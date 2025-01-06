Did Woah Vicky fake her kidnapping? Exploring her most viral and controversial moments

From her fake beef with Snoop Dogg to her latest outrageous prank, these are some of the most crazy and controversial moments from American personality Woah Vicky.

During the era of internet personalities like Lil Tay, Bhad Bhabie, RiceGum, and the Paul brothers, another name emerged to dominate the viral scene: Victoria Rose Waldrip, or as she’s known online, Woah Vicky. The 17-year-old began turning heads on Instagram in 2017, flaunting wealth, luxury properties, and expensive cars—all of which she didn’t actually own. The influencer’s goal was simple: go viral as quickly as possible.

Fast forward to 2025 and Vicky currently has 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 9.2 million followers on TikTok. Pretty impressive.

Woah Vicky is known for being highly controversial and following her latest stunt—wherein she faked her own kidnapping in Nigeria—we thought it would be apt to take a walk down memory lane into the wildest and most jaw-dropping moments from the influencer’s career. But first, a little context regarding how Woah Vicky became one of the internet’s most popular creators. Let’s dive in.

How did Woah Vicky become famous?

Woah Vicky first captured widespread attention on Instagram at age 17. The content creator showcased a lifestyle filled with money, luxury cars, and opulent properties. However, it was quickly revealed that none of it actually belonged to her. The influencer’s content however soon sparked outrage when she repeatedly used racial slurs such as the derogatory N-word in her videos.

Vicky later admitted during a podcast interview that her friends and managers encouraged her to use the slur for attention…and it worked. Facing backlash, the teenager tried to justify her actions by claiming she was of Black or mixed-raced ethnicity. Vicky even posted a supposed DNA test result showing she was 44 per cent African, despite having two white parents. This stunt caused an even bigger uproar, solidifying her status as an internet meme.

❗️Video Contains Graphic Language A girl name Vicky is calling people racist for saying she is not black. What is the world coming to⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ERUzPC4ozf — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) October 8, 2017

Woah Vicky’s feud with RiceGum

In 2018, Woah Vicky’s social media accounts skyrocketed in popularity after YouTuber RiceGum made a video calling her out, titled Woah Vicky Needs to Be Stopped In the video, which has now been deleted, RiceGum condemned her for the blatant racism she showcased by repeatedly using the N-word in her content. Unfortunately, while the video criticised her offensive behaviour, it also introduced her to millions of viewers and ironically became a springboard for her career.

Seizing the opportunity, Vicky subsequently released a diss track aimed at RiceGum. The accompanying video, which featured her attempting to mock a Chinese accent, was widely condemned for its overt racism. The controversy drew even more attention to Vicky’s antics, proving that no matter how offensive her behaviour was, it only grew her following.

Woah Vicky’s fake drama with Bhad Bhabie and feud with Snoop Dogg

As Woah Vicky’s career developed, it quickly became a spectacle of manufactured drama. One of the most notable incidents was her ‘supposed’ beef with fellow internet personality Bhad Bhabie, which included a series of online insults and even a staged physical fight. Fans later discovered the entire feud had been orchestrated to generate buzz, a claim Vicky eventually admitted to, during an interview for The Shade Room.

The influencer’s penchant for controversy didn’t stop there. Vicky also publicly insulted rap legend Snoop Dogg in a video where she was flanked by two men weaving firearms. Snoop responded by calling her a “white b*tch,” prompting her to issue a public apology.

Woah Vicky accuses Lil Nas X of lying about his sexuality for clout

In another headline-grabbing moment, Woah Vicky accused Lil Nas X of “faking being queer for clout.” The comment drew widespread condemnation, with many pointing out the irony of her calling out someone else for seeking attention after she had previously faked being Black for fame.

Woah Vicky lies about being kidnapped in Nigeria

One of the most shocking moments of Woah Vicky’s career came in late 2024 when she faked her own kidnapping in Nigeria as part of a twisted “prank.” Claiming she was “bored,” Vicky shared now-deleted posts purporting to be from her captors, demanding a $1 million ransom for her release. The posts alarmed fans and even prompted some to file police reports.

After widespread panic, Vicky confessed in a livestream that the entire ordeal was fabricated. She insisted it was meant as a joke but issued a half-hearted apology for the distress she caused. The incident drew heavy criticism, with many calling it unacceptable using serious issues like human trafficking and kidnapping.

Hello, I just wanted to come on here one last time to sincerely apologize to anyone I may have harmed during this prank. Not thinking things through comes with consequences, and I’m paying for it now. My brother, father dmw looked out for me throughout my entire trip to… — Woah Vicky (@woahhvickyyy) December 30, 2024

We’ve made it through some of the most cringe-worthy and outrageous moments in Woah Vicky’s career. But here’s the real takeaway: how far can the power of controversy go in our digital age? Woah Vicky has built a brand that thrives on shock value—no matter how offensive or damaging her actions might be.

But, it’s also clear that Vicky, like many young influencers, was pushed by managers who saw profit in encouraging harmful stereotypes for clicks. The 24-year-old’s story is proof of one uncomfortable truth: controversy sells, and we’re all part of the audience buying it.