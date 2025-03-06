Culture
>

Entertainment

Hannah Berner under fire for microaggressions in Megan Thee Stallion interview

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 6, 2025 at 01:32 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

66510

After the 2025 Oscars ceremony, Vanity Fair hosted its annual after-party for Hollywood’s elite. The whole event appeared to be devoid of controversy until fans witnessed an arguably problematic and uncomfortable moment between comedian Hannah Berner and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Known for her role on the reality TV show Summer House and the highly popular podcast Giggly Squad, Berner and her co-host Paige DeSorbo were invited to conduct red carpet interviews for the evening.

However, the pair’s interview with the rapper quickly took an uncomfortable and highly controversial turn: As the artist made her way down the carpet, DeSorbo started fawning over her, telling Megan that she always starts her day with the rapper’s music. Berner, however, shifted the conversation in a strange direction by saying, “Your music has literally made me, like, when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.” Megan, clearly unamused, quickly responded, “You want to throw that fighting shit out the window. You want to get cute and be a bad bitch.”

@hercampus

soooo what we're not gonna do is misconstrue Meg’s music 😩 🎥 stallionaccess on X #megantheestallion #hannahberner #interview #oscars #vanityfair

♬ original sound - hercampus

Not picking up on the rapper’s subtle hint, Berner continued: “When people are talking shit, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!’”

@youknownat

When you know you know, I guess 😬🫣 #hannahberner #paigedesorbo #gigglysquad #megtheestallion #vanityfair #theoscars #vanityfairoscarparty #bravotv #realitytv #summerhouse

♬ original sound - YouKnowNat

This exchange quickly raised eyebrows, with many fans across social media accusing Berner of microaggressions and racially insensitive behaviour. Some pointed out that Megan’s music, often classified as ‘bad bitch music’, is not about promoting violence or aggression, but rather confidence and empowerment.

@mamitiff

Hannah Berner’s interview with Megan Thee Stallion has caused so much discourse online so as a journalist and someone who has an online presence myself, I just wanted to put y’all onto some of the behind-the-scenes of what it’s like to be a red carpet interviewer, and the preparation that goes behind it! #hannahberner #megantheestallion #megtheestallion #vanityfair #vanityfairoscarparty #redcarpetinterview #influencer #journalist #journalism

♬ original sound - MamiTiff | Pop Culture Baddie
@youknownat

When you know you know, I guess 😬🫣 #hannahberner #paigedesorbo #gigglysquad #megtheestallion #vanityfair #theoscars #vanityfairoscarparty #bravotv #realitytv #summerhouse

♬ original sound - YouKnowNat

This entire interaction was especially problematic given Megan’s personal history. In 2020, Megan was shot in the feet by rapper Tory Lanez, an event that became a public trial. The artist’s bravery in speaking out about the trauma and its ongoing effects on her life has been well-documented—particularly in her Amazon Prime documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.

Berner later acknowledged Megan’s hardships in the interview, saying she had seen the documentary and was aware of the tough experiences the artist had faced. Yet, the damage had already been done online…

Who is Hannah Berner?

Born and raised in New York, Hannah Berner was a talented tennis player from a young age. By the time she was 14, she had already ranked 15th in the country for juniors and went on to play for the University of Wisconsin Badgers women’s tennis team.

After leaving tennis, Berner began a career in comedy and digital media, working at the Gen Z and young millennial publication Betches before becoming known for her appearances on the reality show Summer House.

Berner joined Summer House in 2019, and while she initially seemed like a sweet addition to the cast, her time on the show took a turn during season five, where she quickly became one of the most controversial cast members, leaving many fans disappointed. The comedian’s attempts to justify her behaviour, citing her father’s tough coaching style, only alienated viewers further.

@youknownat

Hannah Berner is receiving major backlash after her interview with Megan The Stallion at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but there’s more! 👀🫣 #hannahberner #paigedesorbo #gigglysquad #summerhouse #kylecooke #lukegulbranson #loverboy #amandabatula #megtheestallion #vanityfair #theoscars #vanityfairoscarparty #graceomalley #disgraceful #whitneycummimgs #lindsayhubbard #bravotv #realitytv #greenscreen

♬ original sound - YouKnowNat

White women, microaggressions, and the bigger issue

Returning to the red carpet moment, Berner’s comments were deeply problematic. It’s not new to see Black women frequently depicted and spoken about as aggressors, with “the angry black woman” trope often being unfairly associated with violence.

Many Black creators and fans took to social media to call out the interview as an example of racial insensitivity, with some accusing Berner of perpetuating harmful stereotypes about Black women.

One user referred to it as a “white compliment,” explaining that what may seem like praise is actually just a microaggression in disguise.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ericka Hart, M.Ed. (@ihartericka)

Megan’s music is about empowerment, self-love, and confidence, not violence. In a world where Black voices are often misrepresented or dismissed, moments like these serve as reminders of the need for more conscious awareness.

As of now, neither Berner nor Vanity Fair has issued a public apology, and fans continue to await a response from the comedian or the magazine. However, one thing is clear: the conversation surrounding this interview is far from over.

