Will the underconsumption core TikTok trend change influencing for good?

Underconsumption core signals that a new type of influencer era could be emerging, one that puts far less pressure on consumers to constantly have the next best thing.

Most influencers strive to create relatable content, but more often than not, they can miss the mark. Lifestyles we see online tend to be unattainable, whether it’s in a tongue-in-cheek way, like tradwife influencer Nara Smith, or more in your face, like the Kardashians. That being said, one of TikTok’s latest trends, underconsumption core, signals that a new type of influencer era could be emerging, and it’s one that puts far less pressure on consumers to constantly have the next best thing.

Krystalynn Grier, a content creator SCREENSHOT spoke to, agrees, explaining: “In today’s social media, overconsumption is everywhere! I think it is so important to showcase that the ‘overconsumption’ we see online is not realistic for the majority of people.” And that, my friends, is where underconsumption comes into play. Let’s unpack it together.



What is the underconsumption core TikTok trend?

Underconsumption core is a lifestyle trend that aims to reduce the amount of products one has and get the most use out of them. Rather than constantly chasing and promoting every micro-trend under the sun—whether that be in fashion, interior design, beauty, books or anything in between—some influencers are now showing off items that they’ve used up completely, have had for years, or purchased second-hand.

As pointed out by Greg Petro for Forbes, instead of videos being about “look how much I’ve spent (or had gifted to me),” underconsumption core content is all about “look how much I didn’t spend.”

While hauls are still some of the most popular videos across social media channels, underconsumption core challenges the format. A simple makeup routine featuring just a few products, and an average-sized closet displaying well-loved clothes alongside a single dented (but still useful) water bottle are both common themes you’ll find in underconsumption content. It’s safe to say that this trend can be a refreshing relief from the overwhelming excess of videos containing products and just plain ol’ stuff that’s more typically boosted on social media feeds.

The trend isn’t so much about owning less as it is about getting the most out of what you have. Michelka Allocca, a financial advice influencer, told Market Watch that she would describe it “as young people really focusing on using up the products they have and only buying the things that they need.”

So, why is underconsumption core trending now? According to Google Trends, the term “underconsumption” has been gaining interest throughout 2024, hitting its peak in late July and early August.

In one way, it can be viewed as a response to lingering inflation and the cost of living crisis affecting young people in particular. Grier seconds this sentiment, saying: “I think people are tired of seeing constant unboxings and shopping hauls in a time where things can feel a little uncertain. It’s way more fun to follow creators who reflect a piece of you rather than creators that feel unattainable.” On the other hand, it can be seen as a reaction against the excess and unattainability of influencer content that we typically see online and have been seeing for years. Megan Doherty Bea, assistant professor of consumer science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told CNN, “It’s really pushing back against this idea that you need to constantly be buying things to have a happy and fulfilling life.”



This goes hand-in-hand with purchasing less. After all, TikTok has transformed consumer advice for Gen Z, with a lot of young people now familiar with concepts like ‘no spend January’ and monthly saving spreadsheets. Underconsumption core echoes this year’s loud budgeting trend. Lukas Battle, the TikTok creator who made the term go viral, promoted the idea that selective consumption is “more chic, more stylish, more of a flex” than ever before. Underconsumption core is also similar to the rise of deinfluencing we saw in late 2023, which encouraged consumers to be more savvy and thoughtful when buying online, particularly in response to the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt phenomenon combined with the seamless TikTok shopping experience.

While underconsumption core overlaps with these trends, it also points to a new direction that influencing could be headed. To better understand how underconsumption core has the potential to reshape influencer content, SCREENSHOT also spoke with Mariela Merino, a content creator on TikTok and YouTube, who’s involved with the trend.

“When I saw that ‘underconsumption core’ was trending on TikTok, I had to jump on it. My content revolves around simple and intentional living so it fits with my lifestyle and it resonated with me so I shared my own version there,” Merino explained. When asked about whether the term influencer and underconsumption are incompatible, the creator noted that inherently, they can’t be: “There’s definitely potential for influencers to change the way they interact with their audience, but at the end of the day selling products online is a business.”

That being said, Grier is optimistic that this trend will have a positive impact on influencers and consumers alike: “I hope this trend will stick around because it’s a great way for more people to understand that life isn’t about the material things you own, but about the memories and experiences you can collect instead.”



Rounding up her thoughts on the trend, Merino noted how she often sees comments such as: “This isn’t underconsumption, it’s how normal people live.” While this may be interpreted somewhat negatively, it also points to how social media users aren’t used to seeing normal lives portrayed on their screens, a problem which these content creators are now trying to remedy. Minimalism and underconsumption might be on the rise now, but knowing trends the way we do, things could always change.