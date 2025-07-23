Culture
>

Internet culture

Everyone’s posing like Nicki Minaj: the TikTok trend explained 

By Eliza Frost

Published Jul 23, 2025 at 12:35 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Everyone’s posing like Nicki Minaj: the TikTok trend explained
68554

Just like fashion trends, it seems poses come back around on a cycle, too, and we’re talking more than just a peace sign. TikTok users are taking to the app with poise, strength, and boldness to recreate Nicki Minaj’s iconic pose from 2013.

The trend involves the highest of heels, a small surface, and precariously balancing yourself on top. But as the pose takes hold, people are getting more inventive, or, as some users are commenting, “this challenge is getting more dangerous.” Is this not how everyone waters their plants on a hot day?

@jammehoumie

It was a very hot day!🌿 @Nicki Minaj challenge accepted 😎 #nickiminajchallenge #trend #nickiminajpose #nickiminaj #highschool #nickiminaj #fyp #fy #gardening #garden #homegarden #gardentok #gardening101 #gardentips #gardentips

♬ original sound - Nini&Tiny

The trend originated straight from the 2013 Nicki Minaj song ‘High School,’ featuring Lil Wayne, where Minaj can be seen posing by a pool in killer high heels with one leg folded over the other and both feet firmly on the ground.

What is the Nicki Minaj pose TikTok trend?

It then started trending on TikTok a few weeks back, 12 years after the original video, when a fan posted a snippet from the ‘High School’ music video showing Minaj doing the pose, and it has since gained millions of views. As with many trends, it’s evolving quickly. The pose has morphed into one leg being held in the air while balancing on ever taller (and weirder) pedestals.

One video shows a user casually reading a book while standing on top of a saucepan on the kitchen side. People are commenting that it looks “effortless,” while others are simply wondering “how you got down.”

@franthepixie

@SZA you have 24hrs to respond #nickiminajchallenge

♬ High School - Nicki Minaj

But balancing on top of a saucepan is light work compared with some other videos emerging off the back of the trend. One user is balancing on an impossibly-thin-looking rail out the front of a house, another makes standing on three sets of stacked dumbbells look easy, and don’t get me started on the user who seemed to successfully stand on four levels of champagne bottles.

@purpsodope

waitin for the mail man like a check in the mail😭 #posechallenge #heels #fy #tiktok #fyp #tt #nickiminaj

♬ High School - Nicki Minaj
@uwantaqua

everyone knows you can’t outdo the DOER two weights were cute tho 💋 if you must attempt…leave the sling backs and kitten heels at home So Kates only 💅🏽 (friendly fire) @Nicki Minaj #nickiminaj #sokate #louboutin

♬ High School - Nicki Minaj
@wandertheblue

Nicki Minaj Challenge circus edition 🎪 @Nicki Minaj #nickiminajchallenge #nickiminaj #balance #circus #heels

♬ High School - Nicki Minaj

And Nicki is even reposting her favourites on TikTok, too. She’s clearly lurking on the app, so it must only be a matter of time before she recreates her own challenge

How do you do the Nicki Minaj pose?

If you’re struggling to get into the pose yourself, users are helpfully recording TikTok videos to help you master it. They are posting the entire videos of them getting into position, which makes me wonder what would happen if they forgot to hit ‘record.’

User @mimi_mulenga replied to a comment saying, “My brain wondering how??? You go girl,” with the full video of her getting into the pose on top of a vase in her home, complete with sliding her sunglasses down.

One TikToker commented: “I can’t even cross my legs on a chair, let alone a pot.” It shows just how impressive the balance is of those taking part in this trend.

@mimi_mulenga

Replying to @ᴀʀɪᴇʟ|ᴍᴏᴍ ʟɪғᴇ, ᴍᴇᴀʟs & ᴍᴀᴋᴇᴜᴘ thanks for the love and engagement ya’ll. here’s how I got up and down. #nickiminaj #posechallenge #highschool #nicki #queens #challenge

♬ High School - Nicki Minaj

The Nicki Minaj pose is not as easy as it may seem

The heels and poise involved are not to be underestimated. One user made a compilation video saying, “You all scare me with these Nicki Minaj poses,” with others wondering when someone might “break their leg” trying to out-pose one another.

@charmontanalee

Y’all scare me with these Nicki trend. 😭😫🥴 #nickipose #nickiminajtrend #nickiminaj #heelposing #trending

♬ High School - Nicki Minaj

And as the behind-the-scenes videos show, people are taking their time to master the trend, and potentially recording their own blooper reel at the same time.

Not every ‘getting into position’ video is a helpful tutorial. BTS videos show just how long it takes to find the right spot so users and confidently and safely complete their pose.

@eliyahaez

BTS #nickiminaj #nickipose #viral #highschool #foryou #8inchheel #highschoolpose #stanleycup #eliyahaez #lilyhaez #howto

♬ original sound - Lyrics0674

I’ll be waiting on tenderhooks for Nicki herself to post an updated challenge, over a decade later. But in the meantime, while we’re bringing back trends from the 2010s, how about the Mannequin Challenge next, or maybe everyone will start planking again?

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Amazon cashes in on TikTok trend with new TV show featuring viral Ring doorbell footage

By Alma Fabiani

Everything you need to know about TikTok trends and how they shape internet culture

By Jack Ramage

What is thick water? The TikTok challenge taking medicine away from people who need it most

Keep On Reading

By Jack Ramage

What is thick water? The TikTok challenge taking medicine away from people who need it most

By Alma Fabiani

TikTok’s ‘sleepy chicken challenge’ has users marinating the meat in cough syrup. Why?

By Abby Amoakuh

Explaining the viral TikTok trend cute winter boots and its unexpected ties to US censorship

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Robert F. Kennedy Jr declares war on teen sperm count, stating it’s an existential crisis

By Abby Amoakuh

A femicide crisis is silently unfolding in Germany. We asked experts to weigh in on the reasons why

By Abby Amoakuh

What is taskmasking? Inside the TikTok trend that shows Gen Zers how to disguise their laziness at work

By Eliza Frost

Netflix’s new Trainwreck documentary exposes the rise and scandalous fall of American Apparel

By Annabel Smith

Is TikTok’s protect your peace trend empowering Gen Z women or causing social isolation?

By Charlie Sawyer

Yung Filly’s legal troubles mount as the rapper faces two new sexual assault charges in Australia

By Charlie Sawyer

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham hire a lawyer to battle misinformation amid growing family rift

By Charlie Sawyer

Aldi just became the first UK supermarket to provide free in-store period products and transphobes are mad

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Keep vaping or your Tamagotchi dies. Introducing the latest vape invention in New York

By Charlie Sawyer

Sabrina Carpenter accused of centering men on controversial album cover

By Charlie Sawyer

How Netflix’s Adolescence and Kyle Clifford’s triple murders connect to Andrew Tate

By Charlie Sawyer

Another female influencer has been punched in the head in New York. Is it the same attacker?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Jeffree Star makes inappropriate comment after Kanye West posts disturbing incest confession

By Abby Amoakuh

Selena Gomez cried on camera about ICE raids and mass deportation but did we need to see it?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Chappell Roan push her assistant on the red carpet? We analyse the footage

By Abby Amoakuh

New video game that allows men to r*pe female family members triggers backlash amid incel concerns

By Charlie Sawyer

Pope picking 101: What actually happens during Conclave