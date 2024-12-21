The gyaru revival: Why Gen Z are embracing Japan’s most rebellious aesthetic

Images courtesy of TikTok

Gyaru fashion and style, a vibrant Japanese subculture that first emerged in the 90s, is making a well-deserved fashionable comeback. Once synonymous with the dramatic, rebellious Ganguro look of the early 2000s—marked by deep tans, bleached hair, and bold makeup—gyaru is now being embraced online by a whole new cohort of fashion fans. And thanks to a handful of Gen Z Western creators, Gyaru is in its comeback era.This shift reflects not only the power of social media to reframe, educate, and build fashion cultural clout but also the growing appreciation for diversity within the gyaru umbrella.

But what is gyaru and what does it mean? The term originates from the Japanese transliteration of the English slang word ‘gal’. In fact, at its core the gyaru fashion’s original look and feel is no stranger to those who grew up watching Jersey Shore and Christina Aguilera music videos. Rooted in the hyper-glamorous, bold aesthetic of early Y2K culture, the gyaru of old embodied a distinctly girl-coded rebellion, echoing the same celebration of excess and self-expression seen in Western pop culture of the early 2000s. It offered a campy version of girlhood, a fantasy of sorts that turned a point of critique into an act of subversion and cultural pride.

In today’s world, gyaru outfits can look like different things to different people. There’s manba gyaru, a style that celebrates all things kawaii and cuteness. It’s often represented by bright hair, bright clothes and bright makeup. Even celebrities like North West have been getting in on the manba gyaru cosplay. Then, there’s the rokku gyaru style, which celebrates monochrome fits and darker visuals.

Gen Z is a stylish generation, let’s be real. For this fashion-forward cohort in the US, 49.1 per cent say they’re more fashionable than most people and they’re increasingly gathering in digital spaces to flex their fashion muscles. TikTok has become a global virtual hub where young people congregate to share their version of gyaru, breathing fresh energy into a style that had largely faded from the mainstream.

It should be said, there are some very valid questions and concerns surrounding the recent interest in gyaru, such as can people participate if they are white.

And while these are conversations we should keep having, it’s true that thanks to Gen Z fashion influencers, online audiences are getting to appreciate and enjoy the multifaceted gyaru subculture—and our feeds are better off for it. Whether that’s scrolling through gyaru GRWM videos, picking apart gyaru styles in anime or lusting after gyaru dream dresses, there’s something for everyone. Maybe that’s part of the reason why the term ‘Different Gyaru Fashion’ currently has over 40 million associated posts.

The Gen Z gyaru resurgence highlights the evolution of once-niche subcultures as they make a return to the greater collective consciousness. Today, the global gyaru revival celebrates the same countercultural spirit but with a focus on inclusivity rather than pure rebellion. Black creators like Lavender, with 218,000 followers, and hiibiscusgal, with 31,300 followers, are broadening its appeal while sharing gyraru knowledge. By demystifying various gyaru styles, such as manba gyaru, and creating insightful videos, they are carving out space for POC creators to embrace and offer their spin on this trend.

Gyaru’s unapologetically bold aesthetics, playful confidence, and subversion of traditional fashion rules are what get people hooked. And with the internet facilitating a deeper understanding of its history while allowing Western adopters to find new ways to make it their own, it’s on the up. It may be time to pick your gyaru fighter, but thanks to Gen Z, there’s a whole lot to choose from.