The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Chris Briney is at the centre of a new love triangle, but this time for an audio erotica story 

By Eliza Frost

Published Sep 19, 2025 at 01:07 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

68874

Everyone has fallen for Chris Briney, and after the steamy series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans are desperate for more. In a perfectly timed release, he is the newest voice behind audio erotica app Quinn’s latest story, Hidden Harbor, which sees him entangled in yet another love triangle

The audio erotica original is a three-part story that follows River, voiced by Briney, as he comes home for the summer. He doesn’t plan on falling for his brother’s ex but… You know how that one might go. 

As the internet’s boyfriend, it’s pretty much a rite of passage for Briney to voice a raunchy story with Quinn. He follows in the footsteps of our online exes, such as Fleabag’s Hot Priest Andrew Scott, Emily in Paris leading man Lucien Laviscount, and Tom Blyth, the Hunger Games: Songbirds and Snakes actor. 

Chris Briney to voice ‘Hidden Harbor’ erotica story on Quinn

So, what is the story of Hidden Harbor? According to episode one, titled ‘Then,’ it follows the story of River returning to the Hidden Harbor for the summer, but he finds his routine interrupted by a beautiful stranger.

Drea walks into the dive bar where River is working and takes a seat. She’s here to return the last of her cheating ex’s items, but when the ex doesn’t show, River decides to walk her home. Flirty banter ensues, and a heated doorstep kiss leads to sparks. That’s when the ex arrives, and River realises it’s his brother… Drea and River part ways, but for how long? Episodes two and three of this trilogy will be released soon. 

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Briney realises the pull of love triangles: “You can’t get away…it’s everywhere…all these brothers.”

Of recording his audio erotica for Quinn, he admits that “there was some nervous excitement,” adding: “It’s not something I’ve done before, but it was a welcome challenge and I’m excited for people to hear it.”

The pull that drew him into the project and Quinn was the “emphasis that they place on female-driven stories,” he continues in Cosmopolitan. “I think a lot of what we have digested for a long time is not that, you know? There’s a lot of male-driven and sort of loose stereotypes and loose morality sometimes, so it was exciting to read something that is quite the antithesis of that—something empowering. [Those kinds of stories] are overdue,” says Briney.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans go wild for Chris Briney audio erotica following series finale

Quinn has been teasing the announcement for a while, and episode one comes hot off the back of the TSITP series finale, where Team Conrad prevailed, and we got that staircase scene with him and Belly. It created a taste for it, and fan reactions to Briney voicing the raunchy Hidden Harbor story are pure thirst. 

One comment on Quinn’s TikTok says: “Conrad Fisher reading smut?!?!?! After THAT scene in the TSITP finale?” And another adds: “This after that scene last night is so diabolical.” 

@tryquinn

Replying to @banana It’s always been him. EPISODE ONE AT MIDNIGHT PT.

♬ original sound - Quinn
@tryquinn

Replying to @Tyler McCall Make sure everything’s charged. Episode One is now LIVE.

♬ original sound - Quinn

If you weren’t Team Conrad before Hidden Harbor, you probably will be after listening to it. Just remember it’s NSFW, save it for the commute. 

