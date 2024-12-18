Old footage resurfaces allegedly showing Matilda Djerf mistreating Djerf Avenue employees

Following Matilda Djerf’s public apology to allegations of workplace bullying and toxicity, a newly resurfaced video allegedly shows the influencer mistreating her employees.

64556

Less than a week ago, Matilda Djerf, the 27-year-old founder and CEO of Swedish fashion brand Djerf Avenue, was one of Gen Z’s most popular influencers. Boasting over 3 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok, Djerf’s effortless style and perfect hair had us all in a major chokehold. But now, the businesswoman and fashion designer is at the centre of a messy controversy. And, as of Tuesday 17 December 2024, the co-founder has broken her silence after accusations of workplace bullying, favouritism, and body-shaming surfaced in a bombshell report by Swedish outlet Aftonbladet.

Despite publicly apologising in a social media video as well as a written post, it seems netizens aren’t ready to forgive Djerf just yet. Instead, they’ve decided to dig into the influencer’s past, which led to the recent discovery of old YouTube videos (which have since been deleted from the platform), allegedly exposing toxic behaviour from Matilda Djerf even before the current allegations surfaced.

Djerf has always been lauded by netizens as an aspirational woman, someone whose focus on quality and detail reflected her dedication to both her brand and her followers. However, this recent controversy has changed all of that. Is this the end of Djerf Avenue? Let’s delve into all of the allegations and the most recent updates regarding the scandal.

What are the workplace allegations against Matilda Djerf?

The accusations against Matilda Djerf mainly stem from Aftonbladet’s investigative report. Several current and former employees of Djerf Avenue came forward to the publication with serious claims about the work environment at the company, which they described as toxic. Here are the key allegations.

Multiple employees accused Djerf of engaging in bullying behaviour, including verbal abuse and creating a hostile work environment. There were claims of public humiliation, where employees felt belittled or disrespected in front of others.

Some former staff members also alleged that Djerf herself and others at the company would body-shame employees, making inappropriate comments about their appearances, which contributed to a toxic culture.

Several individuals reported feeling like they were under constant psychological stress due to the influencer’s management style. The accusations pointed to an atmosphere of fear, with employees feeling insecure about their jobs and under constant scrutiny.

The report also criticised Djerf’s management abilities, claiming that her lack of experience in running a rapidly growing company led to mismanagement and a failure to address issues properly. Some employees said that her leadership style contributed to an overall negative workplace culture. Long story short, things really aren’t looking good for Djerf.

What did Matilda Djerf say in her apology video?

On Tuesday 17 December 2024, Matilda Djerf took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement addressing the claims and apologising to anyone she had “hurt or let down.” She began by explaining why she had remained silent.

“Over the past few days, I’ve kept quiet on social media,” she wrote. “My highest priority has been to meet with the Djerf Avenue team and speak to them. I am fully aware that my words here are not an answer or a solution, but for me, it’s important to write this directly to you.”

Djerf expressed regret over her shortcomings as a leader, blaming her inexperience and the rapid growth of the company for the alleged workplace issues.

“When I started Djerf Avenue, I never expected that the company would be what it is today, with so many team members and so much responsibility. I wasn’t ready,” she admitted. “Under a lot of stress, high tempo, and naivety, I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be.”

While Djerf apologised multiple times, she notably did not confirm or deny the allegations. Instead, she emphasised her commitment to change and outlined measures Djerf Avenue has since taken to improve its culture.

These include hiring a more experienced management team, introducing monthly anonymous surveys for employee feedback, working with an external organisational psychologist, and expanding the company’s HR department.

“I wish my growth happened faster. I really want to underline that I’m extremely committed to getting it right and to continuing growing,” Djerf said. She concluded her post by vowing to make Djerf Avenue a safe, inclusive space and to continue learning as a leader.

What do the deleted YouTube videos of Matilda Djerf show about her behaviour?

The controversy surrounding Djerf Avenue escalated further as now-deleted YouTube videos from the company’s channel resurfaced on TikTok. In these clips reposted by TikToker @gossssip.giirl, Djerf is seen giving a tour of the office and interviewing employees about their roles. However, viewers noted several moments that felt awkward or uncomfortable.

One clip shows Djerf joking, “If anything fucks up, it’s their fault. I’m joking, we’re all a team.” In another, she tells an employee to “get out” before showing the camera their workspace. Viewers also criticised employees’ descriptions of the company using terms like “family,” which many associated with red flags in workplace culture.

Another user noted that Djerf was the only one to describe the workplace as “fun.”

Influencers accused of toxic behaviour

The backlash highlights broader concerns about influencers stepping into leadership roles without the necessary experience to manage teams or workplace dynamics.

However, Djerf’s case is not an isolated one. Influencer-founded businesses and projects have increasingly faced similar controversies. Not long ago, YouTuber MrBeast came under fire following a New York Times report alleging mistreatment of contestants during the production of his viral challenges. Contestants described inadequate food, lack of medical care, and even physical injuries sustained during filming. These incidents, alongside other celebrity-led scandals, highlight the growing tension between influencers’ public personas and the management realities behind their brands.

While Djerf’s apology and promises of reform may appease some, others remain sceptical of her ability to implement meaningful change.