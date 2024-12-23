What is dark feminine energy? A complete breakdown of the witchy vibe taking over TikTok

What if I told you there’s a shadowy side to femininity–A dark, untapped power that turns women into magnets for everything they desire? Enter ‘dark feminine energy,’ the TikTok concept claiming that women have a divine power which has been mystified and hidden through years of patriarchal conditioning. But don’t worry, with a few simple steps, this hidden power can be unlocked and harnessed to completely transform your life.

What is the divine feminine?

The divine feminine is frequently seen as the yin to masculine energy’s yang—a powerful force that’s been repressed and overshadowed for centuries. It shows up in everything from occultism, theology and mythology in the embodiment of goddesses such as Aphrodite, to tarot, like the High Priestess (the most powerful card in the tarot deck). They symbolise love, intuition, sacred knowledge, stillness and, yep, divine feminine energy at its peak.

Modern takes on the divine feminine aim to move beyond its spiritual roots, reframing it as a sociological concept. In Western societies, feminine qualities like sensitivity, care, and emotional intelligence have been overlooked and underdeveloped, pushed aside in favour of traits like toughness, emotional detachment, and assertiveness. Think of it as the result of living in a world built to prioritise masculine ideals.

Icons who’ve embodied this unapologetic femininity? Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Beer, and Laverne Cox all come to mind.

But leave it to TikTok to remix things. The platform has fused the sociological with the spiritual, breathing new life into this ancient archetype and sparking a modern obsession.

What is the dark feminine?

The divine feminine has two sides: light and dark. Dark femininity, specifically, centres around sensuality, self-empowerment, and, naturally, a sparkle of witchy vibes.

While light femininity embodies qualities like angelic grace, nurturing care, and elegance, dark feminine energy is unapologetically self-focused. It’s about embracing individuality, authenticity, seduction (even the art of allure), and the pursuit of power. Basically, if world domination is on your to-do list, you might want to take a look at these helpful TikToks:

How do I project dark feminine energy?

Step one: perfect the ‘siren eyes’. Unlike the coquettish ‘doe eyes’ of light femininity, siren eyes are all about a smouldering, narrowed gaze. Pair this with darker eyeshadow and a bold winged eyeliner to nail the look. Think less Melania Trump bored stare and more mystery with intent.

Step two: slow your voice, embrace the power of silence and let deliberate eye contact do the talking.

Step three: adopt the right mindset. Keep your life private, exude mystery, and walk down the streets like you hold the special envelope to ruin a man’s life.

Step four: confidence is key. Walk into a room with your head high, shoulders back, and strides so bold they turn heads.

The golden rule? When you smile—rare as it may be—make sure it radiates power. Playful teasing and a little flirtation? Highly encouraged. Imagine the world as your orchestra and yourself as the conductor, pulling strings with effortless control.

That, my friends, is your recipe for dark feminine energy. Simple enough, right?

What does a dark feminine aesthetic look like?

Dark femmes dress in, you guessed it, dark clothing. However, the clothing items themselves also play a large role. I am talking floor length, black trench coats that give Disney villian vibes, tailored trousers, cinched waists, figure hugging dresses, and tigh-high boots with heels as high as mountains.

Dark femmes know that fashion is the first line of defense, so they gear up like there’s no tomorrow.

Is dark femininity good?

At its core, dark femininity repackages confidence, determination, and the art of taking up space with a touch of aesthetic flair. Yet, it also continues the tradition of coquette and other hyper-feminine trends that work to reclaim womanhood from patriarchal ideologies that have portrayed it as inferior and lesser than.

On the bright side, it advocates for women to rejoice and take pride in their bodies, sexuality and feminine characteristics. On the darker side (pun intended) it also leans into traditional and exclusive ideals of femininity—specifically white, cis, straight and conventionally attractive ones. While dark feminine energy is a fun and daring way to explore persona, beauty, and fashion, it doesn’t really allow much space for women who fall outside of these categories and are more fluid and less binary in their gender expression. Like so many other aesthetics, there’s still a lot of work to be done.