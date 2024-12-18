Culture
>

Influencers

Old footage resurfaces allegedly showing Matilda Djerf mistreating Djerf Avenue employees

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Dec 18, 2024 at 01:56 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Old footage resurfaces allegedly showing Matilda Djerf mistreating Djerf Avenue employees
64556

Less than a week ago, Matilda Djerf, the 27-year-old founder and CEO of Swedish fashion brand Djerf Avenue, was one of Gen Z’s most popular influencers. Boasting over 3 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok, Djerf’s effortless style and perfect hair had us all in a major chokehold. But now, the businesswoman and fashion designer is at the centre of a messy controversy. And, as of Tuesday 17 December 2024, the co-founder has broken her silence after accusations of workplace bullying, favouritism, and body-shaming surfaced in a bombshell report by Swedish outlet Aftonbladet.

Despite publicly apologising in a social media video as well as a written post, it seems netizens aren’t ready to forgive Djerf just yet. Instead, they’ve decided to dig into the influencer’s past, which led to the recent discovery of old YouTube videos (which have since been deleted from the platform), allegedly exposing toxic behaviour from Matilda Djerf even before the current allegations surfaced.

Djerf has always been lauded by netizens as an aspirational woman, someone whose focus on quality and detail reflected her dedication to both her brand and her followers. However, this recent controversy has changed all of that. Is this the end of Djerf Avenue? Let’s delve into all of the allegations and the most recent updates regarding the scandal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matilda Djerf (@matildadjerf)

What are the workplace allegations against Matilda Djerf?

The accusations against Matilda Djerf mainly stem from Aftonbladet’s investigative report. Several current and former employees of Djerf Avenue came forward to the publication with serious claims about the work environment at the company, which they described as toxic. Here are the key allegations.

Multiple employees accused Djerf of engaging in bullying behaviour, including verbal abuse and creating a hostile work environment. There were claims of public humiliation, where employees felt belittled or disrespected in front of others.

Some former staff members also alleged that Djerf herself and others at the company would body-shame employees, making inappropriate comments about their appearances, which contributed to a toxic culture.

Several individuals reported feeling like they were under constant psychological stress due to the influencer’s management style. The accusations pointed to an atmosphere of fear, with employees feeling insecure about their jobs and under constant scrutiny.

The report also criticised Djerf’s management abilities, claiming that her lack of experience in running a rapidly growing company led to mismanagement and a failure to address issues properly. Some employees said that her leadership style contributed to an overall negative workplace culture. Long story short, things really aren’t looking good for Djerf.

What did Matilda Djerf say in her apology video?

On Tuesday 17 December 2024, Matilda Djerf took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement addressing the claims and apologising to anyone she had “hurt or let down.” She began by explaining why she had remained silent.

“Over the past few days, I’ve kept quiet on social media,” she wrote. “My highest priority has been to meet with the Djerf Avenue team and speak to them. I am fully aware that my words here are not an answer or a solution, but for me, it’s important to write this directly to you.”

Djerf expressed regret over her shortcomings as a leader, blaming her inexperience and the rapid growth of the company for the alleged workplace issues.

“When I started Djerf Avenue, I never expected that the company would be what it is today, with so many team members and so much responsibility. I wasn’t ready,” she admitted. “Under a lot of stress, high tempo, and naivety, I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matilda Djerf (@matildadjerf)

While Djerf apologised multiple times, she notably did not confirm or deny the allegations. Instead, she emphasised her commitment to change and outlined measures Djerf Avenue has since taken to improve its culture.

These include hiring a more experienced management team, introducing monthly anonymous surveys for employee feedback, working with an external organisational psychologist, and expanding the company’s HR department.

“I wish my growth happened faster. I really want to underline that I’m extremely committed to getting it right and to continuing growing,” Djerf said. She concluded her post by vowing to make Djerf Avenue a safe, inclusive space and to continue learning as a leader.

What do the deleted YouTube videos of Matilda Djerf show about her behaviour?

The controversy surrounding Djerf Avenue escalated further as now-deleted YouTube videos from the company’s channel resurfaced on TikTok. In these clips reposted by TikToker @gossssip.giirl, Djerf is seen giving a tour of the office and interviewing employees about their roles. However, viewers noted several moments that felt awkward or uncomfortable.

One clip shows Djerf joking, “If anything fucks up, it’s their fault. I’m joking, we’re all a team.” In another, she tells an employee to “get out” before showing the camera their workspace. Viewers also criticised employees’ descriptions of the company using terms like “family,” which many associated with red flags in workplace culture.

@gossssip.giirl

Omg just go watch the Djerfmas video on YouTube and all the tea is out there… 🙈🙈🥺 #matildadjerf #djerf #djerfavenue #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - GossssipGirl✨

Another user noted that Djerf was the only one to describe the workplace as “fun.”

@gossssip.giirl

Okay last one but I literally can’t cope with this anymore. These videos on YouTube are next level to watch now after all these news. So sad!!!!! #matildadjerf #djerf #djerfmas #djerfavenue #fyp #fy #foryou

♬ original sound - GossssipGirl✨

Influencers accused of toxic behaviour

The backlash highlights broader concerns about influencers stepping into leadership roles without the necessary experience to manage teams or workplace dynamics.

However, Djerf’s case is not an isolated one. Influencer-founded businesses and projects have increasingly faced similar controversies. Not long ago, YouTuber MrBeast came under fire following a New York Times report alleging mistreatment of contestants during the production of his viral challenges. Contestants described inadequate food, lack of medical care, and even physical injuries sustained during filming. These incidents, alongside other celebrity-led scandals, highlight the growing tension between influencers’ public personas and the management realities behind their brands.

While Djerf’s apology and promises of reform may appease some, others remain sceptical of her ability to implement meaningful change.

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

A long list of horrifying claims of systemic migrant mistreatment by the Greek coastguard

By Charlie Sawyer

Reality TV show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives addresses #momtok phenomenon and uncovers shocking swinging scandal

By Malavika Pradeep

Reality shifting 101: Inside the TikTok trend visiting parallel timelines in the multiverse

By Charlie Sawyer

Allegations of sexual assault and dog consumption: a recap of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s week

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Conspiracy theorists claim a fake Melania Trump voted in Florida on election day

By Abby Amoakuh

Jacquie Alexander blasts crime ring disguised as club that stole from her and Simone Biles

By Abby Amoakuh

Liam Payne’s death prompts backlash against girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex-fiancée Maya Henry

By Malavika Pradeep

Pose 28, toxic themes and Lana lore: Exploring Gen Z’s obsession with Roblox’s Dress To Impress

By Charlie Sawyer

2024 might be the flashiest European summer yet, but it’s also the most problematic

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is democracy for sale? How Donald Trump plans to use election betting to declare early victory

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Shay Mitchell was blasted for seemingly denying Filipino heritage in recent interview

By Charlie Sawyer

New details emerge about Angelina Jolie’s abuse allegations against Brad Pitt

By Charlie Sawyer

Teenager commits suicide after falling in love and becoming obsessed with Character.AI chatbot

By J'Nae Phillips

Team Mongolia’s viral uniforms and high-fashion collabs: How Olympic fashion is taking over TikTok

By Abby Amoakuh

Parents are buying bulletproof backpacks and clipboards for their children as school shootings continue

By Abby Amoakuh

Pregnant women in the US more likely to die from murder than complications, cancer, or accidents

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Sex Education actor found guilty of 26 sex offenses, including abuse of minors

By Abby Amoakuh

Putin urges Russians to boost birth rate by procreating at work during lunch and coffee breaks

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Z’s favourite magician Sean Sotaridona aka SeanDoesMagic will make you believe in magic again

By Abby Amoakuh

Democratic National Convention 2024: The Obamas bring the house down and Gus Walz proudly cries