Don’t gatekeep your clothes anymore, join Traid’s Closet Clear-Out Challenge

Image courtesy of Traid

Ready to clear out that closet? Traid’s Closet Clear-out Challenge is your chance to turn your threads into seriously good karma.

61465

That’s it girlies, Brat summer is officially over. And you know what that means, right? It’s time to put away your beloved white tank tops and miniskirts, and while you’re at it, you might as well go through your wardrobe and pick out the items you never wear yet keep around for some unknown reason. This is where Traid’s Closet Clear-out Challenge comes in.

Now, before you start spiralling at the thought of saying goodbye to some of your wardrobe staples, let’s break down why Traid’s Closet Clear-out Challenge is actually a major win for you, your closet, and, most importantly, the planet.

What is Traid’s Closet Clear-out Challenge?

Here’s the deal: Traid isn’t your average charity shop. These guys are on a mission to change the way we think about fashion by reducing the amount of clothes that end up in landfills and instead turning them into resources that fund global projects. This September, to celebrate its 25th anniversary, Traid has launched its biggest campaign yet—you guessed it, the Closet Clear-out Challenge.

Backed by some seriously cool celebs like ‘Murder on The Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Savile Row icon Patrick Grant, the challenge aims to collect 250,000 garments throughout the month of September. But this isn’t just about cleaning out your closet; it’s about supporting garment workers, their families, and organic cotton farmers across the globe. By donating those pieces you never wear (let’s be honest here please), you’re helping to fund projects that truly make a difference.

Why you should get involved

In case you need more convincing, here are some quick stats to blow your mind. Every second, the equivalent of a rubbish truck full of textiles is buried or burned. That’s 30 per cent of the UK’s unwanted clothes ending up in landfill every year—around one billion garments gone to waste. Traid is challenging the status quo by giving those clothes a second life, and you can be a part of that change.

Not only will you be decluttering your space, but you’ll also be making a conscious choice that looks good, feels good, and does good. Brat summer might have been intense, messy and full of mean girl behaviour, but autumn 2024 is all about doing good. So whether it’s those jeans from 2017 that you’ve been holding onto “just in case,” or that impulse-buy dress that’s still got the tags on, your donation can have a massive impact.

How to join the Closet Clear-out Challenge

Getting involved in the Closet Clear-out Challenge is super easy:

– PICK out the clothes you want to donate.

– CLICK on Traid’s website and book a free home collection.

– COLLECT the good vibes knowing your clothes will be curated, resold, and used to fund life-changing projects.

And if you’re in or around London, you might want to keep an eye out for Traid’s upcoming in-store ‘Treasure Hunt’ this October. With 250,000 garments up for grabs, including some from your favourite celebs, there’s bound to be something you’ll want to snap up.

The funds raised through these donations support a variety of causes—from providing education kits for children to training girls into employment. Each garment donated has the potential to change lives.

For example, just two garments could fund a literacy course for a woman farmer, and six garments could provide sanitary pads for adolescent girls. Donate 25 garments, and you’re covering a teacher’s salary for an entire month, helping to educate 40 children and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It’s pretty mind-blowing to think that clearing out your closet can have such a tangible impact.

To date, Traid has put 233 million garments back into use, saving over 628,000 tonnes of CO2 and 106.6 million cubic metres of water. The charity has supported at least 700,000 garment workers and their families, and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

So, what are you waiting for? Dig through your closet, find those pieces that need a new home, and join Traid’s Closet Clear-out Challenge today. It’s a simple, impactful way to be part of the change that the fashion industry so desperately needs. Plus, your wardrobe will thank you for the extra space.