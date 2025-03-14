We sat down with Justina Miles, the iconic Deaf performer who stole the show during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

Two years after her game-changing Super Bowl performance, Justina Miles is still making waves. From breaking barriers as a Deaf Black woman to facing the challenges of motherhood, she’s on a mission to amplify representation.

I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Justina Miles, the first Deaf woman to perform ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ (aka The Black National Anthem) at the 2023 Super Bowl in American Sign Language (ASL) for Black History Month. If the name sounds familiar, you might also remember Miles from her viral interpretation of Rihanna’s Halftime Show performance that same year. This cultural moment established her as a trailblazer in the Deaf community.

In our interview, we covered it all—from her upbringing in Philadelphia to the iconic performance that propelled her to global fame. Miles shared her roots, deep love for music, rise to fame, and ongoing fight for representation and equality. So, let’s not waste any time—here’s everything you need to know about Deaf performer and icon Justina Miles.

The rhythm of silence: Justina Miles’ musical roots in Philadelphia

Justina Miles was born in Philadelphia in 2002. Miles’s childhood was rich with music, but it wasn’t the traditional sound you might expect. Growing up in a household where her mother had limited hearing, music wasn’t always something they fully heard but rather felt deeply. Her mother would often play records on the turntable, allowing the deep bass to reverberate through the house. Miles recalls how she could feel the music in her body, moving to the rhythm of the bass as it resonated through the floorboards, walls, and air.

“Music isn’t just something you hear—it’s something you feel,” Miles reflects. “I grew up feeling the vibrations, dancing with the rhythm in my body, experiencing music in a way that many people can’t fully understand. It’s something that connects you, whether you can hear it or not.”

Her mother’s use of ASL became her language of expression, but Miles quickly realised that ASL was not just a communication tool; it was a form of art, a language that could convey emotion and rhythm.

From local performances to the iconic Rihanna’s Super Bowl

The interpreter’s journey took an unexpected turn when she was faced with a housing crisis during her second year of college. Determined to make the most of the situation, Miles reached out to an interpreting agency. “I contacted them and said, ‘Hey, if you need an extra set of hands, I got you. ’” Every weekend, she worked for the agency, gaining more exposure, with her presence at local events subsequently reaching thousands of viewers. “I kept getting viral. I’d end up on TikTok, or whatever it is,” she joked.

As her visibility grew, Miles became a prominent figure within the Deaf community, and when Rihanna announced she would be performing at the Super Bowl, there was a massive push to ensure Miles secured the top spot as interpreter for the ‘Work’ singer. “The community really advocated for themselves,” Miles noted.

Justina Miles makes history at the 2023 Super Bowl

On Sunday, 12 February 2023, the world tuned in to watch Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. And despite a bombastic performance that included a pregnancy reveal, the spotlight wasn’t solely on the musician that night. As the first woman and ASL interpreter to perform at the Super Bowl, Miles captivated viewers with her powerful, rhythmic interpretation of Rihanna’s lyrics.

Miles’ road to that historic moment wasn’t easy. At the time, she was also pregnant and battling illness and fatigue. Yet, nothing was going to stop her from seizing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity despite all challenges.

“There was a bigger picture at stake. I wasn’t just performing for myself; I was performing for the Deaf community, showing the world that we belong in every space,” the performer reflected.

The moment the performance went viral, Miles’ phone exploded with notifications. “It was like every single person I knew was texting, calling, and sending messages,” she recalls. But in the overwhelming flood of attention, she couldn’t fully grasp how big the moment had just become: “It was surreal—one minute, I was just doing my thing on stage, and the next, the world was talking about it.”

Despite the buzz, Miles was too overwhelmed to watch the performance right away: “I was too scared to see myself on screen. When I finally did, I felt that little Black deaf girl in me, and it inspired me. It reminded me of my own potential. It was about showing the world that Deaf people can do this too. We belong in every industry, and we have a voice that deserves to be heard.”

Becoming besties with Rihanna

A truly special part of Justina Miles’s Super Bowl experience was the bond she formed with Rihanna. After the show, the artist reached out to the performer with a simple but powerful message: “Yes, queen!” The two women, both pregnant at the time, instantly connected over their shared experiences. Miles remembers how Rihanna checked in on her throughout the journey, even sending her some lingerie to help her feel sexy during such a transformative time in their lives.

“We both showed up for each other,” she reflects, “And we’re still sometimes checking in on our kids that were born at the same time.”

Advocating for the Deaf community

Since that unforgettable Super Bowl performance, the interpreter has been busy making waves in more ways than one. Miles has continued to shine in music and TED Talks and has performed at numerous cultural events, such as CNN’s Juneteenth Concert, Broccoli City Fest, Dreamville Festival, and more. “We need more Deaf people in entertainment, sports, and every facet of life,” she told me.

Miles’s vision is bold and clear: “I want Deaf people on my team, from security to lighting, sound production, and beyond. There are so many talented Deaf people out there, and the world hasn’t seen their potential. It’s time to break those barriers.”

Navigating motherhood and the lack of support for Deaf parents

As a Deaf mother, Justina faced a mountain of unique challenges. Despite her success as an advocate for Deaf rights, she found that there was a lack of resources and support for Deaf parents, especially when it came to navigating the educational system for her child.

“When my child was born, the doctors handed me pamphlets about hearing therapy, but not a single one mentioned ASL or Deaf schools,” she shared. “It starts with the doctors, too. Language deprivation goes into mental health. There’s a real gap in how Deaf individuals, especially parents, are supported in the medical system.”

Breaking down barriers in the Deaf and Black communities

While Miles’s journey has been marked by success, she doesn’t shy away from addressing the systemic challenges faced by both the Deaf and Black communities. “Being Black and Deaf, it’s not the same as just being deaf. We face discrimination on both fronts, and the barriers are real.”

Miles also highlighted the alarming employment disparity within the Black Deaf community, citing that only 40 per cent of Black Deaf individuals are employed, compared to 60 per cent of their White and Asian counterparts. “We can’t fight that within our community when you’re still oppressed,” Miles states. “We need to address this at a larger scale.”

Her commitment to advocating for Black Deaf people is a driving force behind her career. “I have a responsibility to use my voice,” she says firmly. “I won’t waste time; I’m here to uplift my community.”

How Justina Miles is opening doors for Deaf representation

Justina Miles’s dreams extend beyond the stage. The interpreter is determined to make a lasting impact by creating more inclusive spaces for Deaf talent across various industries. “When I become the musician I want to be, I’ll make sure Deaf talent is included at every level,” she says passionately.

Miles’s ultimate goal is to make Deaf representation in the music industry a norm, not an exception. “Deaf people could do this job,” she notes with a confident smile. “People need to stop seeing limitations and start seeing possibilities. Representation matters. You deserve this. You earned it. It’s rightfully yours just like it’s anybody else’s.”

For Miles, her journey is not just about breaking barriers for herself—it’s about creating a future where Deaf individuals, particularly those who are Black, have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive in every area of life.

Miles is more than a performer; she is a force for change, a symbol of resilience, and a reminder that representation truly matters.