The Future
>

Trends

The gyaru revival: Why Gen Z are embracing Japan’s most rebellious aesthetic

By J'Nae Phillips

Published Dec 21, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

The gyaru revival: Why Gen Z are embracing Japan’s most rebellious aesthetic
64695

Gyaru fashion and style, a vibrant Japanese subculture that first emerged in the 90s, is making a well-deserved fashionable comeback. Once synonymous with the dramatic, rebellious Ganguro look of the early 2000s—marked by deep tans, bleached hair, and bold makeup—gyaru is now being embraced online by a whole new cohort of fashion fans. And thanks to a handful of Gen Z Western creators, Gyaru is in its comeback era.This shift reflects not only the power of social media to reframe, educate, and build fashion cultural clout but also the growing appreciation for diversity within the gyaru umbrella.

But what is gyaru and what does it mean? The term originates from the Japanese transliteration of the English slang word ‘gal’. In fact, at its core the gyaru fashion’s original look and feel is no stranger to those who grew up watching Jersey Shore and Christina Aguilera music videos. Rooted in the hyper-glamorous, bold aesthetic of early Y2K culture, the gyaru of old embodied a distinctly girl-coded rebellion, echoing the same celebration of excess and self-expression seen in Western pop culture of the early 2000s. It offered a campy version of girlhood, a fantasy of sorts that turned a point of critique into an act of subversion and cultural pride.

@pixiekandy

Reply to @gravechuu #gyaru #paripari #Dance4Tomorrow #FriendlyFuture #anime #animetiktok #lovememode #refundglowup #jfashion

♬ Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-San - Easy Love - Ron Rocker

In today’s world, gyaru outfits can look like different things to different people. There’s manba gyaru, a style that celebrates all things kawaii and cuteness. It’s often represented by bright hair, bright clothes and bright makeup. Even celebrities like North West have been getting in on the manba gyaru cosplay. Then, there’s the rokku gyaru style, which celebrates monochrome fits and darker visuals.

@meloluv0

MANBAS ALWAYS WIN!!💖👩🏼‍🦳#gyaru #ギャル #gaijingyaru #gyarufashion #gyarumakeup #gyarutiktok #gyarutok #manba #manbagyaru

♬ original sound - kirah
@walkingintrusiveth0ught

north west doing gyaru was not on my 2024 bingo card😭 #fyp #foryoupage #gyaru #ギャル #黒ギャル #外人ギャル #manba #manbagyaru #agejo #agejogyaru

♬ original sound - XIO
@gyarugirlshop

THE † GOD BLESS YOU DRESS † OFFICIALLY OUT NOW ON GYARUGIRL.COM ༺♰༻ The God Bless You Dress is Gyaru Girl’s first original design! It’s based on old D.I.A pieces & the Tsuyome Gyaru sub-style 🖤 All orders will come with a faux fur raccoon tail keychain, the perfect accessory for any gyaru girl! #egg #eggmodel #galismind #gyarugirl #eggmagazin #shibuya109 #dia #gyarus #jfashion #jfashionbrands

♬ GAL is MIND (feat. Ramengvrl & 大門弥生) [REMIX] - 半熟卵っち

Gen Z is a stylish generation, let’s be real. For this fashion-forward cohort in the US, 49.1 per cent say they’re more fashionable than most people and they’re increasingly gathering in digital spaces to flex their fashion muscles. TikTok has become a global virtual hub where young people congregate to share their version of gyaru, breathing fresh energy into a style that had largely faded from the mainstream. 

It should be said, there are some very valid questions and concerns surrounding the recent interest in gyaru, such as can people participate if they are white. 

@x_kangel_x

why are u asking ME girl i just got here answer is probably yes tho 😭 dw #gyaru #pocgyaru #blackgyaru #gyarumakeup #gyarulook #gyarufashion #jfashion

♬ Originalton - tomsobiech
@tomatofaces

like dont piss me off :/#blackgyaru #manba #manbagyaru #gal #gyarupeace #gyarumakeup #gyarufashion #gyaru #gyarumakeup #gyarufashion #gyarutiktok #gyarutok #gyaruto #blackgyarugirl #blackgyarus #blackgyal #gyaruinspired

♬ original sound - $

And while these are conversations we should keep having, it’s true that thanks to Gen Z fashion influencers, online audiences are getting to appreciate and enjoy the multifaceted gyaru subculture—and our feeds are better off for it. Whether that’s scrolling through gyaru GRWM videos, picking apart gyaru styles in anime or lusting after gyaru dream dresses, there’s something for everyone. Maybe that’s part of the reason why the term ‘Different Gyaru Fashion’ currently has over 40 million associated posts.

@strawbabydoll

YAY GRWM i thought ppl might wanna see how i style stuff so here :3 #gyaru #gal #gyarufashion #gyarumakeup

♬ original sound - 🌺 chloe 🌺
@tomatofaces

trying to post something new #greenscreen #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypp #fy #fypagee #fypシ゚viral🖤tiktok #fypdongggggggg #gyaru #blackgyaru #gyarupeace #gyarumakeup #gyaru #gyarumakeup #gyarufashion #gyarutiktok #gyaruinspired #gyarutok #gyaruchallenge #gyarunails

♬ the cat from ipanema - j1gggs
@pianolovepilleater

especially going to school.. WHERE MY GERMAN JFASHION B1TCHES AT!!? #jfashion #gyaru #00s #y2k

♬ оригинальный звук - 🥩🪓 meat

The Gen Z gyaru resurgence highlights the evolution of once-niche subcultures as they make a return to the greater collective consciousness. Today, the global gyaru revival celebrates the same countercultural spirit but with a focus on inclusivity rather than pure rebellion. Black creators like Lavender, with 218,000 followers, and hiibiscusgal, with 31,300 followers, are broadening its appeal while sharing gyraru knowledge. By demystifying various gyaru styles, such as manba gyaru, and creating insightful videos, they are carving out space for POC creators to embrace and offer their spin on this trend.

@lady._.lavender

Ib: @ocaso !! #gyaru #ギャル #gyarutiktok #gyarutok #gyarumakeup #gyarumake #gyarufashion #blackgyaru #黒ギャル #gaijingyaru #外人ギャル #manba #マンバ #yamanba #ヤマンバ #ganguro #gyarunails #ギャルネイル #alttiktok #blackalttiktok #harajukufashion #jfashion #kawaii #fyp #foryou #agejo #agejogyaru #age嬢

♬ 原聲 - ocaso

Gyaru’s unapologetically bold aesthetics, playful confidence, and subversion of traditional fashion rules are what get people hooked. And with the internet facilitating a deeper understanding of its history while allowing Western adopters to find new ways to make it their own, it’s on the up. It may be time to pick your gyaru fighter, but thanks to Gen Z, there’s a whole lot to choose from.

Keep On Reading

By J'Nae Phillips

Corpcore and boardroom baddies: How Gen Z are reinventing office style

By J'Nae Phillips

Why Gen Z still turn to nature and the great outdoors for fashion inspo years after gorpcore’s rise

By Charlie Sawyer

Should you boycott Sephora? TikTok conspiracy claims beauty giant donated to Trump’s presidential campaign

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Molly Rutter’s TikTok controversy: Is she a lolcow or just another exploitative creator?

By Charlie Sawyer

Famous British athlete wishes rapist Steven van de Velde best of luck ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

By Abby Amoakuh

The central feminist issue for the UK general election? Nudify apps and image-based abuse

By Abby Amoakuh

Netizens link Southport stabbing to attempted attack on Taylor Swift concert

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Usha Vance? The divisive wife of Republican VP candidate JD Vance

By J'Nae Phillips

From blokecore to shirred jerseys, football’s girl-coded makeover holds a deeper message

By Abby Amoakuh

Black girl tanning is taking over TikTok this summer. Here’s what it’s all about

By Abby Amoakuh

Misogynists are using AI to both sexualise tradwives and turn normal women into domestic servants

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Z’s favourite magician Sean Sotaridona aka SeanDoesMagic will make you believe in magic again

By Charlie Sawyer

Anna Kendrick’s revelations about her 7-year abusive relationship on Call Her Daddy matter more than you think

By Abby Amoakuh

Mikey Madison tells Pamela Anderson why she rejected an intimacy coordinator on Anora set

By Charlie Sawyer

Bonnie Blue’s claim that all men should cheat on their wives isn’t the hot take she thinks it is

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Argentina’s President Javier Milei cloned his late dog, but where’s the fifth one he claims to have?

By J'Nae Phillips

From it girl-coded headphones to unsnatchable phone cases, techwear is Gen Z’s new obsession

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Andrew Schulz’s problematic behaviour started long before the ShxtsNGigs controversy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikTokers rally behind Simu Liu after he calls out bubble tea whitewashing on Dragon’s Den

By Charlie Sawyer

Rats in New York City officially have greater access to birth control than US citizens do