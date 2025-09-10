Culture
>

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner reveals plans to quit Kardashian fame for a normal job

By Eliza Frost

Published Sep 10, 2025 at 11:54 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

68823

Kendall Jenner is planning to take a step away from the spotlight, saying she wants to pursue a ‘normal’ job. But what is ‘normal’ for a Jenner

The whole world watched her grow up. She was thrust into the world of fame as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and the show that launched it all, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But she’s always been arguably the most lowkey out of the sisters and matriarch, choosing to ride horses instead of launching a beauty brand.

But now, in a cover interview alongside bestie Gigi Hadid for Vogue, Jenner expressed some ambivalence towards the seventh season of Hulu reality show The Kardashians, which is currently being filmed—she says “it’s not my biggest cup of tea.”

Kendall Jenner plans to quit fame for a ‘normal job’

If being on the show doesn’t spark anything in Jenner, what does feed her creatively? Answering for her, Hadid offers: “She’s one of the only people that I would let design a house for me.”

In reply, Jenner says: “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes. I’m not kidding.” And she really isn’t, she’s currently building a house in America. “I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life. I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day,” she adds. 

With a hectic modelling, filming, and events schedule, these off-days must be precious to Jenner. She admits to Vogue that she tries not to overplan the future in too much detail, because she is naturally a planner. But she does “love to feel normal.”

“I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name,” she says. However, there is likely a big difference between feeling normal and being ‘normal.’

Kendall Jenner was‘ sheltered’ from cameras when KUWTK first started

And how realistic is it for someone like Jenner to take up a ‘normal’ job like designing houses? Jenner first appeared on television screens in Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was 12 years old, making martinis on the rocks behind the bar of a family party. 

Speaking of the show’s early days on Emma Chamberlain’s Anything Goes podcast, Jenner said she was actually sheltered from the cameras when KUWTK first started. “We went to school. We went to school as long as we could. I started homeschool [for] 11th and 12th grade,” she says. “So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started. It wasn’t always easy, but it did feel kind of normal.”

I guess Jenner is someone who’s normal has never actually been normal as you and I see it, so it would actually be pretty realistic for her to say she’s quitting fame to keep horses or design houses, or whatever else rich people can do each day and call a career, because none of it is ever ‘normal.’ 

