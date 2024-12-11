What is Make America Healthy Again? Inside Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s plan to cure America’s health system

Let’s uncover exactly how Robert F. Kennedy Jr plans to combat an “epidemic” of chronic diseases that he has described as an “existential” threat to America’s future.

If there’s one man who could go toe to toe with President Donald Trump when it comes to sheer lunacy, it’s Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The American politician and infamous conspiracy theorist was a complete menace during the 2024 US presidential election, which explains why the entire country wasn’t exactly thrilled to hear that he’ll play a rather large role in Trump’s new administration. Kennedy has been lined up as the presumptive nominee for United States Secretary of Health and Human Service. His big plan for the future health of American citizens? Make America Healthy Again. I know, how original.

It’s important to note that, as of now, it’s not a sure thing that Kennedy will officially become the next US Health Secretary. Recently, 77 Nobel laureates signed a letter urging the US Senate to reject Trump’s proposal. The group of experts argue that placing Kennedy in that position would directly put American public health “in jeopardy.” Yikes.

Given the fact that the 70-year-old has promoted numerous extreme conspiracy theories over the years—including the widely disproven idea that vaccination programmes are responsible for a rise in autism diagnoses and that the US government has “knowingly allowed the pharmaceutical industry to poison an entire generation of American children”—it’s understandable why people are a bit on edge.

However, in the terrifying case that Kennedy does become US Health Secretary, it’s important we unpack the nominee’s big plan. So, without further ado, let’s uncover exactly how Kennedy plans to combat an “epidemic” of chronic diseases that he has described as an “existential” threat to America’s future.

What is Make America Healthy Again?

Evidently taking inspiration from Donald Trump’s quintessential phrase “Make America Great Again” (also known as “MAGA”), Kennedy has launched his own chilling iteration: “Make American Healthy Again” (MAHA). According to CBS News, the nominee’s health manifesto centres on the idea that Americans have been “mass poisoned by big pharma and big food,” and that federal agencies have failed to stop it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RFK Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr)

To combat this issue, Kennedy has put forward a number of policy proposals to remake the federal government’s approach to health. For starters, during a live broadcast on 27 September 2024, the politician told listeners: “I’m going to urge President Trump on day one to do the same thing they did in COVID, which is to declare a national emergency, but not for infectious disease, for chronic disease.”

The conspiracy theorist is convinced that the Food and Drug Administration federal department (FDA) is in dire need of purging and expressed his disdain (and new visions for the government agency) on X back in October:

FDA’s war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 25, 2024

Other primary goals include getting the chemicals out of foods, reducing unhealthy and processed foods in federal programmes, promoting alternatives to drugs, and, of course, offering “informed choices” on vaccines. I’m presuming that’s code for ‘say no to vaccines’.

What’s quite interesting about MAHA is the fact that a number of Kennedy’s core concerns resonate deeply with the scientific community. For example, combating lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes are priorities for experts all across the political spectrum. And it is true that US food tends to contain a number of chemicals and additives—many of which are strictly banned in Europe.

However, quite rightly, it’s Kennedy’s rashness, extreme ideology, and extensive history of questioning science and reason that’s a major source of anxiety and concern.

How have Americans reacted to the Make America Healthy Again plan?

On social media, there have been mixed reactions to Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Make America Healthy Again manifesto. While some Republican voters have expressed their excitement at the idea, many netizens have raised concerns regarding Kennedy’s temperament and unhinged ideology.

Michelle Obama: “Children should have healthier lunch options at school” MAGA: “FUCK YOU BITCH! GO BACK TO KENYA!” RFK Jr: “I’m insane, abuse steroids, worms ate part of my brain, and I don’t believe in medicine, science, or vaccines.” MAGA: “YEAH! MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!” — Andrew—Author of America Rises (@AmoneyResists) November 16, 2024

MAGA’s embrace of RFK Jr’s “Make America Healthy Again” is so funny because these same people CRUCIFIED Michelle Obama for daring to suggest that American kids should have access to healthy lunches in school. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 16, 2024

the worm in RFK’s brain on his way to day one as deputy health secretary pic.twitter.com/Kz9mJWFqt5 — Russell 🏳️‍🌈 (@Medic_Russell) November 14, 2024

Others have also pointed out the slight irony in seeing Kennedy enjoy a McDonald’s during a recent photo op. I mean, I can’t really judge the guy on this one.

Well this doesn’t look very healthy, does it? Seems like RFK Jr. has abandoned the “Make America Healthy Again” when it applies to himself. Rules for thee but not for me. pic.twitter.com/8LZjVnAoNq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 17, 2024

Translation: We lied to you about “make America healthy again,” just like we lied about everything else. pic.twitter.com/0AobZlOARC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 17, 2024

It won’t be until Kennedy’s nomination is ratified by the US Senate that the MAHA plan will officially be underway. So, until then, all we can really do is sit back, enjoy the memes, and pray that no US citizen has to experience a Diet Coke ban come 2025.