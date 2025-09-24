Everything to know about Justin Lee Fisher, arrested at Travis Kelce’s home over Taylor Swift deposition papers from Justin Baldoni

Images courtesy of Taylor Swift on Instagram/IMDb

A process server trying to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers on behalf of Justin Baldoni’s lawyers was arrested for criminal trespassing at Travis Kelce’s home. Here's everything we know so far.

The It Ends With Us saga continues, with Taylor Swift being pulled into the film’s drama. A process server trying to serve her deposition papers on behalf of Justin Baldoni’s lawyers was arrested at Travis Kelce’s home.

The film’s stars, Blake Lively and Baldoni, are currently involved in an ongoing lawsuit, with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign.

Now, as first reported by Star, former police officer-turned-private eye Justin Lee Fisher has been arrested after being caught on 15 September at Kelce’s gated property in Leawood, Kansas. According to the outlet, incident details were missing from the one-page police report, which allegedly said: “This information is restricted as to use and dissemination.”

It comes just two days after a federal judge overseeing the legal feud between Lively and Baldoni apparently denied a request to depose Swift.

Why was Justin Lee Fisher arrested?

An additional court document obtained by Star confirms that Justin Lee Fisher has been charged with jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighbourhood. In a text message to Star, Fisher said: “I’ll be happy to talk to you about it when it is resolved. [I] wasn’t hurt or anything besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my [private eye] license.”

Fisher was reportedly arrested for trespassing, and he is due back in Leawood Municipal Court on 15 October 2025.

'It Ends With Us' cast drama: what is going on with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

Following the release of It Ends With Us in August 2024, Lively launched a lawsuit against Baldoni—who play Lily Bloom and Ryle—in December 2024 for sexual harassment and attempting to “destroy” her reputation. She also alleged that Baldoni orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

Countering this, Baldoni alleged that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, tried to destroy his career using false allegations of sexual harassment, but this defamation lawsuit has since been rejected.

Swift is a historic friend of Lively, but her only connection to the film is approving of her song, ‘My Tears Ricochet,’ to be used. Despite this, it seems Baldoni and his legal team continue to seek her as a witness. Last week, US Weekly shared that Swift refuted Baldoni’s claim that she “agreed” to be deposed in the lawsuit.

In a letter obtained by the outlet, Swift’s legal team said: “As counsel for the parties know, since the inception of this matter we have consistently maintained that my client has no material role in this action. Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes.”