to kind of help us set it up and make sure things are right and test out the drum with me or the DJ booth with me,” the singer explained.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

While the package also includes perks such as helping Siwa with her song selection and being able to watch the show from a “designated audience area of [their] choice” netizens on X weren’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of paying almost $1,000 to become part of the road crew.

Everyone felt a certain type of way about this. Even Nathan Sykes, solo artist and former band member in The Wanted, wrote on X: “I think JoJo Siwa is amazing but I’m not sure the idea of helping the crew set up a show would stick for my VIP package moving forward.”

The performer’s tour is scheduled to begin on 10 July at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas. Other stops will include Orlando, Nashville, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles before her last show on 9 August in Anaheim, California.

Siwa’s never been one to shy away from controversy or criticism, so I can’t imagine that this initial backlash is going to slow her down. And the real Siwa fans, the ones who’ve been here all this time, will likely be thrilled at the prospect of becoming a part of the ‘Karma’ singer’s personal crew.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

JoJo Siwa fans shocked to discover performer’s mother started bleaching her hair when she was 2 years old

By Abby Amoakuh

JoJo Siwa reveals she spent a staggering $50,000 on this surprising cosmetic surgery procedure

By Charlie Sawyer

JoJo Siwa roasted for cringe TikTok where she thinks she’s singing in German

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

JoJo Siwa roasted for cringe TikTok where she thinks she’s singing in German

By Charlie Sawyer

Is JoJo Siwa Polish? Karma singer hints at representing Poland at Eurovision contest in 2025

By Abby Amoakuh

What to expect from Molly-Mae Hague’s new Amazon Prime docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind it All

By Abby Amoakuh

Why are people claiming that Mark Zuckerberg killed JonBenét Ramsey and Jeffrey Epstein?

By Charlie Sawyer

Young men are turning to testosterone boosters in new TikTok trend linked to right-wing rhetoric

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Lily Phillips announces pregnancy hours after Bonnie Blue teases having cravings

By Charlie Sawyer

The 3 wildest fan theories about Severance season 2

By Abby Amoakuh

Love Is Blind forced to classify contestants as employees entitled to minimum wage and overtime pay

By Charlie Sawyer

LGBTQIA+ crisis helplines report record calls from queer youth following Donald Trump’s win

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From teen mum to Gen Z favourite, Angela Rayner is the icon politics needs

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Beauty creator Golloria George faces discriminatory backlash after criticising YSL blush

By Abby Amoakuh

Everybody’s talking about these White Lotus season 3 theories, and so should you

By Abby Amoakuh

Single White Female remake starring Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell hit with racist backlash

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Everything you need to know about Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans’ love triangle in Materialists

By Charlie Sawyer

Kai Trump emerges as President Trump’s most influential social media ally

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Why are so many women dying in jail? Reports point to inadequate medical care and systemic neglect

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Lauren Handy, the woman who kept the remains of five foetuses in her refrigerator?

By J'Nae Phillips

The gyaru revival: Why Gen Z are embracing Japan’s most rebellious aesthetic

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Make America Healthy Again? Inside Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s plan to cure America’s health system