Lily Phillips announces pregnancy hours after Bonnie Blue teases having cravings

Image by Lily Philips from IG

Hours after rumours about Bonnie Blue’s potential pregnancy started circulating, her former friend and current adult content rival Lily Phillips announced her own pregnancy. But how much of it is true?

Bonnie Blue, the Only Fans model who gained notoriety for reportedly sleeping with 1,057 men in a single day, has once again become a hot topic—this time due to claims that she is pregnant. The news has ignited a flurry of discussion on social media, especially X, where users debate the potential father’s identity.

Is Bonnie Blue ACTUALLY pregnant? She posted a photo with #cravings that show all different foods. If so, the father of her child could be as young as 18 years old. Since she BRAGS about having sex with guys who are BARELY legal. GROSS 🤮 pic.twitter.com/gyahcxu3Pb — PEPEkhan (@xxxnews69) February 19, 2025

Blue made headlines recently with her claim of having slept with 1,057 men in just one day, an event that captured significant media attention.

Record for 1,000 men in 24hr broken by @BonnieBlue_xoxo 😳 pic.twitter.com/9wSKLL7AEy — not cute & kinky memes (@cravedcuddle) January 22, 2025

However, the stunt not only sparked widespread curiosity but also ignited social media speculation about the identities of the men involved. As online discussions continue, concerns have emerged regarding the nature of these encounters, with some questioning whether any of the participants might have been underage.

Controversial OF model Bonnie Blue films herself issuing a casting call outside a university for ‘barely legal’ students. “I want to sleep with 130 barely legal 18 year olds and you can go for as many rounds as you want.” pic.twitter.com/rTzqJkPWz3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 22, 2024

Now, with Blue’s pregnancy making waves, the question of who the father could be has quickly become a central point of speculation. Given the context of her past claims and the number of men involved in her record-breaking act, the task of determining the father’s identity has become an almost unsolvable puzzle.

But Blue isn’t the only OnlyFans creator making pregnancy-related headlines. Just hours after rumours began swirling about Blue’s potential pregnancy, another popular OnlyFans model, Lily Phillips, posted what appears to be a pregnancy announcement on Instagram. The timing of these back-to-back stories has fueled even more intrigue, with social media users debating whether Phillips’ post was a genuine reveal or a reaction to Blue’s viral moment.

While many are curious about the outcome, others believe this could be a stunt, given Blue’s history of pushing boundaries in both her personal and professional life. Her polarising persona makes it difficult to predict how this new development will unfold, especially in terms of media attention and potential paternity tests.

Bonnie Blue is not pregnant. It’s all more publicity. And here I am, playing into it 😂 — Stinson (@StinsonHunter) February 19, 2025

This situation also raises questions about contraceptive use, with many wondering whether Blue used protection during her encounters. Meanwhile, Phillips’ announcement, if legitimate, presents a different narrative—one that could contrast sharply with Blue’s highly publicised journey.

As the story continues to unfold, social media has been abuzz, with users speculating and trying to figure out who the father might be. Whether or not this news grabs your attention, it’s clear that Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips are once again dominating the conversation, leaving the public to piece together the details.