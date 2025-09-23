Culture
Taylor Swift’s Release Party of a Showgirl is coming to cinemas everywhere—and it’s already made $15m

By Eliza Frost

Published Sep 23, 2025 at 10:27 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

If you thought your Eras Tour outfit was ready to be retired, think again. Taylor Swift is calling for Swifties to dust off their most sparkly fits—or orange cardigans—to celebrate the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, by heading to cinemas to watch the feature-length film The Original Release Party of a Showgirl

The exclusive insight into the album will only be released in cinemas, showing around the world on the weekend that fans finally get to hear The Life of a Showgirl, from 3 to 5 October 2025. The release party comes after the album was announced on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast. 

The film will see the world premiere of the music video for her first single from the new album ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of how it was made, cut-by-cut explanations of Swift’s inspirations for the album, and brand new lyric videos from The Life of a Showgirl

Swift really knows how to do a release right. With incoming TS12 following off the back of her dropping TS11, The Tortured Poets Department, slap bang in the middle of the Eras Tour. When does she rest? 

Taylor Swift celebrates release of The Life of a Showgirl album with The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Swifties will be forming an orderly digital queue for tickets—although here’s hoping it isn’t a Great War, like the waiting game to secure Eras Tour entry. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl tickets for the US are already on sale, with the UK and other global locations expected to be released today, Tuesday 23 September. 

Swift announced The Official Release Party of a Showgirl on Instagram, writing: “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3—Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl makes $15 million in pre-sale tickets

Swift already made a whopping $15 million (£11 million) in 24 hours from pre-sale alone, and it’s expected to bring in a huge sum for the singer. According to Deadline, the movie’s sole weekend in theatres over 3 to 5 October is expected to make between $30 million—$50 million (£22 million—£37 million).

The 89-minute ‘release party’ sees the album come to the big screen on a wider scale than her listening parties of the past. As Savannah Walsh writes on Vanity Fair: “This splashy experience is reminiscent of when Swift willingly invited hordes of her most devoted fans into her actual home for the first taste of new music—although now on a global scale. In 2014, the 1989 ‘secret sessions’ had baked goods made by Swift herself and later, in 2017, one of the Reputation listening events featured an appearance from official normie best friend Abigail Anderson of ‘Fifteen’ fame.”

Although she’s taking the Showgirl party outside of her living room to cinemas worldwide, Swift still tries to include fans in the whole experience on a personal level. But what will The Life of a Showgirl release party offer? Swifities will have to wait and see, although for only a few weeks. 

Tickets for The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl are available in the US, and will be available from today in countries including Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. And if you’re wondering how to secure tickets yourself, they will be available on your local cinema websites. 

