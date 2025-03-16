Culture
>

Internet culture

Why are today’s McDonald’s restaurants so dull and grey? Here’s what conspiracy theorists believe

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 16, 2025 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 3 minutes

McDonald’s is no stranger to controversy. The American multinational fast food chain is regularly subject to global boycotts and frequently finds itself at the centre of far-fetched conspiracy theories. And it’s not hard to guess why that is. After all, McDonald’s is fast food ‘royalty’, with over 36,000 restaurants globally—it would then make sense for some people to believe that there are some kind of underground secrets hidden behind those golden arches. What’s the most prominent conspiracy netizens can’t seem to shake, you ask? The fact that the drab and depressing architecture associated with modern-day McDonald’s restaurants supposedly reflects a rise in global tyranny and political subjugation. I know, it’s deep stuff.

Indeed, it seems that many people these days are completely fixated on the idea that McDonald’s architectural choices—specifically opting for neutral greys and minimalism design as opposed to its original colourful and playful designs—have a deep meaning, almost as if it’s trying to tell us something…

So, with theories ranging from communism to plummeting birthrates, let’s unpack exactly why McDonald’s is considered so suss these days.

McDonald’s grey and depressing architecture reflects a broken society

On 3 March 2025, independent culture publication Culture Critic shared a post on X, wherein it compared two pictures of McDonald’s restaurants—one from 2009 that was full of colour and playfulness, and one from 2025 that looked grey, brutalist, and pretty boring. The post was captioned: “Every aspect of life is being stripped of color. What is causing this?”

Immediately, people began sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One user offered the opinion: “Aging populations that don’t have kids. Why build for kids when there aren’t any?” while another answered back: “Maybe because they are depopulating us? Maybe they are trying everything they can to break us physically and mentally, in an attempt to wipe out as many of us as possible?”

There does seem to be a growing sentiment online, particularly from certain extremist corners of the internet, that the national world order is slowly but surely causing mass infertility and plummeting birth rates:

From vaccines and medication, down to the food we eat and water we drink, conspiracy theorists are totally convinced that the global population is at dire risk.

So, has McDonald’s deliberately scaled down its kid-friendly restaurants in preparation for the end of civilisation? Unlikely. However, there is an argument to be made that with the booming wellness industry, parents are actively avoiding fast food chains, rendering the McDonald’s play areas (and the pop of colour that came with them) pointless.

Plus, given the complete lack of political stability across the globe, is it so surprising that the world feels void of colour? We’re living in a particularly depressing moment in history, so it makes sense that we’re forced to eat our chicken nuggets in an equally depressing setting.

McDonald’s architecture reflects a shift towards communism

The other prominent online conspiracy theory is that McDonald’s shift towards more minimalist, dark, and brutalist architecture is deliberately associated with the increased interest in global communism.

Soviet buildings and architecture are historically extremely plain and dull—heavy on practicality but lacking a whole lot of fun and colour.

This being said, McDonald’s is one of the most prevalent and greatest examples of capitalism in action, so I think netizens might be reaching with this one.

The most realistic answer to these architectural shifts is likely quite surface level: costs. Cheaper designs equal higher profit margins, it’s that simple. Although, I doubt that realisation will ever satisfy the needs of theorists across the internet. What’s your take?

